Everything we know about the Asus ROG Xbox Ally

The long-rumored Xbox handheld is finally official, and it turns out it is indeed a collaboration between Asus and Microsoft. Dubbed the ROG Xbox Ally, the new device is less of a console and more of a portable PC, boasting beefy specs and optimization for Windows 11 that will benefit playing on the go.

Announced during Summer Game Fest 2025, the new Xbox handheld actually comes in two flavors. Not unlike the Series X and S, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X will serve as a higher-spec flagship with a black getup, whereas the vanilla ROG Xbox Ally offers up slightly dialled back performance and a white shell to match.

Both of the new Xbox devices will rival the best gaming handhelds out there, and while they're a different kettle of technical fish, the upcoming portable PCs will no doubt lure some players away from Nintendo's new console. Plus, thanks to software, the emergence of these contenders could actually help the original Asus ROG Ally and Windows 11 options across the board take on the Steam Deck OLED in a big way.

(Image credit: Xbox)

Microsoft hasn't shared a solid ROG Xbox Ally launch date yet, but both versions of the Asus device are set to launch later in 2025. Since we're halfway through the year, it's not unreasonable to assume the handheld might arrive just in time for the Holidays, as this is typically when new consoles tend to show up.

It's also worth noting that the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One both released in November. While Microsoft might not necessarily stick to console launch traditions, it feels extremely likely that the ROG Xbox Ally will show up in November 2025.

Price

(Image credit: Xbox)

Pricing for the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds isn't available yet, so you'll need to wait a little longer to see if it will fit your budget. That said, it is possible to hazard somewhat of a guess at a price range based on devices on the market right now and Microsoft's own hardware MSRP trends.

The ROG Xbox Ally X is set to be the most expensive version of the handheld, and partially mirrors the specs of last year's Asus ROG Ally X. That could mean it'll also end up paired with the same $899.99 / £799.99 price tag, but since it also boasts a newer Ryzen Z2 AI Extreme APU, there's every chance it'll cost even more.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the flipside, the white ROG Xbox Ally is pretty similar to the 2023 Asus ROG Ally, boasting nearly identical specs in terms of memory and storage. However, unlike the X version, this model wields a Ryzen Z2 A chipset that is, on paper, less powerful than the original's Z1 Extreme.

That could be a decision designed to keep costs down, ultimately allowing Asus to release a handheld for less than the Asus ROG Ally Z1E's $649.99 / £599.99 MSRP. In turn, the pricing would help position the handheld alongside the Steam Deck and similar rivals like the Lenovo Legion Go S, especially since the latter is pretty similar under the hood.

Outside of handheld price trends, Microsoft might also influence MSRPs with its own typical console tier system. If that's the case, the ROG Xbox Ally may place a similar gap between models to the Series X and S. Ideally, that'd also mean the Ally will cost $379.99 / £299.99 while the X will sell for $599.99 / £589.99, but that's perhaps a bit of a pipe dream.

Specs

As you'd expect, the ROG Xbox Ally range takes to the stage with specs worth talking about, for better or for worse.

The Ally X leads the charge with a brand new AMD Ryzen Z2 AI Extreme APU, 24GB LPDDR5X RAM, a full-size 1TB M.2 SSD, and an 80Wh battery. Sounds familiar? That's because it's essentially a souped-up ROG Ally X that adds a new APU into the mix for a performance punch.

The white Xbox Ally follows suit and matches Asus' first handheld with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB SSD, but swaps out the Ryzen Z1 Extreme for a new Ryzen Z2 A chip. According to AMD, this APU serves as an entry-level RDNA 2 option that ranks under the Legion Go S exclusive Ryzen Z2 GO and features fewer cores than the top Z1.

(Image credit: Xbox)

On paper, that means that the white Xbox Ally should hit lower frame rates than the 2023 ROG Ally, potentially matching the Steam Deck, whereas the Xbox Ally X will likely outpace the original using RDNA 3. Naturally, I'll be looking to benchmark both handhelds in-house to see how far they can boost fps, but it'll ultimately be the X model that has a better chance of outperforming rivals.

On the visual side of things, both models feature a 120Hz 1080p IPS display that looks virtually identical to the Asus ROG Ally's screen. The Xbox Ally does use the same Gorilla Glass coating as the Ally X, though, meaning it's going to be much tougher than most portable PC panels out there.

Controls

(Image credit: Xbox)

If you caught the original teaser for the ROG Xbox Ally, you'll already know elevated controls are set to be a selling point. Both handhelds are set to feature gamepad elements not too dissimilar to the ROG Raikiri Pro, and that includes prominent grips that make for a huge design change compared to Asus' other handhelds.

Under the hood, you're getting premium perks like hall-effect thumbsticks, HD haptics, and six-axis motion. Yet, it's arguably the simple addition of a dedicated Xbox button that'll make all the difference with these handhelds, as it both adds distinct console-like functionality and helps the portables tie in with Microsoft's design language.

Sadly, the face buttons are more Asus-branded than Xbox, so you won't end up with something that looks like a portable Series X/S. Boo.

Software

(Image credit: Xbox)

Since the ROG Xbox Ally duo are Windows 11 handhelds, both are set to inherit wide compatibility with PC games and storefronts. Normally, that comes with the caveat of wrestling with an operating system that's not optimized for portable play, but Microsoft is including an immersive Xbox full-screen experience that places GameBar front and centre.

Essentially, when you turn on the handheld, you'll launch straight into Xbox GameBar rather than a Windows 11 desktop. Once there, you'll be able to access a bunch of installed games, services like Game Pass, and apps like Battle.net and Steam in a console-like fashion. You'll also be able to tweak system settings thanks to Armoury Crate integration - something that'll make messing with performance options and controller mapping slicker.

Already got Valve's portable powerhouse? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock for handy add-ons. You'll also want to peek at where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 if you want something console-flavored.