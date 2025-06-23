I use this stylish retro mini PC as a living room indie games portal, and it's effectively a tiny Xbox that rivals handhelds

Look, I'd love to have a full-blown rig in my living room, not to mention I'm still longing for a true "Steam Machine." However, my unreasonably nerdy ambitions will have to make peace with using handhelds and mini PCs instead, and if I'm being honest, I've grown fond of using a tiny NES-inspired system as an Xbox Series S alternative.

My living room weapon of choice right now is the Ayaneo Mini PC AM02, an incredibly compact Windows 11 mini PC with surprising specs. Not only is this space saver armed with a chip that rivals the best gaming handhelds out there, but it also blends features like a built-in 4-inch touchscreen with a classic Nintendo aesthetic. The result? An incredibly versatile console alternative that can serve as a Steam Machine and Xbox Game Pass portal.

Ayaneo Mini PC AM02 | $599.99 at Amazon

This compact mini PC is more expensive than an actual Xbox, but if you want a 1080p powerhouse that boasts full Windows 11 PC functionality, impressive performance, and heaps of style, this machine is well worth considering for your living room. It also makes for a great alternative to handhelds for those of you with no desire to play on the go, trading portability for extra power.

Before you get the wrong idea, I'm not remotely saying this adorable mini PC can keep up with the Xbox Series X or S. I'd argue tiny Windows 11 systems like this serve as a lower-spec third option. Put it this way, if you've no interest in handhelds but want a similar experience to the upcoming Asus ROG Xbox Ally through your gaming TV, you're going to love what Ayaneo's machine has to offer.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Mini PCs aren't anything new, but they're not always built with gaming in mind. Ayaneo's tiny rig is pretty much designed for running everything from retro emulators to storefronts like Steam, Game Pass, the Epic Game Store, and GOG, all while avoiding the need for streaming or cloud-based shenanigans.

You'd think a machine that has the same footprint as a PS1 game case would feature underwhelming specs, but the AM02 actually puts my gaming PC to shame. It's kitted out with 32GB DDR5 RAM, a full-size 1TB M.2 SSD, and an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS APU, which helps give it a slight edge over the latest handhelds.

So, yes, the AM02 has impressive innards, but it's beautiful on the outside too. The mini PC almost looks like a futuristic NES from an anime or manga, blending retro console sensibilities with shiny new features. Elements like the flip cover at the front emulate nostalgic tactility while stowing away USB ports, whereas the touchscreen at the top offers up a contemporary way to view performance stats and access quick settings.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

In practice, a build like this is naturally better suited to running new games at 1080p. I've been using the mini PC to play through Split Fiction with my partner, and while the co-op caper isn't that demanding, we've yet to see frame rates dip below 60fps. Just like when running new outings on something like the Steam Deck OLED, some settings tweaks are required, but the experience feels pretty on par with the Xbox Series S.

I even managed to get The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered working serviceably on the AM02, and while I'd naturally prefer to play the revamped RPG on a full PC, it's still an impressive feat. Put it this way, if you're not too fussed about fancy 4K visuals and maxed-out settings, a machine like this could be perfect for trying upcoming biggies like Fable and The Outer Worlds 2 on day one without actually owning an Xbox or a pricey rig.

It's also worth highlighting that since this is a PC, it has access to many of my favorite Xbox 360 games. Playing the likes of Dishonored, Alice: Madness Returns, and Alpha Protocol made the system feel like the closest thing to a mini 360 we'll get, and since all three are older, they run beautifully with higher-resolution textures to match.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

The AM02 really shines when serving as an indie portal, as it'll easily run adventures old and new without dialing back specs. So far, I've managed to dive into capers like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at 1440p and Croc: Legend of the Gobbos Remastered at 4K with no issues, and hitting UHD resolutions in lots of other lower-spec adventures is more than possible too.

Accessories I use with this mini PC (Image credit: Phil Hayton) PowerA Pac-Man Wireless Xbox Controller | $99.99 at Amazon

Logitech K400 Plus trackpad + keyboard | $34.99 at Amazon

like most gadgets and systems, the AM02 isn't perfect, and there's a few niggles you should know about going in. The first is an issue shared across the Windows 11 handheld space, as Microsoft's operating system isn't controller-friendly. That said, Ayaneo does a pretty nice job bridging compatibility gaps via its AyaSpace management suite, adding functions like joystick mouse controls and quick access to power settings.

Microsoft is also working on a new launcher for the Xbox Ally that will make its way to other Windows 11 devices. The new UI could make the AM02 feel even more like an Xbox console on a functionality level, so I'll be reporting back whenever that update drops.

My other small gripe with the AM02 is that it can get a little loud at times if an app stresses out the Ryzen chip's CPU cores. It's not aggressive, but if Windows 11 decides to stack an update on top of whatever else you're doing, you will hear the fans kick in. What I will say is that it's still much quieter than handhelds under the same pressure, which is impressive considering its APU runs at 45W - much higher than most portable PCs.

Is the AM02 a console replacement? Absolutely not, and I wouldn't pick this mini PC up expecting it to keep up with the Nintendo Switch 2 at 4K either. What it will do is provide you with a canvas to create your own makeshift Xbox hardware experience while embracing everything that's great about desktop systems.

Put it this way - if everything is an Xbox, then the Ayaneo AM02 is one of the most compact, stylish, and punchy 1080p options out there.

