Pokemon Winds and Waves announced for 2027, exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2

Gen 10 Pokemon is finally upon us – Pokemon Winds and Waves have been officially revealed during the big Pokemon Day 2026 Presents stream, and they're looking very promising.

As the final, big announcement of today's Pokemon Presents, we just got our first look at the upcoming pair of creature-collecting RPGs, which are set to launch next year on Switch 2. That also means we've had our first glimpse at some all-new Pokemon, which include Browt, Pombon and Gecqua, our starter 'mons of choice for exploring the currently unnamed region. I already know I'm going to be on team Pombon.

Visually, from what we've seen, it's certainly the best a mainline Pokemon game has ever looked – the environments appear a lot more lively, with foliage much more dense and lush than in the last pair of mainline titles. There's no doubt that we have the Switch 2 in part to thank for this, but I wouldn't be surprised if the devs also took on board some of the feedback from fans disappointed with Scarlet and Violet's graphics, too.

Rumors about Pokemon Gen 10 have been swirling around since 2024, when developer Game Freak suffered a major data breach. Of course, the 10th generation was always bound to happen eventually, and with today marking the 30th anniversary of the Pokemon series, it's very fitting that these titles were revealed today. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a trailer to rewatch 50 times.

Before Pokemon Winds and Waves, be sure to take a look at our ranking of the best Pokemon games so far.

Pokemon Day Deals