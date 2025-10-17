The best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories 2025: my top gadgets for your every day carry
All the best Switch 2 accessories tried and tested by our very own hardware team
The best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will make your time spent with your next-gen handheld just as fun as the last, and now that it's been over four months since launch, there are plenty to choose from.
Our team has gotten well acquainted with a ton of Switch 2 gadgets since then, and now we've finally managed to narrow them down to our top picks. Between controllers, cases, headsets, storage, memory cards, and power banks there's plenty of kit on the market these days, but finding the best value in this sea of accessories can be tough.
We've been wading into these depths for months now, running all manner of gadgets from the biggest brands to find the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories on the market today. Each gadget is stringently tested alongside its contemporaries to ensure durability, quality, and - above all else - value for money.
I've been a lifelong Nintendo fan, and so I made sure I got the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, and a wide range of accessories to test alongside it. Since June 5, 20025, I've been testing out the ever-growing new Switch 2 gadgets from cases, SD cards, Joy-Con 2 wheel add-ons, and more every single day. Using my 8 years of experience with Switch tech and my time testing console gadgets, I'm here to list the accessories that are best suited for your next-gen Nintendo experience, no matter the budget or playstyle.
The Quick List
Best controller
The official gamepad has the same traditional feel as its predecessor, with a slick redesign and all the features you need for the best Switch 2 experience possible.
Best case
The Belkin Charging Case can store not just the handheld but up to 12 physical games, and it features a built-in power bank to keep your Switch 2 juiced up between gaming sessions. That's an impressive answer to one of the biggest issues with the handheld.
Best headset
A value-packed headset with cute and cozy colorways, Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless support, a detachable mic, and built in presets for Switch 2 games.
Best gaming earbuds
SteelSeries' flagship earbuds can hook up to the Switch via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz and provide a compact wireless audio experience. Easy-to-use tap controls and ANC to keep you immersed in your favorite Switch games as well.
Best microSD Express card
This officially licensed SD card provides lightning fast 880MB/s and 650MB/s read and write speeds to run and store games, and features some lovely Super Mario branding that's perfect for fans.
Read more below
Best portable charger
This 20,000mAh power bank from Jsaux features a wealth of ports and speedy 65W charging that helps your Switch 2 stay juiced up as you game on the go. If you don't opt for the charging case above this is a must for anyone looking to take their Nintendo Switch 2 on the go.
The best controller for Nintendo Switch 2
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The official Pro Controller is one of the most expensive Nintendo Switch 2 accessories on the market, but its premium feel and excellent compatibility makes it a must-see. This is one for those looking to get more out of that 4K docked mode, with a set of luxury buttons worthy of the resolution jump this generation.
✅ You want to maximize docked mode: If you want the best feel possible, this is the way to go. A super comfortable shape and naturally positioned back buttons make for an elite Switch experience.
✅ You need all of Ninty's features: Sure, third party controllers can offer wireless connections and long battery lives, but the Pro Controller does all that with NFC support, HD Rumble 2, motion controls, and wake functionality.
✅ You prefer a heavier controller: The new generation's Joy-Con are finally large enough to actually feel comfortable, but even in their included grip they still feel a little light. The full Pro Controller h