Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness is finally coming to Nintendo Switch Online next month, but there's no sign of prequel Colosseum just yet

Nintendo has confirmed that Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness will be arriving on Nintendo Switch Online GameCube library next month… but weirdly, not Colosseum.

Back when the Nintendo Switch 2 was first announced, we got confirmation that GameCube was on the way for Nintendo Switch Online, arriving alongside the console's launch. While we only started out with three games on the subscription, we were promised a number of others including the likes of Luigi's Mansion, Chibi Robo, and Fire Emblem Path of Radiance, providing ways to play some rarer games without spending a ridiculous amount of money on them.

However, among the announced games were Pokemon's GameCube duology Pokemon Colosseum and Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness. And with every passing announcement – especially Wario World, which wasn't even on the original lineup – Pokemon fans were desperate to find out when their games would arrive.

During the Pokemon Presents showcase today, Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness was confirmed to be arriving on the NSO + Expansion Pack service next month. It'll be given all of the Switch Online benefits like save states and multiple regional versions being available. Plus, Gale of Darkness is another of the aforementioned extremely expensive GameCube games, so people will finally have a cheap way to play it.

Weirdly, despite being a sequel, its predecessor Pokemon Colosseum seemingly won't be coming to the platform just yet despite being announced for the service alongside the original wave of games. I'm not sure why Nintendo was so keen to release a sequel first, but at the very least we'll have something to tide us over until Pokemon Winds and Waves releases next year.

