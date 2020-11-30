The best gaming PC for 2020

Quick Links (Image credit: Dell) To skip straight to the best gaming PC section you want by clicking on the links below:

1. Cyber Monday deals

2. Best gaming PCs

Getting the best gaming PC into your home isn't as hard as it used to be. While you could always look at building one from scratch, meticulously researching components and soldering techniques, the truth is there are plenty of great pre-made and optimised builds on the market right now. In fact, the Cyber Monday gaming PC deals are well under way, so you're sure to find a discount at one of the major retailers.

To make your life a little easier, GamesRadar has put together a list of what we believe are the best gaming PCs to help you get a sense of what's available and what you should be on the lookout for when you go bargain-hunting.

Of course, it would be wise to have a rough idea of what you're looking for first. Quality and power tend to scale with price, and the best gaming PC can certainly break the bank if you aren't careful. That's why you should consider what you need your new PC to do, what you hope it will do in the future, and how much money you are willing to invest on one of these Cyber Monday gaming deals . There's the lower-end machines that will give you a great way of catching up with some of the best PC games of the last generation, and then there are the more-expensive, power-hungry rigs that will require the best gaming monitors to get the most out of. Whatever you decide, keep reading on to see our recommendations for the best gaming PC, no matter your budget.

Regardless of what you choose, the advantages of getting one of the best gaming PCs pre-built are clear. For one thing, it saves you the headaches (potentially) and labor (definitely) of the build. Secondly, you'll pick up a retailer or manufacturer warranty by default. And you might even get some benefits of their design solutions that the DIY route might not provide, like unique cooling arrangements, cable management, or parts that aren't available anywhere else.

If you do go down the pre-built route- you're on this page after all - don't forget to check out the best antivirus software going to make sure your brand new gaming powerhouse is well protected.

Looking for something a bit more portable, on the other hand? We've compared the finest models over on our guide to the best gaming laptops.

Retailer gaming PC pages: Dell | Amazon

Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday deals offer the perfect opportunity to grab a brand-new gaming rig at a fraction of the normal price. That makes it an event you should pay attention to. To get the ball rolling, we've rounded up our favorite offers right here.

For a full range of discounts, don't forget to check in with our dedicated Cyber Monday gaming PC deals page.

Alienware Aurora R11 (RTX 3080) | $2,439.99 $2,391.19 at Dell

A high price, but for the highest-grade tech. A 10th-generation Intel i7 processor, RTX 3080 graphics card, 16GB DDr RAM, 512GB SSD boot drive, and 1TB SATA storage.

View Deal

Alienware R10 series | AMD Ryzen 5 3500 - Ryzen 9 3950X CPUs | RTX 2060 - RTX 2080Ti; AMD 5600 - RX 5700XT | 16-64GB RAM | up to 2TB SSD + 2TB SSD combos | from $1,077.99 at Dell

If you prefer your gaming PCs with premium quality, but also built around an AMD processor then Alienware's R10 Auroras are for you. These machines will take you over the four-figure mark for sure, but the opportunities for quality here are almost unmatched.View Deal

Alienware R11 series | Intel 10th-gen CPUs | GTX 1650 Super - RTX 2080Ti | AMD 5600 - RX 5700XT | 8-64GB RAM | up to 2TB SSD + 2TB SSD combos | from $891.79 at Dell

A big benefit of going to Dell now is that there are often deals forthcoming, and all their machines will have the latest tech - including Intel's 10th-generation processors. As a starting point, these are fantastic machines, and at that price point, a fantastic price to start off with too.View Deal

HP Omen GT13 | Ryzen 5 3600 | GTX 1660 Super | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $949.99 at Best Buy

From a recognized range of reliable and solid gaming PCs this Omen model is a well-balanced build. It's probably one of the best off-the-shelf, non-ray-tracing PCs you can find right now.View Deal

ABS Master Gaming | Intel i5-10400 | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,099.99 $869.99 at Newegg

A solid ray-tracing build, this. Everything component-wise evens out and complements one another, you get one of Intel's latest 10th-generation processors in there too, and at $869.99 – a limited time drop from the previous discount of $949.99 – it's a very solid deal.View Deal

SkyTech Chronos | Ryzen 3 3100 | GTX 1650 Super | 8GB RAM | 500GB SSD | $649.99 $599.99 at Amazon

This SkyTech machine is available for purchase at a rarely seen price of under $600, but it won't be in stock until January 18. Still, it's a lean gaming desktop that you can lock in now, and it's compromised in the right ways to create a solid gaming PC for relatively little money. Tone down the settings on the latest and greatest and you'll be fine, and you'll be positively flying with slightly older or more lightweight games. View Deal

Best gaming PCs

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: ASUS) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: ASUS) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: ASUS) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: ASUS)

1. ASUS ROG GA15 A stylish, great-value powerhouse from a top-notch manufacturer CPU: Ryzen 5 3600X / 7 3700X / 3800X | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 to RTX 2080 | RAM: 8GB to 32GB DDR4-2666 | Storage: Up to 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD $999.99 View at Best Buy Excellent value for money and bang-to-buck performance Great design Superb use of Ryzen and Nvidia components Few, if any, Intel CPU options

This is a tremendous machine and one that really harnesses a great power to performance to price balance. It's a great new design from ASUS and is a welcome addition to the pre-built gaming PC market. I use this PC every day so I am a bit biased perhaps, I'd argue, it's well-placed bias! It's a joy to use as a work PC that seamlessly changes to a monster. The components of my build, particularly, demonstrate the GA15's successful inhabiting of a place of balance between performance and value. Inside is a 3700X processor, a 2060 Super graphics card (itself probably the best bang for buck GPU in the ray-tracing category), 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD combo. It's got a sweet design, plenty of ports, runs quiet, and has some RGB fun too on the front - with ASUS making so many of the best gaming laptops right now, it's no wonder they've come out with an excellent new desktop range.

Just for clarity and to reassure you if you're following links, you might see this machine listed as a G15DH or G15 - do not worry, it's the same one as the GA15. Your options of specs might also slightly differ depending on you're location: the above list is taken straight from ASUS itself in terms of what the machine can house, but I have seen some slightly different builds - including the odd Intel CPU build - crop up at some retailers. Regardless, this is still a PC build that is extremely easy to recommend and each variant will have that ASUS stamp of quality and pedigree within that you can have confidence in.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dell) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Dell) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Dell)

2. Alienware Aurora R11 The best Alienware gaming PC CPU: Intel Core i5 10400F – i9 10900 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1650 – RTX 2080 Super | RAM: 8GB – 32GB | Storage: Up to 2TB SSD + 2TB HDD $879.99 View at Dell Eye-catching design Liquid-cooled GPUs available 10th-gen Intel CPUs Can get expensive

The Alienware Aurora R11 is leading Alienware into the next generation of gaming; as well as 10th-gen Intel processors and the possibility of liquid-cooled graphics cards, it offers a variety of builds to suit most budgets. If you want to get into PC gaming for the first time or would like to upgrade your existing setup - perhaps to soak up all the joyous ray tracing games - this is the most cost-effective way to do it.

Ranging from affordable starter rigs to pimped-out super PCs, the Aurora R11 strikes a good balance of choice. Better still, these desktops can be easily opened and upgraded with different parts as and when you see fit. Want more RAM or a larger SSD? No problem. Because the power supply unit swings out on a metal arm, you get more room to fiddle with the PC's insides.

The R11's design builds on the already-attractive R9, too. Although it sticks with the distinctive case and scooped-out front of its predecessor, this update enriches that formula with new lighting around the central strip in some cases. It's an addition that turns heads and makes the design feel even more futuristic than it did before.

Best gaming keyboard | Best gaming mouse |

Best gaming chair | Best graphics card | Best CPU for gaming

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Dell) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Dell) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Dell) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Dell) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Dell)

3. Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 A quality and premium Ryzen-build CPU: up to AMD Ryzen 9 3950X | Graphics: up to Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti | RAM: up to 64GB DDR4 | Storage: up to 2TB M.2 SSD & 2TB HDD $1,014.99 View at Dell Will run any game at 60fps+ Easy to take off the side panels Alienware Command Centre is useful Lots of component customisation before you buy Curved, radiator-esque front is questionable Need to remove PSU cage to access motherboard Can get loud during intensive games

The Aurora Ryzen R10 series is a Ryzen-build entry into the Aurora series, all sporting third-gen AMD Ryzen processors rather than the usual Intel processors. The former have massively closed the gap on the latter in recent years and months, so it's no real surprise to see an Alienware PC range specifically offering that kind of CPU.

Focused around that Ryzen CPU, though, you can fully customize your Aurora R10 however you want, which means that whether you're a console gamer looking to break into PC gaming or a die-hard veteran who wants the ultimate build, you'll find it here. The Alienware brand name comes with the usual price premium that most Alienware products have, but if you can overcome that, and want the respective premium quality that also comes with the name, then the spaceship-inspired R10 design is for you, especially since the Alienware Command Center is a useful bit of kit packed in. The main downsides are that it can get somewhat loud, almost as if it is a spaceship engine trying to take off, and accessing the components within isn't an easy task thanks to the placement of the PSU cage. You can definitely do much worse when buying a pre-built PC though, and that Ryzen-Nvidia blend is a brilliant one that offers exquisite performance.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: HP) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: HP) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: HP) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: HP)

4. HP Omen Obelisk The best gaming PC for high end performance in understated aesthetics CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 to Core i9-9900 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 to RTX 2080 | RAM: 8GB to 32GB DDR4-2666 | Storage: Up to 1TB NVMe SSD + 3TB HDD Prime $998 View at Amazon Trim, sleek machine that cuts frills to save money Performance powerhouse None of HP's hot swappable storage bays

There's something sort of mystical about the Obelisk that encapsulates some of the most exciting facets of our hobby. The sleek, hard angles of this HP rig mirror the object it's named after, a dense black cube of potentiality ready to unleash the most beautiful and intense games of this generation.

True to that design, the Obelisk is trim and compact and powerful. It cuts away the fat, eschewing overblown RGB lighting or the elaborate tentacles of a liquid cooling setup, focusing instead on delivering sheer performance at a very attractive price. It's also highly customizable, with a range of builds that start at the very affordable and peak up near some truly dizzying heights. For around the $2,000 mark, the Obelisk comes packed with a very nice 8th gen Core i7-8700 and a high-end RTX 2080, only one step down from Nvidia's most powerful 20-series, ray tracing focused graphics powerhouse. It also boasts a speedy 256GB SSD and a generous 2TB standard HDD, so you'll have plenty of room to load your most demanding games onto the faster storage and tons of leftover room for everything else.

While the Obelisk's case is smaller than the similarly specced Vengeance, it's not tiny by any means, and the air cooling solution the Obelisk provides has been more than sufficient during testing to handle even heavy gaming loads. It does make swapping out components slightly trickier than the Vengeance's massive dual-chamber case, of course, but that also means it'll fit more easily into smaller spaces. The Obelisk tucks neatly under a desk, or can even slide into a larger entertainment center if you want it to be the central unit in your living room media showcase.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Dell)

5. Dell G5 Gaming Desktop Budget PC gaming at its best CPU: 9th Gen Intel Core i3 10-series – i7 10-series | GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 – RTX 2070 Super | RAM: 8GB – 64GB | Storage: 128GB SSD - 1TB SSD and/or 1TB HDD $679.99 View at Dell 28 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Incredibly affordable Compact form Great entry-to-mid level builds Reliable manufacturer Base models are a bit light touch

Away for Dell's Alienware gaming nutters, the PC-maker's own brand G-series desktop PCs are underrated machines. They often provide a great budget or entry-level route into gaming PCs and are not an afterthought: they get updates as much as any of the other desktops or laptops available at Dell. The really entry-level ones won't do gang-busting numbers or levels of graphical fidelity but they'll be great PCs to have at home for work and play.

Now that the baseline is the 10th-generation of Intel chips this is another factor to work in their favor. Particularly as the baseline is the 16-series of Nvidia cards which will handle anything just fine, and you can choose one well into the ray-tracing range including the 2070 Super. Their compact form is also a plus side, while Dell's aftercare - should you need it - is pretty good too. A value-busting quality entry in this list.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Cyberpower)

6. CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme The best budget gaming PC right now CPU: Intel Core i5 9400F | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1660 6GB | RAM: 8GB DDR4-2400 | Storage: 1TB HDD 7200RPM + 128GB SSD $799.99 View at Abt Electronics Fantastic performance per dollar Runs very cool out of the box Limited SSD storage

This offers great bang for buck value. The Cyberpower Gamer Xtreme - housing an Intel Core i5 9400F and Nvidia's GTX 1660 - is a great PC to rock the current generation of games and do it all for well under the four-figure mark.

Even beyond that and branching into the increasingly large world of VR, this machine will get you there on a shoestring: it's VR-ready right out of the box (just) and will be easy to upgrade when newer, more fancy headsets become more available.

The Xtreme is also great for anyone looking for a PC to match the capabilities of current-gen consoles, something that will bridge the gap between the PS4 and Xbox One era of games and the next console generation. And the Gamer Xtreme is also modular and upgradeable enough to allow you to quickly adapt when specs for the next generation are finally, properly announced. On that note, we'd probably aim to get another 8GB of RAM into this upgrade-friendly rig as soon as you can, though.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Corsair)

7. Corsair One i164 The best gaming PC for peak performance in a tiny form factor CPU: Intel Core i9 9900K | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti | RAM: 32GB DDR4-2666 | Storage: 960GB NVMe M.2 SSD, 2TB HDD $2,699.99 View at Microsoft US Incredible performance Tiny form and footprint You’re going to need a bigger bank balance No way for users to upgrade without going through Corsair

The Corsair One series is incredibly small and lightweight (at least considering how much power it's packing), and has an attractive form factor. As a step-up option from Corsair's flashier but more modestly outfitted Vengeance model, the Corsair has a few advantages that will primarily appeal to those looking for more workload capability and who are focused on gaming as a more secondary concern. The Corsair One is decidedly a workstation focused rig, though it certainly doesn't slouch in the gaming department either.

The One comes in a few flavors, but the best dollars-to-performance value is in the package around the $3,000 mark. It's built around an RTX 2080Ti, and contains a 960GB SSD and a 2TB HDD. It also has the impressive i9-9900K intel processor which is still offers some mega gaming chops despite the new 10th gen CPUs now going. And also, in a nod to megatasking workload scenarios, it packs a lot of RAM, at 32GB of DDR4-2666. It will manhandle modern games at 4K with ease, and it's also suitable for heavy rendering, CAD, or other workstation style applications.

It's sort of the ultimate gaming/workstation hybrid, though if you find your bank balance is absolutely bursting with discretionary income, first, call me, but second you might also want to consider the top option in the Corsair family. The ridiculous $5,000 option includes the wildly overpowered i9-9920X CPU, which Intel insists on describing (and probably rightly so) as the "best processor for gaming."

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: iBuyPower) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: iBuyPower) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: iBuyPower) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: iBuyPower)

8. iBuyPower RDY SLIIBG213 The best gaming PC for the QHD crowd CPU: i5-9400F | Graphics: RTX 2060 | RAM: 16GB DDR4 | Storage: 500GB SSD Check Amazon 691 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Thoughtfully specced Ready to crush 1440p Smart, appealing design Limited future proofing

Another example of iBuyPower managing prices (helped in part, no doubt, by the fact that they share a building with the manufacturer of some of the parts they pack into their machines) to sell a machine at close to or even less than DIY prices. This time it's their RDY SLIIBG213, a rig designed to be plug and play and ready to manhandle the latest crop of triple-A titles at 1440p.

For close to the $1,000 mark, this little beauty packs an RTX 2060, so it's also prepped with dedicated hardware to handle ray tracing and the resource saving DLSS deep learning, anti-aliasing technology. It's also got a Core i5-9400F tucked inside it's attractive gunmetal chassis, so it's ready and able to cope with your productivity tasks, as well. The icing on this particular affordable cake is a gorgeous tempered glass side panel that shows off all those pretty internal performance parts, and a front panel with a couple of vivid slashes of customizable RGB.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: CLX) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: CLX) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: CLX) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: CLX)

9. CLX Set Gaming The best gaming PC packing a potent RTX 2070 CPU: Ryzen 7 2700 | Graphics: RTX 2070 | RAM: 16GB DDR4 | Storage: 1TB HDD + 120GB SSD $1,294.99 View at Newegg Excellent mid- to high-tier performance Ray tracing for under $1,300 Sleek tempered glass design Only two DIMMs

If you want excellent QHD performance and dedicated hardware for ray tracing, all in a sleek package with a beautiful glass panel and brilliant RGB lighting, the CLX Set Gaming is an excellent deal. Packing a Ryzen 7 2700, plenty of CPU for gaming and multitasking, and a Geforce RTX 2070, Nvidia's mid 20-series card loaded with hardware to support ray tracing as well as DLSS, the Set Gaming from CLX is a fantastic machine that's priced very competitively (as of this writing it's discounted even further down to $1,255 at Walmart from it's normally excellent starting price).

Being right in the middle of the RTX pack means the 2070 is easily capable of handling the current pool of games that feature ray tracing at solid frame rates at 1440p (or even 4K, depending on the game and your settings). And the Set Gaming also packs a speedy SSD you can use as a boot drive, while saving the 1TB HDD for games and storage. For the specs, you won't find a machine close to this price point, so the Set Gaming is an easy recommend, especially if you can grab it during the current sale.