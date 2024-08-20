Borderlands 4: Everything we know so far

2K Games opened up Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 with the reveal of Borderlands 4. The new Borderlands game has long-been rumored, thanks in no small part to Randy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox Software, teasing the damn thing while promoting the Borderlands movie.

Borderlands 4 will have you blasting across a brand new planet searching for mysterious alien treasure, and Pitchford has this to say about the new looter shooter. "The team and I at Gearbox have a lot we've wanted to do with Borderlands since we first introduced the looter shooter genre to the world with our original game. All of us at Gearbox have massive ambitions for Borderlands 4 and are putting everything we have into making everything we love about Borderlands better than ever before while taking the game to new levels in exciting new directions."

While information is still light on the ground, below you'll find all of the latest Borderlands 4 news – including the first trailer, platform information, release window, and more.

Gearbox Software has confirmed that the Borderlands 4 release date will be in 2025, although the developer stopped short of putting a firm day on it – although we do know it will also be in "during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2026", so expect it to launch in fall. This tracks with the core Borderlands trilogy which launched in September and October. Borderlands 3 landed in 2019, while spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderland dropped in 2022.

Borderlands 4 trailer

The first Borderlands 4 trailer doesn't feature any actual gameplay but it does set the tone for what Gearbox is trying to capture here. You can watch the teaser above, which showcases a fractured planet under siege from the skies. Expect to see more as 2K Games pushes closer to the 2025 release date.

Borderlands 4 platforms

Borderlands 4 will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. 2K Games has confirmed that the title will launch on both the Epic Game Store and Steam storefronts. While Gearbox hasn't confirmed this firmly, it looks like Borderlands 4 won't be on PS4 or Xbox One as the platforms were missing from the reveal trailer.

First Borderlands 4 gameplay details

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

There are only a few Borderlands 4 gameplay details out there right now, with Gearbox keeping the game tightly under wraps after reveal. So, what do we know so far? For starters, the developer won't be drastically altering the structure of this new Borderlands game. You'll "assume the role of a legendary Vault Hunter" as you blast your way through "hordes of enemies in search of new treasures to loot on an all-new planet." And yes, Borderlands 4 will still be a looter shooter. So that isn't exactly a lot to go on, but it's good to know that we won't be heading back to Pandora.

Borderlands 4 development

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Borderlands 4 is being developed by Gearbox Software, the studio responsible for all mainline games in the franchise. The Gearbox CEO says that Borderlands 4 has been in development for "several years" – the studio's last game was Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in 2022. Borderlands 4 will be published by 2K Games – just as it did with the previous titles. This will, however, be the first Borderlands game to release with Gearbox Software operating as an owned and operated 2K studio – the company was acquired by Take-Two Interactive in 2024.

Borderlands 4 has long been teased by both Take-Two and Gearbox. The game appeared on the Linkedin page for a former employee of a Gearbox support studio last year , and the publisher confirmed Borderlands 4 to be in active development back in March of this year. Randy Pitchford also started name dropping the game while trying to get out ahead of the adaptation – our Borderlands movie reviews didn't paint a glowing picture. Still, Pitchford recently told GamesRadar + that "I’m confident that our fans are going to be very, very happy with the next video game project", and the studio is certainly on the right track after that reveal trailer.

