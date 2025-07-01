The ultimate Nintendo Switch 2 starter pack

The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here, and the entire GamesRadar+ hardware crew is hard at work testing heaps of accessories. We've got years of experience picking out the top add-ons for consoles and gaming handhelds, so to help you grab the right gadgets on day one, we've put together a handy Switch 2 starter kit.

Some of you new Nintendo Switch 2 owners will simply be looking to protect Ninty's portable device with cases and screen protectors, whereas others will benefit from grabbing controllers and cameras for GameChat. No matter how deep down the accessories rabbit hole you're looking to go, we've got you covered with the specific gizmos you should look at first.

We'll be continually sharing plenty of Nintendo Switch 2 accessory reviews, and all those hours spent testing help us separate the wheat from the chaff. Below, I've rounded up all the add-ons the team and I would pick for our personal setups, and the starter pack should save you endlessly scrolling online for the right gear.

Protect your Switch 2

Protecting your new portable pal should be a priority, and the Switch 2 is pretty prone to scratches and scuffs. So, your first port of call should be a screen protector paired with either a case or shell, as even basic coverage will keep the handheld happy and shiny.

Grab extra Switch 2 peripherals

Yes, you can just use the handheld straight out of the box with zero add-ons, but peripherals like Switch controllers and cameras are going to supercharge the sequel handheld. I mean, you'll need a few gamepads for those big Mario Kart World multiplayer sessions, and a Switch 2 Camera or compatible webcam will help you fully use GameChat.

Stock up on Switch 2 cables

Before you start yawning, grabbing the right Switch 2 cables is going to spare you a handheld hybrid headache. Some of you with specific TV setups will benefit from angled HDMI cables, and if you sit further away from your screen, a longer USB cable for your controller will save you from accidentally pulling the dock off your unit. Plus, using an Ethernet connection is going to provide nice, stable internet connectivity.

Improve your Switch 2 audio

Using one of the best gaming headsets with a good mic is a must if you don't want to sound like a garbled mess over GameChat. The Switch 2 comes with a 3.5mm port, Bluetooth audio support, and its new extra USB-C port is perfect for those wireless 2.4GHz dongles, so there's a never-ending supply of compatible cups out there - just make sure whatever you pick has the battery life to support your portable Ninty endeavours.

For a more discreet and portable experience, a pair of gaming earbuds is your best bet, and choosing a wired Switch 2 headset inside will help keep costs low.

Keep your Switch 2 charged

The Switch 2 comes with an AC adapter, but grabbing a second charger or a power bank will help you keep the handheld juiced up at all times. Picking up a spare brick is going to save you from ripping up your gaming TV mode setup, and there are even charging docks out there that'll hold your handheld in other rooms.

Expand your Switch 2 storage

It might take you a while to fill the handheld's built-in storage, but if you're planning on downloading plenty of games, you'll want a Switch 2 micro SD Express card ASAP. At the moment, 256GB and 512GB are the most common options, and the latter will effectively triple your capacity.