When is the Pokemon Pokopia release time?
The Pokemon Pokopia release time is nearly upon us, and I can't wait to fill Ditto's shoes and rebuild an entire island full of Pokemon. If you're as eager as I am to get started building, crafting, and cooking, then you need to know exactly when you can launch Pokopia, and whether you can preload. Here are all of the details you need to know in the run up to launch.
Global Pokemon Pokopia release times
The Pokemon Pokopia release time is midnight, local time, on Thursday, March 5, 2026 with one exception. For a lot of people, this means you can play at 12am in your region.
However, due to varying timezones across America, those within the PST region will be able to play at 9pm on March 4, since this equates to midnight in eastern US. This translates to the following release times across the US and elsewhere:
- US Pacific: 9PM PST, March 4
- US Mountain: 10PM MST, March 4
- US Central: 11PM CST, March 4
- US Eastern: 12AM EST, March 5
- UK: 12AM GMT, March 5
- Central Europe: 12AM CET, March 5
- Australia: 12AM AEDT, March 5
This is usually the standard for Nintendo launch times, so doesn't come as a massive surprise. The big question is: will you be staying up to play? If you do want to launch Pokemon Pokopia as soon as the release time rolls around, make sure you have preloaded the game, which anyone with a pre-order code can do by simply redeeming your code now.
Unfortunately, if you are holding out for a physical edition to arrive, you might be waiting a little longer. Kill time by reading our Pokopia review, or checking out whether you can invite friends to play with you via Pokopia Game Share.
