The best Nintendo Switch 2 Micro SD Express Cards

The Nintendo Switch 2 requires the use of new, speedier microSD Express Cards in order to store and run the latest games. Your older SD cards don't have to entirely collect dust, as you can use them to transfer screenshots to your brand new Ninty machine, but if you want more than the 256GB worth of onboard storage of the new handheld, you'll need one of the best microSD Express Cards at your disposal.



These brand new SD cards have an integrated NVMe interface, similar to that of the best SSDs for gaming, which helps conjure up their lightning-fast speeds to keep up with your future Switch 2 games. For now, the storage capacities are fairly limited, and the officially licensed Express Cards are only available in 256GB models. But if you're okay leaving the funky Super Mario-branding behind, iconic storage brands like Lexar already have 1TB models available, which is more than enough to store a ton of both AAA and indie titles.



Remember, just like the original Switch, you can archive your digital games, now known as virtual game cards, to save some extra space. But grabbing one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories and popping in a microSD Express Card can help add more value to your brand-new handheld, and prepare you for all the wonderful Ninty adventures ahead.

The Quick List

Best Overall 1. SanDisk 256GB microSD Express Card SanDisk was quick to pop out an officially licensed 256GB card. Not only does it come with an officially licensed Super Mario design, but it has lightning-fast read and write speeds of up to 880MB/s and 650MB/s.



Read more below Best Budget 2. Samsung 256GB microSD Express Card The officially licensed microSD Express Cards, like this Samsung 256GB SD card, are the best options for you if you want to grab more storage for your Switch 2 so far. Read more below Best for eShop Fans 3. Lexar 1TB Play PRO microSD Express Card If you have a busy existing digital Switch game library, Lexar's 1TB Play Pro microSD Express Card is more than equipped for even the biggest of backlogs with its 1TB of space, and speedy read speeds.



Read more below

The best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Card overall

1. SanDisk 256GB microSD Express Card Best overall Specifications Storage: 256GB Format: microSDXC Express Transfer speeds: Up to 880MB/s Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Doubles your Switch 2 storage + Charming Super Mario branding Reasons to avoid - Only one version available

Buy it if ✅ You want official Switch 2 storage: Grabbing an officially licensed microSD Express Card takes away any stress of ensuring it'll be compatible with your new Switch 2. Not to mention, it comes with some funky Super-Mario branding should you want your storage to look as flashy as possible.

Don't buy it if ❌ 256GB worth of space isn't enough: If you have your eyes set on a ton of AAA releases right after launch and love taking a plethora of video clips, 256GB worth of space might not cut it. Fortunately, other storage brands already have larger capacity microSD Express Cards available for those seeking more storage.

With AAA game releases getting more storage-demanding by the day, having an extra 256GB at your disposal is as low as I recommend you go. There are 128GB microSD Express Cards out in the wild, and by SanDisk too, but they're only marginally more affordable than this officially licensed card, and won't help you futureproof your new Ninty hardware.



This officially licensed SanDisk 256GB microSD Express Card will put you in good stead if you want storage that not only looks the part (thanks to its cute Super Mario-themed branding) but also provides just enough storage for a few big releases, and some small indie games too. Of course, you can archive your new virtual game cards on the Switch 2 to save some room. But this 256GB is plenty of space to download that 22GB-sized digital copy of Mario Kart World if you opted for the Switch 2 bundle at launch, and any of your existing game library you move over from your older Switch device.

MicroSD Express Cards by nature are pretty speedy, but SanDisk's official storage has write speeds up to 650MB/s2 and read speeds up to 880MB/s, which are a notable step up from SDXC cards released in the past for the original Switch. This means that loading times will be faster on the new hardware, and the sustained write speeds of 210MB/s will make your game captures extra crisp on the new device too.

If the Switch 2's lifespan is just as fruitful as the original handheld, eventually 256GB won't be enough - especially if you have a preference for digital games. Fortunately, brands like Lexar already make 1TB compatible microSD Express Cards, but until you reach that point, the 256GB licensed SanDisk microSD Express Card is what I'd recommend as you start your Switch 2 gaming journey.

The best budget Switch 2 MicroSD Express Card

2. Samsung 256GB microSD Express Card Best budget microSD Express Card Specifications Storage: 256GB Format: microSDXC Express Transfer speeds: Up to 880MB/s Reasons to buy + Doubles up the base Switch 2 storage + Charming Super Mario design + Officially licensed + Can store and play Switch 2 games Reasons to avoid - Only available up to 256GB

Buy it if ✅ You want double onboard storage: An extra 256GB will mean you have double that of the 256GB worth of onboard storage of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Don't buy it if ❌ You have the cash to burn: If you're in the lucky position where you don't have to worry about how much you're spending on Switch 2 accessories, a 1TB microSD Express Card will help futureproof your new handheld for longer.

No matter what Switch 2 compatible card you choose, they're going to be pricey, and with microSD Express Cards still a relatively new form of storage, there's isn't a lot of options out there to choose from. For now, that makes it harder to grab some new extra Switch 2 storage on a budget, which is why the officially licenced Samsung 256GB microSD Express Card with an MSRP of $59.99 / £49.99 is what I'd recommend for those who don't have all the cash in the world to fork out on even more Nintendo hardware.



The Samsung 256GB microSD Express Card specs haven't been released to the public. For now, all we know is that it's a 256GB microSD Express Card, with that same adorable Super Mario branding as its SanDisk counterpart. However, if it shares the same read, write, and transfer speeds as its officially licensed brethren, it'll be enough to bring those faster load times to your favorite Switch games and provide the transfer speeds you'd want from a brand-new handheld.



There are smaller capacity cards available, like the SanDisk 128GB microSD Express Card, for an MSRP of $52.99 / £41.99. However, while it's cheaper in price, it's not better in value. For just $8 more, you can get double the storage (an extra 128GB) by sticking to this Samsung SD card - which will help you cope with that existing older digital Switch library of games, and any of the plethora of launch titles now available.

The Best Switch 2 MicroSD Express Card for eShop Fans

3. Lexar 1TB Play PRO microSD Express Card Best microSD Express Card for eShop Fans Specifications Storage: 1TB Format: microSDXC Express Transfer speeds: Up to 900MB/s1 Reasons to buy + Largest capacity microSD Express Card so far + Enough for AAA and indie Switch 2 games Reasons to avoid - Not officially licensed - Difficult to find in-stock

Buy it if ✅ You have a huge existing Switch game library: If you've already built up a huge digital Switch game library, this 1TB worth of storage will make transferring all your games onto the Switch 2 an easy feat.

Don't buy if ❌ You don't have the budget to spare: MicroSD Express Cards are pricey regardless, never mind when it comes to the 1TB option. As of now, grabbing this much storage for your Switch 2 will cost you upwards of $200, which is considerable chunk of change.

MicroSD Express Cards have existed well before the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, from brands like SanDisk and Lexar, and including this decked-out Lexar 1TB Play PRO microSD Express Card. This isn't an officially licensed bit of Nintendo storage like the previous picks for this list, but its ‎microSDXC classification means it'll be compatible with your new Ninty hardware.



This is great news for those of you who want as much extra storage as possible, as so far, there aren't any official Nintendo microSD Express Cards that go beyond the 256GB capacity threshold. If you want 1TB worth of space for your virtual game cards, Switch 2 screenshots, and game clips, this Lexar card is one of your only options available on the market today.



On the plus side, that does narrow down your choices, so you won't be left with a ridiculous onslaught of microSD Express Cards to choose from. However, that also means there isn't much leeway when it comes to its pricey $199.99 MSRP. The longer we get into the Switch 2's lifespan, the more large-capacity options will start to spring up, but so far, if you want 1TB worth of space on top of the handheld's 256GB onboard storage, the Lexar 1TB Play PRO microSD Express Card is my recommended option - if you can manage to find it in stock.

How to choose the best Nintendo Switch 2 Micro SD Express Card

The first microSD Express Cards originated back in February 2024, with Samsung's first 256GB models. Unlike UHS-I-based microSD cards, they're still relatively new, so there aren't many to choose from. However, the longer we get into the Nintendo Switch 2 lifespan, the more new SD cards will be available, ranging in not just storage capacity, but speeds and even in design - if the previous best Nintendo Switch SD cards are anything to go by.



For now, the main consideration you need to undertake when looking at what card to buy is predominantly down to its storage capacity. The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with 256GB worth of onboard storage, and if that's enough for the kind of games you want to play, then you won't need a microSD Express Card at all. On the other hand, if you plan to play multiple AAA games at a time and want them installed on your device, having that extra space can go a long way.



Games like Mario Kart World and Cyberpunk 2077 require 23.4GB and 64GB, respectively, which combined already fills up a hefty chunk of that 256GB. You can double up this storage with the officially licensed SanDisk and Samsung 256GB Switch 2 microSD Express Cards. Alternatively, SanDisk also has an unofficial version of their 256GB card available on the market with forgoes the Super Mario branding but keeps its faster speeds in check. If you want the highest capacity card available right now, Lexar Play PRO microSD Express Card is available in a 1TB variant.



Another factor to consider when choosing the right microSD Express Card for your Switch 2 is price. From the get-go, these faster cards are more expensive than their non-express counterparts, with the SanDisk and Samsung 256GB versions starting at $59.99 at Amazon. Like with most gaming storage, the higher you go, the more you're likely to spend, and that's also true for the Switch 2. Right now, the 1TB Lexar microSD Express card retails for $199.99, which is almost half the price of the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle - if you can believe it.



Until we start to see a wealth of new microSD Express Cards hit the market, these two factors should be your priority when choosing what is right for your Switch 2 gaming needs.

Nintendo Switch 2 Micro SD Express Cards: FAQ

What is a microSD Express Card? A MicroSD Express Card is a type of flash memory card, used to transfer media, and other data, between electronic devices, including your brand-new Nintendo Switch 2. They differ from other MicroSD Cards when it comes to speeds, thanks to its integrated NVMe protocol. Similar to most SSDs, express cards use their integrated PCI Express/NVMe interface to achieve faster speeds than typical UHS-I-based microSD cards, which in turn can support the improved load times and performance of your Switch 2 games. Typically, express cards have read and write speeds of around 985 and 950 MB/s. This is a lot faster than microSD cards compatible with your older Ninty handheld, which tend to have read and write speeds of around 100 MB/s.

Do you need a microSD Express Card for the Switch 2? Only microSD Express cards will be compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2 as they allow "for faster data reading and writing speeds" with the brand-new console.



As of now, only these Express Cards are compatible with the upcoming handheld, as they are faster at reading and writing data compared to other microSD Cards currently used with the original Switch console. Technically, you can use an older microSD Card with your Switch 2, however, it can only be used to transfer screenshots and game captures to your newer device.

Can the Switch 2 read older microSD Cards? No, you will not be able to use your older microSD card with the Switch 2 to transfer, and run, Switch games. However, you can use your current microSD card to transfer screenshots and video footage to the brand-new handheld.

What storage options are available for microSD Express Cards? Currently, there are two officially licensed Nintendo Switch 2 256GB microSD Express cards from both SanDisk and Samsung. Alternatives, like SanDisk, also have a 256GB microSD Express Card without the Mario branding, whereas GameStop currently has 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions available.



Nintendo states that the Switch 2 can support microSD Express cards up to 2TB, but as of typing, no brand (Nintendo included) has released a card of that size.

If you want to complete your brand-new Switch 2 setup, our best Nintendo Switch accessories guide is full of some the best the best Nintendo Switch headsets, and the best Nintendo Switch controllers compatible with the brand new console.