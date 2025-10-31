Best retro handheld 2025: my portable picks for playing the classics

I'm on a never-ending mission to find the best gaming handheld options around, and new contenders won't stop coming. In the space of a short few years, the scene has switched from being primarily dominated by Game Boy clones to featuring devices that'll help revisit more classic console capers than ever.

Over the past 30+ years, I've tested just about every best retro handheld contender you can think of. My journey started as a personal experiment to see if I could replace my beloved Game Boy collection with something more modern, but it has since evolved into a whole quest to find new ways to access the best retro consoles on the go while giving my game library a glow-up.

My best gaming handheld overall for playing retro games right now is the Anbernic RG Cube. It's an oddball portable with a perfectly square screen and a similar horizontal layout to the Steam Deck, but that blend of old and new helps it run everything from NES and SNES classics to even PS2 and DS adventures. That said, it's far from my only pick, so allow me to introduce you to all the best retro handhelds I've tested in 2025 so far.