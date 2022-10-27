The best Asus gaming laptops 2022

The best Asus gaming laptops separate themselves from the rest of the market by offering strength and style in spades. From the ever-popular G14 and G15 models to the uber-powerful (and particularly RGB-laden) ROG Strix line, there's something for everyone in Asus's arsenal. These machines look great, run well, and won't take up your whole backpack (for the most part anyway). If you're keen on siding with team Asus for your next rig, you've certainly made a solid decision.

From the budget world of the TUF Dash to the heights of the Strix, there are plenty of price points to juggle here. However, machines from each of these budgets feature in our selection of the best gaming laptops on the market - so you're covered whether you're spending three figures or four. The best Asus gaming laptops span the full price range and regularly take part in discounts too.

We've had our hands on a wide selection of these machines, and run them through a series of industry and real-world tests to make sure they're drawing the best from the components under the hood. That means we use each of the Asus gaming laptops for weeks at a time - they replace our personal machines for both work and play so that we can get a real feel for each device's strengths and weaknesses. You can find out more about how we test gaming laptops, and head down to our picks for the best Asus gaming laptops just below.

1. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE The best Asus gaming laptop overall Specifications CPU: i9-12950HX GPU: RTX 3070 Ti | RTX 3080 Ti RAM: 16GB | 32GB Storage: 2TB SSD | 4TB SSD Display: FHD at 360Hz | QHD at 240Hz Ports: 1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack | 1 x HDMI 2.1 | 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A | 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (supports DisplayPort/power delivery/G-Sync) | 1 x RJ45 LAN port | 1x Thunderbolt 4 (supports DisplayPort) Reasons to buy + Impeccable gaming performance + Handsome gamer aesthetic & beautiful RGB + Very cool and quiet under load Reasons to avoid - No webcam - Not very portable - Weak battery life

The ROG Strix Scar 17 SE is the best Asus gaming laptop on the market right now - from a sheer power perspective. If you're looking for top-shelf performance no matter the cost, this is the model for you. The 16-core i9-12950HX processor tore through tasks and demanding games in our testing, running even sweeter with a lightning-fast 7000MB/s SSD and RTX 3080 Ti behind it. All that kit runs smooth thanks to liquid metal thermal paste and vapor chamber cooling. That translates to an impressively quiet soundscape during everyday play - one of the quietest we've tested, in fact. However, we did notice things kicking up a notch once the Turbo mode was enabled.

All that is held under a fairly loud but still sleek aesthetic. That's achieved by maintaining a mostly matte black design, save for a crisp LED logo on the back and a vibrant Aura Sync lightbar running around the front and sides of the device. This is a 17.3-inch machine, so it's not exactly going to be winning any awards for portability. The main deck is understandably thicker than devices running less powerful components, and a chunkier hinge is required to keep that display secure.

You're trading that skinny form factor for some serious grunt under the hood, though. Our testing revealed that these internals are working particularly hard in this chassis - hitting 13,822 in 3D Mark's Time Spy and 29,616 in Fire Strike. For reference, a similarly specced Razer Blade 17 scored 12,244 / 25,484 respectively, and comes in considerably more expensive. Still, this is no cheap device - sitting on the shelves at over $3,000 / £3,000 we'd only recommend it to those who really will make the most of that power. If you don't need that heft, you'll find plenty more budget-friendly models elsewhere on this list.

Read more: Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE review

2. Asus TUF Dash F15 The best budget Asus gaming laptop Specifications CPU: i5-11300H | i7-11370H | i7-11375H GPU: RTX 3050 | RTX 3050 Ti | RTX 3060 | RTX 3070 RAM: 16GB | 32GB Storage: 512GB | 1TB Display: FHD at 60Hz | 144Hz | 240Hz Ports: 1x 3.5mm | 1x HDMI 2.0 | 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 | 1x RJ45 LAN port | 1x USB-C / 1x Thunderbolt 4 Reasons to buy + Great pricing + Slimline design + Solid performance Reasons to avoid - Soft membrane keys

The TUF Dash F15 isn't quite the cheapest Asus gaming laptop on the market - that would be the A15 series. However, it is the best value for money overall - wrapping some solid components and an up-to-date slimline design into a reasonable price tag (and regularly seeing discounts as well). You can price down a little and pick up an A-Series machine, but the chunkier aesthetic and older components are often only priced slightly below this far more impressive device.

We should get one thing out of the way up front. The i7 (11th generation in last year's model, and 12th generation in 2022's device) processor is a cheaper quad-core version than you'll find in other laptops. However, we haven't noticed any choking or noticeable dips in performance when running the Asus TUF Dash F15 as a casual gaming laptop. The trade-off for that cheaper CPU is an RTX 3060 or RTX 3070 graphics card - GPUs we rarely see at the kinds of prices these machines can drop to.

Overall, the performance here is excellent considering the low price. We were particularly impressed by the TUF Dash F15's ability to handle High settings and still maintain above 60 frames, all while maintaining a slimline profile. The 240Hz refresh rate on our test unit was an overshoot for the specs under the hood, but having used a cheaper 144Hz model for a year now, there's an obvious sweet spot in the cheaper build.

Read more: Asus TUF Dash F15 review

3. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 The best Asus gaming laptop for most Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU: RTX 3060 | RTX 3070 | RTX 3070 Ti RAM: 8GB | 16GB Storage: 1TB Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: 165Hz Ports: 1x 3.5mm audio | 1x HDMI 2.0 | 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A | 1x RJ45 LAN | 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C | 1x card reader Reasons to buy + Excellent build quality and design + Efficient performance + Strong collection of ports + Slimline and portable Reasons to avoid - Only AMD builds available - Drops RTX 3080 support for 2022

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is the best Asus laptop for the majority of people. Like the G14 below, it packs a sleek aesthetic with an optional LED matrix lid and soft matte white coating. However, you've got RTX GPU options packed in here, as opposed to the 14-inch model's Radeon-only graphics. That means you're getting better ray tracing performance with far less impact on wider framerates and motion. Pair that with the standard 15.6-inch display (that extra space makes itself well known during gameplay and when multi-tasking) and the addition of a LAN port and you've got a solid all-rounder for the masses here.

Of course, you're still picking up that slimline Zephyrus aesthetic, and the powerful speaker system from the wider range. However, the G15 feels far more suited to far more people than the 14-incher. Unless you're in need of a particularly portable device, or you're keeping costs as low as possible while picking up that Zeph design, this is the model we'd recommend first and foremost.

4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 The best 14-inch Asus gaming laptop Specifications CPU: Ryzen 6900HS Graphics: Radeon RX 6700S / 6800S RAM: Up to 32GB DDR5 Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD Resolution: QHD+ 16:10 (2560 x 1600) Refresh rate: 120Hz Ports: 2x USB-A 3.2 | 2x USB-C Gen 2 | 1x HDMI 2.0 | UHS-II micro SD Reasons to buy + Clean, compact design + Gorgeous 16:10 display + High quality speakers + Speedy processor Reasons to avoid - Poor thermals - Ray tracing heavily impacts performance

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a perenially popular machine - and for good reason. This 14-inch rig is designed to fit the masses, slotting in between the TUF series and ROG Strix in its pricing while still bringing its own unique design language to the table. A super portable, super clean design, Ryzen 9 processor, and excellent speakers make this an easy go-to for those on the hunt for a 14-inch Asus gaming laptop.

This year's generation completely ditched Nvidia, though. That means, for better or worse, the ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the only ways to pick up a full AMD build right now. That does come with some drawbacks in ray tracing performance, but the efficiency of this processor and the slimline design it accommodates will certainly turn the tide for anyone looking to both play and work with their machine. Even by AMD standards, there are some particularly powerful components crammed into this device, which did throw up some thermal concerns in our testing. Even lighter titles caused temperatures to rise sharply, causing some stuttering after a little while.

You are picking up one of the best-looking gaming laptops on the market here, though. Small, succinct, and infinitely nifty, everything from the deck-raising hinge to the gorgeous 16:10 QHD display sings here. The LED lighting array up top is still available but is a default when you start looking into more powerful configurations. That's a little frustrating considering this is an unnecessary cost tacked onto a machine you're already investing in and adds extra weight to the device as a whole as well.

Prices are reasonable, and you've got the option to stack your components for some particularly smooth gameplay, or keep things on the budget side and enjoy that crisp design.

Read more: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review

5. Asus ROG Flow Z13 The best Asus gaming laptop / tablet hybrid Specifications CPU: Intel i5-12500H | i7-12700H | i9-12900H GPU: RTX 3050 | RTX 3050 Ti RAM: 8GB Storage: 512GB | 1TB Resolution: 1920 x 1200 | 3840 x 2400 Refresh rate: 60Hz | 120Hz Ports: 1x 3.5mm audio | 1x USB 2.0 Type-A | 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C | 1x Thunderbolt™ 4 | 1x ROG XG Mobile Interface | 1x card reader | 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Reasons to buy + Unrivalled tablet specs and performance + 2-in-1 form factor + Versatile design + Solid build quality Reasons to avoid - Can buy far cheaper laptops with RTX 3050 Ti graphics - Shorter battery life

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is an odd one. It's certainly treading new ground in its tablet-first design and magnetically detachable keyboard, and when you throw in an additional RTX 3080 eGPU to the mix and this could well be what the future of gaming laptops looks like. Unfortunately, we're still in 2022, and while the Asus ROG Flow Z13 is certainly impressive as a novelty, it's still a little too expensive to recommend to the mainstream. Of course, if you're looking for an Asus gaming laptop that doubles as a tablet - you're outside of that mainstream, but you will be paying for the privilege.

Considering the tablet design, Asus can only squeeze an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card into this machine - considering prices start at $1,799.99 that's going to be difficult to square against the cost.

For what it is, the ROG Flow Z13 is a gorgeous piece of kit. With expert craftsmanship around each crisp corner, hinge, nook, and cranny, there's a real feeling of luxury here. From the RGB internal window to the gorgeous display, there's a boldness to the ROG Flow Z13 that we particularly enjoyed. You'll need to shell out for the RTX 3080 additional GPU to fully make the most of the 12th generation i9 processor under the hood, but if you're after an all-in-one solution, the design and feel of this machine are well worth it. We were using the Asus ROG Flow Z13 in laptop form throughout the day for a week, and then in tablet form for some lighter entertainment and indie games towards the end of the day - and then plugging the RTX 3080 in for some serious play at night. That's a routine you won't find anywhere else.

Read more: Asus ROG Flow Z13 review

Which Asus laptop is best for gaming? In all our testing, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE is the best Asus gaming laptop on the market right now. It's the most powerful rig the brand has in its arsenal and packs the cooling tech to make the most of those components as well. However, if you don't want to break the bank, we'd recommend the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 to most people.

What's the difference between Asus ROG and TUF? Asus separates its gaming hardware into two camps; ROG and TUF. The former is the brand's collection of luxury hardware, and premium machines that allow for higher-end components and efficient engineering. You'll usually find flashier designs, bolder RGB elements, and higher-quality displays on Asus ROG gaming laptops. By contrast, the TUF series is built to cater to a more budget-minded audience. You're still getting quality here, but with components and certain build elements scaled down to meet a lower price tag.

Is Asus ROG Strix worth the money? The Asus ROG Strix series is the most expensive of Asus' gaming laptops. These machines can easily start at well over $3,000 / £3,000 at launch, but whether the latest and greatest components and flashy designs are worth the money depends on what and how you will be playing. If you're looking to push current generation kit to its limits, running ray tracing on High and Ultra modes, then the ROG Strix series is well worth the investment. However, if you're looking for an everyday gaming rig, you'll find better value in the Zephyrus or TUF ranges.

How we test gaming laptops

We've run all of the Asus gaming laptops above through a series of stringent tests, both in real world gaming scenarios and in stress testing industry benchmarks. Every machine that passes our desks is run through 3D Mark Time Spy and Fire Strike to stress its GPU, PC Mark 10 and Cinebench to check its productivity and CPU power, and Crystal Disk Mark for SSD speeds. We then run each Asus gaming laptop through in-game benchmarks on both High and Ultra settings in:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Metro Exodus

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Division 2

Beyond these tests, we live, work, and play with every laptop we test for at least two weeks. During that time we're constantly assessing build quality, display performance in a range of lighting conditions, keyboard comfort and reliability, battery life, thermal conditions, and the impact of the machine's footprint, thickness, and weight. For more information on how we make our recommendations, take a look at our full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

