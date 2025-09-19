This Switch 2 case has made the handheld's pathetic battery life easier to manage

This Belkin Charging Case features all the best parts of the carrying case model, from its sturdy build quality, convenient game and accessory storage, and unique hidden AirTag Pocket. It might be on the bulky side, but its inclusion of a built-in 10,000mAh power bank solves all my Switch 2 battery woes in what has become my favorite Switch 2 case to date.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

When I first got my hands on the Belkin Charging Case for the Nintendo Switch 2, I was a little worried. A case with a chunky 10,000mAh power bank meant to be stored underneath the Nintendo handheld felt like a recipe for overheating disaster, but I had absolutely nothing to worry about.

Never in my weeks of testing the Switch accessory did I have to deal with any temperature-related issues, and instead I was able to kick the butt of my most annoying issue with the Switch 2 - its pathetic battery life. The ability to charge my handheld on the go became a revelation, and despite all the cases I've tested since, this remains my top pick of the lot.

At $69.99 / £49.99, this Belkin accessory does not come cheap. It's the most expensive Switch 2 case I've used so far, and that factoid is bound to put many people off grabbing it for their own Switch 2. That's entirely valid, and if you aren't fussed about the charging aspect, the Belkin Carrying Case is an ideal low-cost alternative, which I use when I want to travel lighter.

Design

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The Belkin charging case is a zip-up, hard-shell, charcoal gray clamshell that opts for the simple approach when it comes to design. There's no fancy print featuring Nintendo characters, and no bright colors to be found, but just a very simple dark gray fabric coating, with the 'Belkin' logo printed in silicon lettering on the front.

The case has a small matching gray strap at the top to make it easier to carry, and each zip has a plastic Belkin-branded attachment to make opening and closing an easy feat. The design and look of this charging model are awfully similar to Belkin's standard model. That's because they are essentially the same, but this one has a bit of extra bulk to provide plenty of space for the built-in power bank.

Features

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Talking of the power bank, that's the main feature and biggest selling point of this Switch 2 case.

Once it's zipped open, you can find a Belkin-branded 10,000mAh power bank and a perfectly molded section for it to sit at the bottom. While it's built-in, it can actually be removed, and act as your everyday charger for your Switch 2, or other compatible devices - I've used it to charge my Samsung S24 in a pinch, and it worked a treat.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To keep it in place, Belkin has provided a small fabric strap that attaches via velcro to the inside of the case. It doesn't sound like much, but it's actually plenty to keep the charger in there without it rattling away and causing any havoc or possible damage to your handheld.

There's plenty of space for the battery to sit comfortably inside, but also room for its cable to feed through and attach to the bottom USB-C port of the Switch 2. That way, you can actually charge your Ninty handheld even with the case fully zipped up, although I like to leave it open slightly to err on the side of caution where heating is concerned.

A screen cover sits in the center and protects the 7.9-inch display from any wear and tear. The flip side of this screen cover is also where you can find the storage for up to 12 physical Switch or Switch 2 games.

If you want to store other accessories, there's also a small mesh pouch built into the upper lip of the case. Other members of the hardware team aren't a fan of accessory pouches like it, but I'm a fan of the ability to store smaller extras. During my testing time, I stored a spare charging cable and my Joy-Con 2 controller rails inside it.

This pouch also hosts the hidden Apple AirTag pocket.

Performance

I've been enjoying my time with the Switch 2 since launch, but I expected more from the battery life of a $450 / £395.99 handheld. I can get maybe 3-4 hours worth of playtime on Mario Kart World before I have to reach for the AC adapter - but the Belkin Charging Case has made that annoyance a lot easier to manage.



Any time I would give myself a break from the Switch 2 to play the PS5, or catch up with the latest episode of Criminal Minds Evolution, I popped the power bank into the handheld and left it to charge. There's enough juice in there for over a full charge of the handheld, and there's even a handy LCD screen on the side that lets you know how much extra juice you have left.

I don't yet feel entirely comfortable playing my Switch 2 in public places, as it's very new and very expensive. However, with the power bank in tow, I didn't have to worry about the handheld going dead by the time I got home after some trips into my local city. I was also able to use the power bank to charge my phone, which was a nice bonus.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The case wasn't just a treat to use for its charging capabilities. It also provided the exact kind of storage I like to bring with me - enough for some physical games (12 in total) and the odd smaller accessory.

The pouch was especially convenient as I've come to the realization that I need to keep the Joy-Con 2 rails with my Switch at all times. Yes, I managed to lose the original pair fairly quickly, but there's plenty of room in this pouch for them, and the 2.4GHz wireless dongles of my favorite Nintendo Switch headsets. Never during testing did the accessories or my game carts come loose, and they've remained free of any damage, too, which is what I like to see.

Begrudgingly, I wasn't able to put the Apple AirTag pocket to the test. I don't own any AirTags myself already, and wasn't able to afford to grab one specifically for this review. However, the next time I have to bring my Switch 2 on a plane, you can bet I'm going to splash on one. I get pretty anxious with my tech (which is why I don't play my Switch 2 out in the open quite yet) and so having that reassurance of knowing where it is all all times sounds like exactly what I need.

Should you buy the Belkin Charging Case for the Nintendo Switch 2?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

If you're a handheld Switch 2 player and are fed up with the measly 2 - 6.5 hour battery life (which in my experience, is more like 2-4 hours), the Belkin Charging Case is a perfect fit.

Any time you lay your handheld down to grab a bite or just take a break from free-roam driving in Mario Kart World, you can pop in the power bank cable, give it a charge, all the while feeling reassured it's got a bit of extra protection thanks to the robust, hard shell exterior.

That added reassurance does come at a price of $69.99 / £49.99, which is more than I'd typically like to spend on accessories like this. However, it feels more justifiable when you consider you can easily remove the Belkin power bank. You're basically getting a case and a spare charger for your Switch 2 and any other compatible devices you have lying around.

If you mostly play your Switch 2 docked, I'd be more likely to recommend the Belkin Carrying Case instead. The $29.99 / £17.99 version is monumentally cheaper, as it ditches the power bank to keep the costs low. The robust build quality, 12 slot game storage, handy accessory pouch, and secret AirTag pocket are all still present, there's just no added bulk.

With that in mind, the basic version is more compact and travel-friendly. If space in your backpack is limited, I'd be more likely to recommend the 'Carrying' model, but the Belkin Charging Case is still ultimately my preferred, and the best I've tested so far.

How I tested the Belkin Charging Case for the Nintendo Switch 2

Since July, this case has been with me everywhere, from room to room of my house, to my mom's house, and uptown while completing some errands on the weekend. By keeping it with me at all times, I was able to put it through its paces and see how it held out to general wear and tear.

During over a month of testing, I also made sure to regularly check on the Switch 2, to ensure there weren't any overheating issues while it was charging in the case, and to check if it had gained any new scratches or cosmetic damage during that time. For more information on how we test accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2, check out our full GamesRadar+ Hardware policy.

Our Switch 2 starter pack is full of the best Nintendo Switch headsets, the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras, and other accessories to help complete your new Ninty gaming setup.