Nintendo Switch 2 news live: all the latest Nintendo Treehouse gameplay and reaction
Follow all the highlights of Nintendo Treehouse: Live day two with us right here
The big Nintendo Switch 2 event is moving into its third day. We've watched the Switch 2 Direct, published our Switch 2 hands-on preview (spoiler, it rocks), and had a whole day of Treehouse deep-dives to eyeball. We're not done just yet, though, as we've got another day of Treehouse goodness to dive deeper into the upcoming Switch 2 games that've been revealed over the past few days.
While yesterday's stream dug into the likes of Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and more, we're expecting to see more of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's Switch 2 enhanced version alongside some GameCube classics you'll get through the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.
All of that to say, there's plenty more coverage to come today, so we're spinning up the ol' liveblog to catch you up on what everyone is talking about, cover the latest information, and much more. On that note, let's begin.
Nintendo Treehouse: Live start time
Day two of the Nintendo Treehouse: Live stream begins at 10AM ET / 7AM PT / 3PM BST.
The showcase will broadcast on April 4 and, if yesterday's stream is any indication, will likely last four hours. We expect to see more of what's been revealed, from new games to familiar spruce-ups from the Switch and GameCube.
Nintendo Treehouse: Live stream
10 minutes, gang!
Any questions about the Switch 2? You're in luck! Our brand director Sam is currently taking questions after going hands-on with the new console earlier this week.
Right as I say that, the stream hath appeared. No prizes for guessing what's being said in the comments.
30 minute warning, gang! Still scouting around for that stream link and shall place it above when Ninty go live.
Dustin has fair reason to be excited, too. Not stopping with Mario Kart World, Rollin has also played the new Metroid Prime game and says it "feels so at home on the Switch 2."
"Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is the perfect introduction to Switch 2, from its slick performance to impressive mouse controls," Rollin says.
And then there's Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. The Star Wars-style opening space battle we saw in yesterday's stream had the 14-year-old Metroid nerd in Dustin "absolutely screaming." In a good way, we hope.
We've even played Mario Kart World ourselves. After racing his heart out, Rollin is convinced the 24-player Knockout Tour is a real racing revolution.
"For the most part, Mario Kart World is like any other Mario Kart game: you pick a character, their vehicle, and you zoom around a couple tracks until someone is declared the winner," he says. "Simple enough, right? Complicating that tried-and-true formula in Mario Kart World are a couple of different design decisions that effectively lean on the game's name to make it really feel like a whole world of karting with Mario."
Of course, yesterday wasn't only about the price of the Switch 2. We got another look at Mario Kart World and learned a few extra things that have us even more excited for the racing game.
A new track remakes 1981's OG Donkey Kong with parkour that would make Titanfall 2 blush; Nintendo promises that, thanks to its unique open-world layout and off-roading, the racer manages to "blur the line" between what is and isn't a course; and, for the first time since Super Mario Kart, the feather is returning to actual races, and it seems good enough to stop the dreaded blue shell.
I once again put it to you. Would some statement make you feel better, or does the price truly need to drop before we can move forward?
If you're wondering how all of this is going down at Nintendo HQ, the answer is likely not well. Nintendo of America's former senior manager of creator relations and original content and former director of social media marketing and original content, Krysta Yang and Kit Ellis, have said the House of Mario is likely surprised, panicked, and having a full "war room" response to the outrage.
You'd have to expect that some of the outrage was expected - after all, the Switch 2 price wasn't included in the big broadcast - but it's interesting to see what'll come next. Yang and Ellis expect some statement explaining the costs of both the hardware and games, though they also say these levels of crisis communications aren't something Ninty has had to deal with for a while.
And then there's the cost of new Nintendo games. As prices swell to at least $80, fans are starting to worry about what precedent that sets for Rockstar and beyond. Could GTA 6 kick costs off at $100? I can hear my wallet crying from the other room.
And yet, all of this was somewhat expected. Another analyst says the $450 Switch 2 price tag is "relatively reasonable" compared to the $700 PS5 Pro and $550 portable PCs. Not that I think that'll make everyone feel better, mind you.
How are we all feeling about the price? I was already leaning on waiting for more Switch 2 exclusives to drop before I committed, and perhaps that's even more true now.
So why is the Switch 2 an eye-watering $449.99 / £395.99? Well, it's complicated! Several analysts have weighed in to offer some insight, pointing to the usual culprits of inflation and increasing manufacturing costs.
On top of that, though, One Up: Creativity, Competition, and the Global Business of Video Games author Joost van Dreunen says Nintendo "appears to be building in a buffer against these potential trade barriers" regarding the tariffs announced by US president Donald Trump.
One of the bigger talking points going into today's Treehouse stream is how the chat will be feeling about the Nintendo Switch 2's price. Yesterday, messages of 'drop the price' reigned supreme and didn't let up throughout the broadcast's four-hour runtime.
And away we go! We hope you're not tried of the Switch 2 yet, as there's more to come.
