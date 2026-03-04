It's officially your last chance to pre-order Pokemon Pokopia and get your hands on some free Ditto-themed gifts

Pokemon Pokopia pre-orders are coming to an end as the Animal Crossing-like Switch 2 game is finally upon us. That's great news for us Ditto fans, but bad news if you wanted more time to grab a cute pre-order bonus.

Today is officially the last day you can secure your copy alongside any of its free gifts, which range from a cute tote bag to a Ditto phone ring for your smartphone. What you can get depends entirely on your retailer of choice and what free goodies they have left in stock. For US fans, I recommend picking it up for $69.99 at Best Buy, as it's the only place left where you can grab that physical boxed copy and the free canvas tote bag. UK fans are better off sticking to Very, where the game is not only cheaper at £56.99 (Very) but comes delivered with that cute Ditto-themed phone ring.

With time running out fast, I've gathered all the US and UK retailers with the best Pokemon Pokopia pre-order gifts down below. With just one more day to go, stock is starting to dwindle of not just the pre-order gifts, but physical game-key card copies of the game too. Yet, I'll keep my fingers crossed that you'll find some mega-cute Ditto-themed Poke-tat in amongst your order once the game arrives on March 5, 2026.