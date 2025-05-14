Borderlands 4 has found a "perfect" platform with Switch 2, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford says: "We don't feel like we're fighting the system"

Borderlands 4 is on the way to Switch 2 as well as PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5, and Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford has been singing the Nintendo console's praises in a new video, calling it a "very powerful" and "incredible machine."

In a new instalment of Nintendo's Creator's Voice series, Pitchford says that "it's pretty astonishing how perfect this platform is for Borderlands 4." Specifically, he points to the "cooperative experience," and how the Switch 2 can be used to "connect with friends" and "share our game with friends."

That's not the only reason he's a fan of the upcoming console, though, as he's also very complimentary of the power of the system. "The Nintendo Switch 2 has been a joy to work with," he begins. "It's very powerful. It's an incredible machine in a very tight form factor, and we love being on the bleeding edge with our graphics, and the experience that we're creating, and the Nintendo Switch 2 makes all that possible.

"We don't feel like we're fighting the system, we feel like the system's enabling us and empowering us to make the best version of Borderlands 4 we can," he continues. "As a game developer, it's awesome."

An Unstoppable Force – Borderlands 4 – Creator's Voice | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Despite Pitchford's praises of the system, it still remains unclear whether or not Borderlands 4 will be releasing on Switch 2 at the same time as its other platforms. Back in February, it was initially announced that the game would be launching on September 23 – a date which wasn't given when it was later confirmed to be coming to Switch 2, too. Instead, during the flurry of Nintendo Switch 2 news , it was simply stated that it'd be arriving on the upcoming console in 2025.

Since then, of course, we found out that Borderlands 4 is releasing 11 days earlier than expected , arriving on September 12. Despite this, the Switch 2 release window is still stated to be "2025" in this latest video, as well as in a new tweet from the Borderlands Twitter account and on the game's store page on the Nintendo website .

For now, it seems we'll just have to watch this space, but Pitchford is certainly selling the experience on Nintendo's new console as an overwhelmingly positive one.

