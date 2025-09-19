I've spent over three months testing accessories, and these are the best Switch 2 cases I've tried so far

Picking the best Nintendo Switch 2 case can be a daunting task. You have to weigh up whether you want a cheap soft-pouch for basic travel, a hard shell case for added protection, storage options for extra accessories, or whether it's worth your time grabbing a massive all-in-one case that can store even the new Switch 2 dock.

The best Switch 2 case we've tested so far is the Belkin Charging Case. The clamshell case provides an ample amount of protection, from its hard shell exterior to its soft fabric-padded screen cover. More importantly, the Switch accessory features a built-in power bank and enough room to charge your Switch 2 while you're out and about, which helps extend the measly battery life of Nintendo's latest tech.

The Switch 2 is still relatively new, so do bear with the team as we take our time to put all the latest cases to the test. In the meantime, you'll find the fruits of our Switch 2 case testing labour so far down below, which range in type, size, and budget. Remember, these cases will only fit your Switch 2; check out the best Nintendo Switch cases if you're still sporting an original Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED model.

The quick list

Best overall 1. Belkin Charging Case The Belkin Charging Case features space for the new handheld, storage for 12 physical games, and a built-in power bank to keep your handheld juiced up between gaming sessions. Read more below Best budget 2. PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch 2 Budget-friendly Switch 2 cases are a rarity so far, but the PowerA Slim Case features a sturdy hard shell and provides storage for games, all the while keeping its price below that sweet $20 spot.



Read more below Best travel 3. Belkin Carrying Case Belkin strikes again, but this time with the Switch 2 Carrying case which ditches the built-in charger for a slimmer travel-friendly fit. Read more below Best all-in-one 4. Snakebyte System Organiser Case This Snakebyte System Organiser Case has space for everything you need to set up your new Switch 2, including its cables, the Switch 2 dock, and extra controllers and accessories. Read more below

Curated by Curated by Rosalie Newcombe Hardware Editor - Hardware Since the Game Boy Color days, I've been a fan of handheld cases as I like to have that added protection and extra storage when gaming on the go. During the original Switch generation, I spent almost 8 long years with a huge range of cases, and history has repeated itself for the Switch 2. Since launch, I've put through hardshell, softshell, all-in-one cases, and even ones with built-in power banks through their paces, and don't dare take my new Ninty handheld for a night on the town without one. To ensure you also get the best protection possible for your Switch 2, I'm using my history with Nintendo accessories and time spent as a Ninty tech reviewer to bring you the best cases out there today.

The best Nintendo Switch 2 case overall

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

1. Belkin Charging Case The best Nintendo Switch 2 case overall Our expert review: Specifications Design: Clamshell Protection: Hard shell, screen cover Storage: Mesh pouch, up to 12 games, Apple AirTag pocket Fits: Nintendo Switch 2 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Built-in power bank + Can charge on the go + Robust build-quality + Generous game storage + Pouch perfect for small accessories + Hidden AirTag pocket Reasons to avoid - Expensive for a Switch 2 case - Bulkier than carrying case model

The Belkin Charging Case for the Nintendo Switch 2 has stood out amongst other cases because it manages to fight back against one of my biggest annoyances with the new handheld - its subpar battery life. The built-in 10,000mAh charger keeps the Switch 2 juiced up on the go, and there's also storage for up to 12 games, accessories, and a hidden Apple AirTag pocket to boot.

Buy it if: ✅ You play battery-demanding Switch 2 games: This features a built-in power bank which you can pop into the bottom USB type-C port of your handheld and charge on the go.

✅ You want a sleek Switch 2 case: This case isn't plastered with Nintendo Switch art and characters, and instead features a professional looking charcoal color-way.

✅ You love physical Switch 2 games: There's storage for up to 12 games, so you can take your original Switch and Switch 2 carts with you on the go.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a compact Switch 2 case: The built-in power bank adds a bit of extra bulk to this case, making the Belkin Carrying Case a better option for travel.



❌ You want to show off your Nintendo fandom: If you prefer your Switch 2 case covered in art featuring your favorite Ninty characters, this is not the case for you.

Design: The design of the Belkin Charging Case for the Nintendo Switch 2 is pretty minimal. It's essentially just a charcoal grey clamshell case, with some subtle Belkin branding printed on top. For anyone after a professional-looking case that isn't draped out in art of iconic Super Mario characters, this will be a good thing, but it's what's in inside of this Belkin case that's truly important.

Features: As the name implies, this case comes with a built-in 10,000mAh charger. The inside of the accessory is actually moulded to perfectly fit the charger, and there's a strap to keep it in place. Belkin even went the extra mile to ensure there's room for its small cable to feed underneath the handheld and plug into the USB Type-C port on the bottom of the device, so you can charge your handheld while the case is fully zipped up. This feature is what made this case shine above the rest, as it helps fight back against the measly 2 - 6.5 hour battery life, which, in my experience, only really provides up to 4 hours of playback at most.

Not only does this case get me more juice out of my handheld, but it also has storage for up to 12 physical games. Sure, there aren't many Switch 2 games available quite yet. However, as the Switch and Switch 2 carts are the same size, I've been able to store older games like Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Jamboree, which I play alongside their Switch 2 upgrade packs.

There's also a small mesh pocket for extra accessories and a secret Apple AirTag pocket. Personally, I'm not a fan of a lot of Apple tech, but I won't get on a plane again without this case and an AirTag at hand - nothing beats some extra reassurance of knowing where your Ninty tech is at all times.

Verdict: The Belkin Charging Case isn't the most exciting-looking case from the outside, and it's pretty pricey with its $69.99 / £49.99 MSRP. However, in the over three months since the Switch 2 launched, I can't imagine my new handheld without it. Not only does it extend the console's battery life, but it also provides ample storage for my physical games and extra charging cables.

View the Belkin Charging Case review to find out more

The best budget Nintendo Switch 2 case

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

2. PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch 2 The best budget Nintendo Switch 2 case Specifications Design: Low-profile Clamshell Protection: Hard shell, screen cover Storage: Game card storage (up to 10 games) Fits: Nintendo Switch 2 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Check Walmart View at Amazon

The PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch 2 is a no-nonsense case for the new handheld, featuring a sturdy hard shell design and plenty of space for multiple physical game carts. There's no accessory pouch to be found here, and so no opportunity to over-stuff and potentially damage your precious Ninty tech. Better yet, this case is only $19.99 / £14.99, making it one of the cheapest options for protecting your Switch 2 out there today.

Buy it if: ✅ You're on a strict budget: For $20, this PowerA case is the cheapest option available today from a trusted brand, making it ideal for those who want a case but don't want to break the bank. ✅ Game storage is a priority: The PowerA case comes with storage for up to 10 physical Switch and Switch 2 carts, so you can take your favorite games (and favorite game-key cards) with you on the go.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You need accessory storage: Unlike other cases in this list, there are no mesh pockets to be found here, and so no room for any extra charging cables and accessories.

Design: Much like the Belkin Charging Case, this PowerA option is pretty minimal. It sports and all-grey fabric colorway, with minimal Switch 2 branding on the bottom right corner of the front-fracing side of the case. The only spot of color is found via the red stitching used to attach the zip.

Features: The PowerA Slim Case is simple in design and features, which is likely what makes it such an affordable option for Switch 2 owners. The case features space for the handheld, game storage for up to 10 Switch and Switch 2 game carts (or game-key carts), and a built-in play-stand for tabletop mode.

It's not as feature-full as other cases in this list, but for those who just want an added bit of protection for the Switch and don't want a break the bank, this officially licensed PowerA case is worth every penny.

Verdict: The PowerA Slim Case might be missing out on key features like an accessory pouch, however, it remains a budget-friendly and sturdy option for those who simply want a robustly built way to take their new Ninty handheld out and about.

The best travel Nintendo Switch 2 case