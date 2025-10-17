The best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories 2025: my top gadgets for your every day carry

All the best Switch 2 accessories tried and tested by our very own hardware team

The best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will make your time spent with your next-gen handheld just as fun as the last, and now that it's been over four months since launch, there are plenty to choose from.

Our team has gotten well acquainted with a ton of Switch 2 gadgets since then, and now we've finally managed to narrow them down to our top picks. Between controllers, cases, headsets, storage, memory cards, and power banks there's plenty of kit on the market these days, but finding the best value in this sea of accessories can be tough.

We've been wading into these depths for months now, running all manner of gadgets from the biggest brands to find the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories on the market today. Each gadget is stringently tested alongside its contemporaries to ensure durability, quality, and - above all else - value for money.

Rosalie Newcombe

I've been a lifelong Nintendo fan, and so I made sure I got the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, and a wide range of accessories to test alongside it. Since June 5, 20025, I've been testing out the ever-growing new Switch 2 gadgets from cases, SD cards, Joy-Con 2 wheel add-ons, and more every single day. Using my 8 years of experience with Switch tech and my time testing console gadgets, I'm here to list the accessories that are best suited for your next-gen Nintendo experience, no matter the budget or playstyle.

The best controller for Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller on a wooden desk with blue backlighting
1. Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

The best controller

Specifications

Connection: Wireless
Buttons: 2x thumbstick, 5x navigation, 4x face buttons, 2x bumpers, 2x triggers, 2x back buttons
Battery life: 40 hours
Amiibo support: Yes
Haptics: HD Rumble 2
Motion control: Yes

Reasons to buy

+
Matte finish feels premium
+
Excellent comfort
+
All the Ninty features you need
+
Wireless connection
+
Super smooth thumbsticks
+
Immersive haptics

Reasons to avoid

-
Face buttons could have more spring
-
Very expensive compared to competition

The official Pro Controller is one of the most expensive Nintendo Switch 2 accessories on the market, but its premium feel and excellent compatibility makes it a must-see. This is one for those looking to get more out of that 4K docked mode, with a set of luxury buttons worthy of the resolution jump this generation.

Buy it if:

You want to maximize docked mode: If you want the best feel possible, this is the way to go. A super comfortable shape and naturally positioned back buttons make for an elite Switch experience.

You need all of Ninty's features: Sure, third party controllers can offer wireless connections and long battery lives, but the Pro Controller does all that with NFC support, HD Rumble 2, motion controls, and wake functionality.

You prefer a heavier controller: The new generation's Joy-Con are finally large enough to actually feel comfortable, but even in their included grip they still feel a little light. The full Pro Controller h