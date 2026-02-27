Pokemon Pokopia turns classic Garry's Mod mode Prop Hunt into a Ditto-fueled mini-game where you transform into trees and barrels

There's a new Pokemon game coming in a matter of days: the cartoonish island sim, Pokemon Pokopia. Playing along the lines of Animal Crossing, you control a Ditto who's transformed into a human, building up your habitat and growing the amount of monsters in it. Amid the various activities the game offers is a multiplayer game those who know Garry's Mod will recognize.

In the latest trailer, revealed during Pokémon Day 2026, we learn more about what you can get up to with friends on your various islands in Pokopia. One option is to have a game of hide-and-seek, a tried and true bit of playground fun.

You can, if you prefer, simply slide behind something like a tree or a statue and hold out hope the seeker won't realize you're there. But let's not forget, we're all playing as Dittos here, a pocket monster who can become something else at will. So the mini-game takes on an extra layer of strategy, as the new trailer reveals you can become a barrel, or another object dotted about.

Pokémon Pokopia - Pokémon Day 2.27.2026 | Special Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This is also the central premise behind Prop Hunt, a mode in Garry's Mod that involves two teams, one hunting the other. Those who're being hunted have to hide, but they can phase into parts of the map, such as fireplaces or couches, to avoid detection.

Rounds can become relatively tense, since you start becoming paranoid of your surroundings if you're doing the seeking. But there are mechanics to even the playing field, such as the hiders emitting a sound if they're posing as a TV, or whatever.

We'll have to see what hide and seek rules Pokopia conjures. I'm going to guess you can only be a palm tree for a limited time, or what you can transform into is limited to certain items per round. We don't have long to wait to find out, though, as Pokopia arrives on March 5 for Switch 2. I call dibs on being the seeker!

