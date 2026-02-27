<a id="elk-75e97778-631f-46f0-9f75-f9a467795098"></a><h2 id="30-years-of-catching-em-all-2">30 years of catching 'em all</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="7b60d26b-857c-43a6-b03e-d5bce9ac41ea"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="yq6LqwRixxMyYKCmCyFcaF" name="pokemon logos" alt="Pokemon" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/yq6LqwRixxMyYKCmCyFcaF.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="6ca455e6-4bce-4cfc-9fa5-10bdfb1bd79a">The first thing to note is that this is the big one. the superfans among you will already know that this is Pokemon's 30th anniversary, and the franchise's stewards have already been pulling out all the stops to kick off the celebrations. Among those are <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.pokemon.co.jp/ex/30th_logo/" target="_blank">30th anniversary logos</a> dedicated to each of the 1000+ 'mons you can encounter across the franchise.</p><p>That's likely to mean that this upcoming Pokemon Presents is a bit of a blowout. Expectations are usually high for this livestream each year, but in this major anniversary year there's already solid evidence to suggest several extra stops are being pulled out. We'll go over those in more detail in the run-up to the stream, but suffice to say it'll probably be worth paying extra close attention this year.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>