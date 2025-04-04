Nintendo Switch 2 news live: all the latest Nintendo Treehouse gameplay and reaction

The big Nintendo Switch 2 event is moving into its third day. We've watched the Switch 2 Direct, published our Switch 2 hands-on preview (spoiler, it rocks), and had a whole day of Treehouse deep-dives to eyeball. We're not done just yet, though, as we've got another day of Treehouse goodness to dive deeper into the upcoming Switch 2 games that've been revealed over the past few days.

While yesterday's stream dug into the likes of Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and more, we're expecting to see more of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's Switch 2 enhanced version alongside some GameCube classics you'll get through the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

All of that to say, there's plenty more coverage to come today, so we're spinning up the ol' liveblog to catch you up on what everyone is talking about, cover the latest information, and much more. On that note, let's begin.

Nintendo Treehouse: Live start time

Day two of the Nintendo Treehouse: Live stream begins at 10AM ET / 7AM PT / 3PM BST.

The showcase will broadcast on April 4 and, if yesterday's stream is any indication, will likely last four hours. We expect to see more of what's been revealed, from new games to familiar spruce-ups from the Switch and GameCube.

Nintendo Treehouse: Live stream