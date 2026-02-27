All Pokemon Presents 2026 codes and rewards for Pokemon Go, Legends Z-A, TCG Pocket, and more

There are lots of Pokemon Presents 2026 codes and rewards to claim, thanks to a bumper crop of freebies announced during the livestream. It's the 30th anniversary of Pokemon, which means there are a selection of themed items ready to unlock in Pokemon TCG Pocket, plus bonuses for Pokemon Go, Pokemon Legends Z-A, Pokemon Masters EX, and Pokemon Pokopia. Phew!



To get the lowdown on all of that, here are the Pokemon Presents codes and rewards from the February 2026 livestream, including how to claim them and when they expire.

Pokemon Presents Pokemon Go codes

(Image credit: Nintendo)

During the February Pokemon Presents stream it was announced that a huge number of Pokemon that have previous appeared in Pokemon Go will be returning, and we also got a fresh promo to redeem:

Enter "GOTOURKALOS" via the Pokemon Go web store : unlocks a Timed Research Quest around your choice of Fennekin, Froakie, or Chespin. This code expires on March 2 @ 06:00 UTC , though the Timed Research it unlocks will be available until March 8 @ 18:00 local time .

Pokemon Presents Pokemon Legends Z-A Mystery Gift codes

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This isn't a code as such, but a Mystery Gift you can unlock by visiting that menu within the game:

Garchompite Z Mega Stone: If you own the Mega Dimension DLC and have already completed one or more hyperspace adventures, then follow the "Special Distortion Detected" side mission to get this Mega Stone and use it to add Mega Garchomp Z to your team. This reward is only available if you own the Mega Dimension DLC.

Pokemon Presents Pokemon TCG Pocket rewards