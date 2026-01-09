I wouldn't dare travel without this Switch 2 JSAUX All-In-One Carrying Case by my side | Review

The JSAUX All-In-One Carrying Case for the Nintendo Switch 2 is my new go-to way to travel with my entire Ninty gaming setup. Its easy-to-hold, expandable handle makes holding it a breeze, and there's enough room to safely store everything from the handheld, physical games, and everything I need to get it up and running, with some space to spare for extra controllers and accessories. Its design isn't the most exciting, but if you can grab it at a discount, this is the carrying case I'd fully recommend for your next big break.

Every time I review an all-in-one carrying case, I have to preface the review with the fact that there aren't a lot of differences between them.

These Nintendo Switch 2 cases all come designed with the basic principle of featuring space to store both the handheld and the accessories needed to set it up, which include the official dock and its accompanying AC adapter, charging cable, and HDMI cable. What sets the cases apart, like this JSAUX All-In-One Carrying Case, is what features the manufacturer thought to change or add, and this version is definitely up there with my favorites of what I've tested so far.

This $45.99 / £29.99 JSAUX case is installed with a plastic expandable handle, which makes it far easier to carry. More importantly, the top section of the case includes foam inserts so you can switch out the Switch 2 for other handhelds, and the compartments featured in the bottom can be removed so you can pile in your accessories as you see fit. All of those unique changes have secured this case's place as one of the best all-in-one carrying cases I've tested so far. The only thing stopping it from a full 5-star rating is its plain all-black aesthetic.

Design

(Image credit: Future)

Talking of its plain design, it's definitely my least preferred part of this entire case. The fact that it's all black isn't surprising, as that's pretty much the norm for other JSAUX accessories, like the JSAUX EnergyFlow Joy-Con 2 charger I tested late last year, but the monotony of it all does get a bit grating over time. Most of the all-in-one cases on the market today for the Switch 2 look this way, so it'd be nice if third-party brands like JSAUX mixed things up a bit with different colorways.

As this isn't an officially licensed accessory like the PlayTrek 2-in-1 case that I reviewed back in 2025, likely, JSAUX wasn't able to officially use the neon red and blue colors the gaming handheld is known for, but at least an all-white version would have shaken things up a bit.

Besides it's all black coloring and EVA & Water-Resistant exterior, this case is pretty large, standing at 320mm x 210mm x 146mm, and is made of two compartments zipped together. The upper half is designed to store the handheld itself, while the bottom, larger compartment is designed to store the dock and any other accessories of your choosing. On the exterior of the case, you can find a plastic handle for travel and plastic hooks designed for attaching the accompanying carrying strap, which allows you to carry the case like a messenger bag, if that happens to be your preference.

Features

The upper compartment of this case contains space to store the handheld and two removable foam inserts to keep it firmly in place. These can be easily removed if you want to store a different device, like the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, but as someone who just switches between the Switch 2 and the Steam Deck OLED, I didn't have one at hand to put that compatibility to the rest.