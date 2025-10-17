How to choose a gaming handheld (by someone who tests the latest portables)

Most video game enjoyers at some point in their lives end up considering a gaming handheld. You could call it a rite of passage, and while some players will inevitably end up deciding they prefer playing on a traditional console or PC, I regularly get readers and friends alike asking how to choose a gaming handheld as they wade through a sea of options.

I'd love to say picking the right portable is as easy as buying the best gaming handheld and calling it a day. The issue there is that the objective top contenders aren't necessarily the right option for everyone, especially if you've got specific platform preferences, go-to genres, or even just need something that'll actually fit in your pocket.

Whether you're looking for a pint-sized emulation for mimicking the best retro consoles or a portable powerhouse for tackling your Steam backlog, I've got a set process that'll help you choose a gaming handheld. You might even learn something about yourself upon exploring your personal preferences, especially if you've never ventured beyond the idea of just picking up a Nintendo Switch.

Narrow down the games you actually want to play

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I don't know about you, but upon parking my toosh down for a gaming session, I often have no idea what I actually want to play. This inevitably leads to backlog woes and sometimes not actually playing anything at all, simply because the choice is too overwhelming.

To combat this, I've started actively taking note of the games I'm excited to play and where I'd like to play them, and the exercise is actually also great for narrowing down handheld options. It's admittedly only part of the process, but it's an important first step that'll help get the right device in your palms.

I'd personally start by thinking about your favorite genres and series. Doing that can quickly create a shortlist of handheld options, as some outings are either exclusive to specific platforms and storefronts or require specific specs.

(Image credit: Future/Phil Hayton)

For example, if you're hellbent on playing the latest Mario and Zelda games, you'll almost certainly want to consider the Nintendo Switch 2. Exclusively looking to tackle your Steam backlog? You're going to want a handheld PC like the Steam Deck OLED to access the same romps as your rig.

There's absolutely a crossover with some options, especially when it comes to handheld gaming PCs. That's largely thanks to the fact that you can access multiple storefronts like Steam, the Epic Game Store, GOG, and even Xbox Game Pass using a portable rig. You'll also be able to play your classic collection of games using emulators, so opting for something with Windows 11 or Linux (providing you're okay with some workarounds) will come with massive versatility benefits.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gaming handheld platforms Platform Handheld type Examples Nintendo Nintendo Switch Switch lite, Switch OLED, Switch 2 PC games Handheld gaming PCs Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, ROG Xbox Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, Ayaneo Flip DS Emulation Android / Linux Anbernic RG35XX Plus, RG Cube, Miyoo Mini, Razer Edge Retro games Evercade Evercade EXP, Super Pocket PS5 Streaming handheld PlayStation Portal, Logitech G Cloud, Razer Edge Xbox Game Pass Handheld gaming PCs Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally,ROG Xbox Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, MSI Claw 8 AI+

Once you've got a shortlist of what you're itching to sink some on-the-go hours into, you'll be better equipped to pick out a portable pal. At this stage, it's more a question of what handheld you don't want, as even some of the top dogs out there might not cater to your tastes.

Set your specs expectations

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Deciding on the adventures you want to embark upon on the go is fine and dandy, but some quests will demand beefier specs. As well as plucking out a bunch of releases you plan to play, I'd also check how demanding they are to run on PC or console while considering your performance preferences.

By that, I mean if the idea of playing games at 30fps is blood-curdling, you'll absolutely want to pick a high-end handheld PC. Even some of the priciest options, like the MSI Claw 8 AI+ aren't going to keep up with a full-size rig, but it'll have a better chance of hitting 1080p 60fps than a Steam Deck.

At the same time, those of you who'd rather not think about boosting fps, graphics settings, or tweaking things to hit higher resolutions might get on better with a traditional handheld console. The Switch 2 is a solid example that will deal with the performance technicalities on your behalf, freeing you from staring at frame rate counters or wondering if you should turn off shadows.

(Image credit: Future)

In some scenarios, sticking with ultra-low specs might be far wiser too, especially if you're mainly looking to emulate oldies. While there are high-end handhelds for playing retro games, you'll notice that Linux and Android consoles like the Anbernic RG28XX or even the slightly bougier Anbernic RG Cube manage to get the job done while boasting less RAM, a lighter chipset, and smaller cooling systems.

I can take that idea even further by saying that if you're into cloud gaming, you'll get away with using a handheld with minimal low specs. Options like the Logitech G Cloud and even Sony's PlayStation Portal are built simply to stream games rather than run them natively, and cutting back on the innards allows companies to either cut the cost or invest in other elements like nicer controls.

Trading specs for more specific quirks can really cater to specific niches, too. For instance, if you're solely looking to play Nintendo DS games on a modern device, the wonderfully weird MagicX Zero 40 has you covered. Really want to keep physical gaming alive? The likes of Blaze's Super Pocket serve up Game Boy era vibes and Evercade cartridge support for under $60.

Settle on a budget

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Ultimately, it's going to be your budget that dictates which handheld ends up in your backpack. Yes, I know it's upsetting, and you're allowed to have a cry if you can't afford your dream device. But, setting yourself a spending range in conjunction with the games you want to play will result in you bagging the best portable possible for your money.

This is where already knowing the games you plan on playing will come in handy. Let's say you've got $400 in your pocket, a monstrous backlog of Indie games on Steam, a Game Pass subscription, and a bunch of freebies building up at the Epic Game Store. That might lead to you eyeing up the new ROG Xbox Ally X before weeping at its $1,000 price tag.

In that scenario, you might be led to believe you can't afford a handheld PC that'll satiate your needs. In reality, your budget will actually allow you to pick up a far more suitable portable at the right moment, as the original Asus ROG Ally frequently drops in price during sales seasons.

(Image credit: Future)

On the flip side, if you do have a grand burning a hole in your pocket and know for certain you're looking to play big shiny new releases, you might actually want to splash out on the ROG Xbox Ally X. I'd argue doing so is a better investment in the long run, as while you'll save a wad of cash going for a cheaper model, investing in the premium portable means it'll be longer before you're thinking about an upgrade due to low frame rates.

The key here is to find a portable within your price range that will run your core list of games. This same principle applies to handheld gaming PCs, emulation consoles, and even Nintendo systems, as while it might feel like you're saving money going for the cheaper option, it can ultimately lead to you buying twice.

Whether it's a toss-up between the Switch 2 and its 2017 predecessor or choosing between a Steam Deck and other premium contenders, your budget should serve you rather than the other way around. I know it's a boring thought, but that will sometimes mean holding off until the perfect handheld pops up for the right price, rather than jumping on options that are inappropriately cheap or unreasonably steep.

Focus in on extra features

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

While swimming in the murky waters of the handheld scene, it's easy to get lured into a trap by fancy features. Specific perks can make or break a portable, but considering them after you've got a budget set, specific specs in mind, and a list of games you're aiming to play will save you from being gobbled up by a marketing angular fish.

It feels like handheld makers are conjuring up new features by the second, and there's no shame in admitting that it's overwhelming. Sure, elements like hall-effect thumbsticks are easier to digest since they serve as a simple joystick improvement. However, when you get brands using their own terminology to describe quirky abilities, you might feel like you're missing out on special abilities.

Rather than being wowed by potential portable parlor tricks, I'd advise asking yourself if you'd use the features a handheld is offering. For instance, do you really need the detachable "TrueStrike" controllers included with the Lenovo Legion Go, or are you mostly going to be playing in handheld mode? Do you even care about OLED screens, or do you think ordinary LCD displays are adequately vibrant?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

By and large, these extra features are basically luxuries that shouldn't impact your ultimate goals. That doesn't mean they're not worth considering, though, as if you're into a specific genre, there are perks that'll cater directly to your needs. More often than not, these perks add controller-specific elements like adjustable triggers, but premium options like the Ayaneo Flip DS wield a clamshell dual-screen setup specifically for 3DS emulation.

Standard features can also be easy to take for granted. While handheld gaming PCs almost always come with the same array of basics, like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C ports, other types of portables sometimes skip on functionality. This is pretty common within the handheld emulator scene, and while sometimes that's with good reason, it's worth thinking about if there are any specifics you can't do without.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Checking over features is a last chance to ensure you're not investing in redundant perks. I'm not dunking on portables clad in RGB or packing quirkier extras, but if you're not going to actively benefit from something specific a handheld is offering, you could opt for a handheld without it and potentially save.

Ultimately, if you know exactly which games you're looking to play, how you want them to run, the amount you're willing to spend, and the features you'll enjoy and need, you'll be ready to choose a gaming handheld. You'll still be spoiled for choice since there are more portable consoles on the battlefield than ever, but there will be an on-the-go gladiator out there perfectly suited to your own gaming needs.

