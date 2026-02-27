Pokemon Winds and Waves Pokedex - all the Pokemon confirmed for Gen 10 so far

The Pokemon Winds and Waves Pokedex is already taking shape. With the announcement of the new Gen 10 games earlier, the reveal trailer showed off a whole bunch of familar faces we'll be encountering as we journey across the ocean-bound new region.

Obviously, the Pokemon Winds and Waves Pokedex will grow substantially as we prepare for launch in 2027 - almost every Pokemon we've seen so far is one from a previous generation, so with the exception of the Pokemon Winds and Waves starters, we've got an entire region full of new companions to meet. For now, however, there's a good number of Pokemon from across plenty of previous games. Below is that complete list - Pokemon in brackets didn't appear in the trailer, but are evolutions or pre-evolutions of those that did.

Pokemon Winds and Waves Pokedex

(Pichu) Pikachu (Raichu) (Alolan Raichu)

Oddish, Gloom (Vileplume) (Bellossom)

Tropius

Wailmer, Wailord

Nymble (Lokix)

Taillow (Swellow)

Tangela (Tangrowth)

Ledyba, Ledian

Slugma (Magcargo)

Slizzlipede (Centiskorch)

Wingull (Pelipper)

Krabby (Kingler)

Sandyghast (Palossand)

Corsola

Mareanie, Toxapex

Tympole (Palpitoad) (Seismitoad)

Carnivine

(Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro) Slowking (on poster)

Duskull (Dusclops)

Grass starter Browt (plus two evolutions)

Fire starter Pombon (plus two evolutions)

Water starter Gecqua (plus two evolutions)

(Finneon) Lumineon

Frillish (Jellicent)

Tynamo (Eelektrik) (Eelektross)

First Look: Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves | Announcement Trailer

If you reckon I missed any, you can check out the trailer to see for yourself. Winds and Waves probably won't be with us for at least a year (and probably closer to two) so you can be sure I'll be studying this trailer in-depth over the next few months.

