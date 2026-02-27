Pokemon Winds and Waves: Everything we know about the next Pokemon game so far

Well, it's real friends, Pokemon Winds and Waves is officially the next Pokemon game heading to Nintendo. Although there had been rumours and speculation that Pokemon Gen 10 was in the works since last year, the new game was only just revealed during the February 27 Pokemon Presents showcase, and I will say, it was a very exciting bit of news to celebrate the series' 30th anniversary with.

While details are still pretty light right now, the showcase did give us some insights and thanks to a bunch of online leaks, there is already a ton of information out in the wild to start piecing together. So, as expert Pokedex fillers and members of the Professor Oak fan club, we've done a ton of research to give you a complete guide on what looks to be a future addition to our list of the best Pokemon games of all time.

Read on for an overview of Pokemon Winds and Waves, breaking down all details on a possible release date, the latest news, online rumours, and so much more.

Good news, trainers, we know the release window for Pokemon Winds and Waves is set for 2027.

While we don't have a firm release date yet, we suspect that it will arrive in the latter half of next year, given the release pattern of Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Pokemon Legends: Z-A was announced during a Pokemon Presents showcase in 2024 and then released in October 2025. While Winds and Waves is a main title instead of a Legends spin-off, we assume that the timeline will be similar.

Is Pokemon Winds and Waves a Switch 2 exclusive?

Pokemon Winds and Waves will be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive. This choice does make sense and again follows past patterns in the series. I can still remember Pokemon Sun and Moon being a 3DS game while I had my regular old DS still in hand. When a new Ninty console drops, a new Pokemon exclusive tends to come with it.

If you want to know more about other upcoming Switch 2 games, we have a handy guide for you. And if you are still on the OG Switch, there are still a handful of upcoming Switch games for you to check out as well.

Pokemon Winds and Waves trailer

First Look: Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Pokemon Winds and Waves gameplay

While a lot of gameplay details for Pokemon Winds and Waves are still under wraps it looks like the classic Pokemon battling system is back in place. As with previous games, you'll start with a starter Pokemon that is either a grass, fire or water type and will have to go out into the world in order to battle and catch other Pokemon in order to build your team up.

From what we've seen so far, it's unclear if Pokemon Winds and Waves will have real-time battles like Pokemon Legends: Z-A introduced, or if we'll be going back to turn-based affairs. We are also still waiting on information on if the game will be open world or not this time around. Given the Switch 2's hardware, an open world experience is very doable, and is something that I personally loved about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What are the Pokemon Winds and Waves starters?

Thanks to the recent Pokemon Presents trailer, we did get to see the new starters for Pokemon Winds and Waves and they are extremely cute.