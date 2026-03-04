If you can stomach second-hand gaming handhelds, I'd look at refurbed Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go to survive RAMageddon

I hate to say it, but right now is a horrible time to look for the Asus ROG Ally, rivals like the Lenovo Legion Go, or most other best gaming handheld contenders. In fairness, it's not just because portable PC prices are ramping up thanks to RAMageddon, but their respective manufacturers have all but discontinued the slightly older devices, and the second-hand market might be your only hope of finding one in 2026.

While both the ROG Ally and Legion Go are seemingly still receiving support for now, they have been effectively replaced by the new ROG Xbox Ally range and the Lenovo Legion Go S. Both are far from being terrible options, but unless you're willing to pay nearly a grand for the Ally X or Go Gen 2, you'll be stuck with similar performance to the Steam Deck OLED rather than the same fps as the older AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme range.

It's needless to say, the portable PC scene was already in a pickle thanks to the new Ryzen Z2 chipset. Now that the Steam Deck is AWOL and discounts on what's left are becoming rarer thanks to RAMageddon, actually picking up a good handheld rig for the right price is damn tricky. Rather than stare at out-of-stock signs and price tags that won't budge, I've decided to dive into the current state of second-hand and refurbished options.

Typically, you'll see refurbed handhelds lurking at the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg next to brand new listings. They're usually sitting just out of the corner of your eye, trying to lure you with a discounted price tag. Before I even talk about specifics, you shouldn't ever be paying more than MSRP for anything used, open-box, certified refurbished, or whatever jargon a retailer happens to be using, and I'd actually aim for under the previous record low for the device.

The latter is going to be extremely tricky in the current climate, as that would mean grabbing the ROG Ally or Legion Go for well under $500. From my experience working on the floor of a tech retailer nearly 20 years ago, I can confirm that retailers will normally apply a 10-20% discount on whatever the current shelf price is, and since there are no deals, that means the full MSRP before discontinuation.

In the case of the ROG Ally, it's typically going for just over $500, but there is a listing for $431.99 at Newegg. That will allegedly get you a handheld in "excellent" condition, but there are seemingly only two in stock for that price. If those are gone, then there are options for $449.99, but you'll otherwise have to make do with Amazon's offerings at $509. I'd keep the latter in your back pocket as a failsafe, though, seeing as you can grab the white Xbox Ally is going for $549.99, albeit with that slightly less punchy Z2 chipset.

Things are extremely fast-moving in the certified refurbished corners of the internet. Just yesterday, Newegg sellers were wanting $520 for the same ROG Ally handhelds, so you never know when something at the right price will pop up. If it's the Legion Go and those TrueStrike controllers I'm not admittedly into you're after, though, you might have a tricker time finding anything right now.

Legion Go prices specifically at Newegg are inflated to insulting levels, with the only option I can see being just as expensive as the ROG Xbox Ally X. This creates a false economy at the tech site, resulting in refurbished models showing up for an egg-regious $699.99. Rather than going anywhere near those, I'd abandon the big-name retailers and set sail for the waters of eBay instead.

Your mileage will absolutely vary with second-hand marketplaces. As a golden rule, I'd never buy anything you can't visibly see in a photo, especially if it hails from an individual seller. That said, if you are willing to play the game a bit, listings are starting at $479 right now, and that feels closer to the price I'd ideally pay. If I'm being real, I'd really want to see these portables sitting at $399, the same price as the Steam Deck LCD. However, that's extremely unlikely to happen since even Valve has now retired that affordable model.

On that note, while Valve's Steam Deck Refurbished site is barren, I wouldn't give up on checking it every so often. You'll be admittedly relying on very recent returns and subsequent restorations, and those will dwindle naturally while the handheld isn't available. That said, if you do get lucky and a portable does make its way through the system, you could snag an LCD 256GB model for $319. Those vanished in December 2025, meaning there will be players out there with a valid warranty, and thus a pipeline for the device to reach the storefront.

