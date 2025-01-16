Upcoming Switch 2 games: the rumored games to release on the new Nintendo console

What are all the upcoming Switch 2 games heading our way? With the recent announcement of Nintendo's new console, gaming fans now have some extra costs to factor into their library expansion. You may be wondering what titles will be heading to the new system or want to know what will be on offer before handing over your stack of gold coins to Nintendo. Well, you've come to the right place.

We've listed all the upcoming Switch games that have already been announced and are likely to make a jump to the Switch 2 before they release. We're primarily sticking with Switch exclusives here. However, you'll also find details on rumored upcoming Switch 2 games that include some of the most anticipated new games of 2025, such as Assassin's Creed Shadows. So, let's dive into the new era of Nintendo down below! Here are all the rumored upcoming Switch 2 games to keep an eye out for.

Announced Nintendo Switch games

Below is a list of announced upcoming Switch games that will likely shift towards releasing on the Switch 2 and potentially only be compatible with the Switch 2. This selection will be expanded as more titles are announced, so be sure to check in regularly for updates.

Metroid Prime 4

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Release date: TBC 2025

Metroid Prime 4 has been in the works since 2017. However, it's finally heading our way in 2025. And, with the new announcement of the Switch 2, it's pretty much a given that it will be on the new console. While we are still waiting for more teasers on Samus's next outing, we've loved all the best Metroid games in Nintendo's back pocket, so yeah, we can't wait for this long-awaited sequel to Metroid Prime 3: Corruption.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Release date: TBC 2025

You can't have a new Nintendo console without a new Pokemon game, can you? While not terribly much is known about Pokemon Legends: Z-A, we definitely know that it is coming out sometime this year and will almost certainly be an upcoming Switch 2 game. We haven't seen any clips or teasers yet, but as soon as new Pokemon designs and more news break, we'll be sure to let you know. So watch this space!

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

(Image credit: Marvelous)

Release date: TBC 2025

Cozy games and Nintendo are a match made in heaven, so it would make sense that the new Rune Factory game would be one of the new upcoming Switch 2 games on our list. In Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, you’ll get to play as an Earth Dancer who’ll work to purify Azuma and fight against the Mystical Blight. Like with all Rune Factory games, there will be marriage candidates, farming, and plenty of exploring to be had. Honestly, we can't wait for this one.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

(Image credit: Level-5)

Release date: TBC

The last we heard of Professor Layton and the New World of Steam was in 2023 during a Nintendo Direct. We've seen a brief clip of the new game, so we know that it is coming, and it would make perfect sense to see it on the Switch 2. While not much is known about the title, we do know that we're set to experience a fresh story filled with puzzles in the new setting of Steam Bison, which is home to advanced steam engines. Stay tuned for more updates!

Rumored Switch 2 games

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Below are all the rumored Switch 2 games that have come from industry leakers, such as Nate the Hate. None of the below games have been fully confirmed to be heading to the new console by Nintendo just yet, though. We'll be sure to keep you posted as soon as confirmations start filtering in.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Mario Kart 9

Metal Gear Solid Delta

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Along with the above list, there are rumors that more alleged Ubisoft ports for the Switch 2 will include games from The Division series and Rainbow Six Siege. There are also talks of the Mario + Rabbids games heading to the console ( which are still some of the best Switch games to play today, to be fair). Again, nothing has been fully confirmed though, so keep this page bookmarked as more news heads our way.

Backwards compatibility confirmed

The good news is that it has been confirmed that the Switch 2 will have backwards compatibility. That means that all of your current Switch games (digital and physical copies) can be played on the new system as well!

This was fully confirmed during Nintendo's recent Switch 2 reveal clip (which you can watch for yourself above), that showed Mario Kart 8 running on the new console.

For more check out our list of the best Switch multiplayer games, and all the upcoming Switch games coming out in 2025 and beyond.