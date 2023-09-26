The best gaming handheld 2023

If you’re looking for the best gaming handheld, you’re picked a great time to do so. Not only has the portable gaming market battlefield got more contenders fighting it out, but consoles and handheld PCs have reached new technological heights. A lot has changed since the glory days of the Game Boy, and if you’re looking to play your Steam Library on the go, emulate all the classics, or even just play the latest Nintendo adventures, we’ve got you covered.

Naturally, gaming handhelds are anything but a new concept, but modern devices are almost unrecognisable compared to their ‘90s ancestors. Iconic hybrid consoles like the Nintendo Switch helped kickstart a new era of portable play back in 2017, and Valve’s Steam Deck effectively consolised gaming PC hardware when it arrived last year. Since then, various challengers have entered the fold looking to become your go-to backpack system, from quirky consoles that embody the spirit of the Game Boy to portable powerhouses with incredible graphical capabilities.

Before picking up any old handheld gaming PC or console, you should have a think about the games you actually want to play. We’re not exaggerating when we say it’s possible to play most releases out there in 2023 on a portable device, whether your backlog lives on Steam, Xbox Game Pass, the Epic Game Store, or Nintendo’s eShop. Once you’ve narrowed that down, you’ll be able to select the right portable pal based on each option’s specs, features, and storefront compatibility. So, without further ado, let’s get stuck in!

The best gaming handheld

1. Nintendo Switch OLED The best gaming handheld overall Our expert review: Specifications CPU: Custom Nvidia Tegra GPU: Custom Nvidia Tegra RAM: 4GB LPDDR4 Storage: 32GB Display: 7-inch OLED, 720p Battery: 16WHrs Operating system: Proprietary OS Size: 102mm x 239mm x 28.7mm Weight: 297g Today's Best Deals View at Newegg View at Amazon View at Macy's Reasons to buy + Bigger, more beautiful display + New features are great tweaks + White colorway is sophisticated Reasons to avoid - Not enough distinguishing features - OLED visibility is worse outdoors - Still only runs in 720p on handheld, 1080p on TV

Nintendo's mighty console arguably sparked a new era of handheld gaming, and the Nintendo Switch OLED model adds to the terrific formula. It's not the highest spec console by today's standards, and a lot has changed within the console realm since the original's 2017 debut. Nevertheless, it's hard to deny its portable prowess and incredible library, two factors that make it our top on the go system in 2023.

Buy it if: ✅ You want to play Nintendo games: If you're itching to jump around as certain Italian plumber, then the Switch should be your go to handheld of choice. Ninty's library is reason enough to pick up this console, and there's something for everyone within its catalogue. ✅ You value simplicity: For the most part, the Switch is plug and play, and you won't have to mess around with settings to dive into your game library ✅ You prefer OLED screens: The Switch OLED display is impressive, and if you find the original's panel underwhelming, it's well worth paying a bit more for the latest model.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You care about performance: The Switch's hardware is getting on a bit, and the idea of playing at 1080p 30fps horrifies you, we'd suggest looking at other handhelds. ❌ You've got an existing PC library: We're not saying you can't own a Switch and a PC, but if you're not interested in Nintendo franchises and have a chonky Steam backlog, opting for something that works with Valve's storefront makes more sense.

Features: While we've given the top spot to the Nintendo Switch OLED model specifically, many of its strengths are included with the original version too. It's lightweight, retains support for physical game cartridges, and still comes armed with removable Joycons and a docking station. However, If you pick up the OLED model over the Switch Lite or original version, your eyes will be in for a treat. The new display boasts superb contrast and colours that transform epic adventures like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom into pure eye candy, and the slightly larger 7-inch screen makes all the difference.

Design: The OLED Switch almost looks the same as its predecessor, but there are a few key difference that help it stand out. For starters, the OLED screen itself is slightly larger and features a slimmer bezel, something that helps give it a visual edge over other handhelds out there. Its also got an improved kickstand round the back, which is sure to please anyone who's had a near miss using the flimsy flap included with the original.

Performance: Sure, the Switch's innards aren't exactly impressive, but they ultimately get the job done. The NVIDIA Tegra X1 SoC within packs enough of as punch to provide 1080p 30fps visuals, and playing in handheld mode reduces the burden in some demanding games. That said, you won't have to worry about performance for the most part, as Nintendo's library caters to the hardware to ensure a smooth experience. If you are fussy when it comes to frame rates, you're probably in the market for a handheld PC instead.

Games: Naturally, The Nintendo Switch OLED has access to an extraordinary library of games, and it's one of the only handhelds on this list with first-party titles. While handheld PCs have storefront versatility on their side, the Switch has Zelda, Mario, Pokémon, and various other heavy hitters that'll distract some players from ever thinking about the wild west of Steam. Arguably, the Switch's catalogue of adventures is reason enough to invest in the hardware, and it's the reason the platform is still going strong six years later.

Read more: Nintendo Switch OLED review

The best gaming handheld for most players

2. Steam Deck The best gaming handheld for most players Our expert review: Specifications CPU: Custom AMD APU GPU: RDNA 2 RAM: 16GB LPDDR5 Storage: Up to 512GB Display: 7-inch IPS, 800p Battery: 40WHrs Operating system: SteamOS Size: 298mm x 117mm x 49mm Weight: 669g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Newegg View at Macy's Reasons to buy + Your Steam library anywhere, anytime + Even AAA games run smoothly + Massive potential for PC wizards and emulator fans Reasons to avoid - Battery life - Not every Steam game is compatible

The Steam Deck set a new standard for handheld gaming PCs when it arrived in 2022. Now a platform in its own right, Valve's mighty handheld is both great value for money and caters to casual players and PC enthusiasts alike, even if rivals like the Asus ROG Ally below do have an edge in terms of performance.

Buy it if: ✅ You have a huge Steam library: If you've already got a heafty Steam library, picking up Valve's portable will provide you to on the go access to a bunch of existing games. ✅ You're on a budget: The Steam Deck is pretty good value for money, and it offers similar functionality to other expensive handheld PCs, albeit with reduced performance. ✅ You like tinkering: From third-party mods to workarounds that'll expand software compatibility, this is a dream device for anything who likes tinkering and modding.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're looking for full PC compatibility: SteamOS is great, but not every PC game is compatible with the Steam Deck's Linux operating system. ❌ You're looking to use other storefronts: You can get The Epic Game store running on Steam Deck using a workaround, but if you play PC games using Xbox Game Pass, you might want to opt for a Windows handheld instead. ❌ You need better battery life: Handheld PCs guzzle a lot of power, and you'll only get 2-3 hours out of the Deck before reaching for a charger.

Features: The Steam Deck has plenty of tricks up its sleeve, and it's pretty much a fully fledged PC crammed into a handheld shell. Unlike your rig or laptop, however, the Deck's 7-inch screen is paired with integrated controls, haptic feedback, a gyroscope, and dual touchpads. Ultimately, all of those features help facilitate a console-like experience when playing Steam games, with SteamOS serving as a controller-friendly interface for navigating through your library.

Design: Weighing in at 669g, the Deck is one of the chonkiest handheld systems out there, but its ergonomic shape means it'll fit in your hands nicely. If you played a lot of Wii U before the Switch arrived, you'll be familiar with Valve's high-up symmetrical stick layout, and it pretty much follows the modern PC controller playbook in terms of buttons.

Performance: Again, the Steam Deck isn't the most powerful handheld PC around, but it still offers decent performance considering its price. Value's custom AMD APU is capable of running a chunk of your library at over 60fps when using its 800p screen, and you'll even be able to play on a bigger screen using a Steam Deck dock. For the most part, you'll have to make do with low settings to boost fps to an acceptable level when running new releases, but you'll still notice the visual difference compared to Nintendo Switch.

Games: Not every game on Steam is compatible with SteamOS, but over 10,000 games are marked as either Steam Deck Verified or Playable. That means you shouldn't experience any game breaking bugs while playing, but the system is more of a handheld helping hand than a performance guarantee. Compatibility woes aside, you'll have access to a plethora of games from the get go if you pick up a Steam Deck, and that's remarkable given you can grab one for $399.

Read more: Steam Deck review



The best handheld gaming PC

3. Asus ROG Ally The best handheld gaming PC Our expert review: Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme GPU: RDNA 3 RAM: 16GB LPDDR5 Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Display: 7-inch IPS 120Hz 1080p Battery: 40WHrs Operating system: Windows 11 Size: 28.0 x 11.1 x 2.12cm Weight: 608g Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent design and comfortable form factor + Crisp, vivid 1080p display + Powerful dual front firing speakers Reasons to avoid - Thumbsticks and back buttons feel less polished - Windows OS holds it back - Framerates suffer in 1080p and outside of Turbo preset

It's far from perfect, but the Asus ROG Ally is an exceptional handheld gaming PC that delivers better performance than the Steam Deck. It also boasts full PC compatibility thanks to the fact its a Windows device, but that's ultimately both a blessing and a curse when it comes to the overall experience.

Buy it if: ✅ You use multiple PC storefronts: Windows handheld PCs can run more than just Steam, so you'll be able to download games from The Epic Game Store, PC Game Pass, and more. ✅ You care about performance: The AMD Z1 Extreme APU within the ROG Ally makes short work of the latest games at 1080p, and it can hit over 60fps for the most part. ✅ You've got a bit more to spend: The cheapest Steam Deck is a chunk cheaper, but the ROG Ally has premium specs arguably worth investing in.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want to use Windows: Just like a laptop, the ROG Ally requires some Windows intervention from time to time, so you'll have to get to grips with the OS. ❌ You value battery life: Better performance comes at a cost, and the ROG Ally's battery life is fleeting when in 'turbo' mode. ❌ You'd prefer nicer controls: While its a premium handheld PC, its controls don't quite feel as nice as the Steam Deck.

Features: Just like the Steam Deck, the Asus ROG Ally is a 7-inch handheld clad with integrated controls. However, the Ally takes things up a notch by including an 120Hz 1080p display, and a newer AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. That combo enables it to deliver slicker visuals and surprisingly high frame rates, particularly in demanding games.

Design: The ROG Ally is one of the better looking portable PCs around, and it feels pretty nice in the hands too. Weighing in at 608g, it's actually slightly lighter than the Steam Deck, but still feels rugged and packs extra aesthetic quirks like RGB thumb sticks. Its white, form fitting shell stands out compared to the Deck, while its overall shape and curves provide comfortable access to its buttons, triggers, and asymmetrical sticks.

Performance: The Z1 Extreme APU hiding within the ROG Ally has swiftly become the new chip to beat. For the most part, you'll be able to boost fps far beyond the realms of the Steam Deck in games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Starfield. However, it doesn't quite reach the same heights as premium contenders like the Ayaneo 2S, and you may struggle to actually take full advantage of the 120Hz screen. That aside, if you're looking for a more affordable handheld PC that can maintain frame rates at 1080p, this is it.

Games: Being a Windows handheld PC, the Asus ROG Ally has can run every application that your conventional rig can. In other words, you can install and run multiple storefronts like Steam, the Epic Game Store, PC Game Pass, and GOG all without having to rely on workarounds or compatibility layers (unlike the Steam Deck). That's not to say you won't encounter performance hurdles or issues relating to controller compatibility, and it's worth noting that Windows handheld optimisation can be an issue in itself when trying to jump between apps and games.

Read more: Asus ROG Ally review

The best premium gaming handheld

4. Ayaneo 2S The best premium gaming handheld Our expert review: Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7840U GPU: AMD Radeon 780M RAM: Up to 64GB LPDDR5 Storage: Up to 4TB Display: 7-inch IPS, 1200p Battery: 50.25Wh Operating system: Windows 11 Size: 264.5mm x 105.5mm x 21.5mm Weight: 667g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fantastic portable performance + Comfortable to hold + Bezel-less screen + Full PC compatibility Reasons to avoid - Lofty price point - Included software needs some work

The Ayaneo 2S will make your wallet weep, but it offers up incredible frame rates in even the most demanding games. That said, It suffers from the same drawbacks as other Windows handhelds, so keep that in mind before investing in this portable powerhouse.

Buy it if: ✅ You want the best performance: The Ayaneo 2S outperforms every other portable PC we've tested to date, delivering better frame rates in demanding games. ✅ You want to invest in specs: With 64GB RAM and 4TB storage being options, the Ayaneo 2S offers specs that'd put some laptops to shame. ✅ You're looking to splash out: It costs a pretty penny, but parting with your hard earned cash will earn you a premium handheld in return.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play indie games: The 2S is begging to run shiny new releases at 60fps, so lightweight gamers are better off sticking with the Steam Deck. ❌ You're looking for simplicity: Windows handhelds come with the same caveats as gaming laptops, and Ayaneo's software doesn't bridge the gap in the same way as the Steam Deck (yet).

Features: If you love feature-packed devices, you'll dig what the Ayaneo 2S has to offer. It may look like other handheld gaming PCs at a glance, but it wields a 1200p display, Ryzen 7 7840U APU, up to 64GB RAM, and a 4TB SSD (depending on model). Upon closer inspection, even the handheld's exterior has something to prove, as it's equipped with three USB-C ports rather than one. That particular boon means you don't need a dock to use the portable as a desktop PC, and that's rather fitting given its capabilities.

Design: Arguably, the Ayaneo 2S sings from the same sheet as the Asus ROG Ally in terms of design. Similarities include an asymmetrical thumb stick layout with RGB lighting underneath, but small differences like its bezel-less screen and curvier design provide it with a more premium vibe. At 667g, it's pretty weighty, but we found it to be comfortable to use for extended periods.

Performance: The Ryzen 7 7840U is a pretty powerful chip, and it enables the Ayaneo 2S to smash the portable performance ceiling. It's the only handheld we've tested to date that can run Cyberpunk 2077 at 60fps using 800p low settings, which is a mean feat given how demanding CD Projekt Red's RPG is. Just keep in mind that just like the Asus ROG Ally, Windows related shenanigans can hamper performance if and when quirks and bugs occur, and it'll be up to you to investigate.

Games: With risk of sounding like a broken record, Windows handhelds can run anything a conventional PC can. Therefore, the Ayaneo 2S has a pretty chunky library that extends across Steam, the Epic Game Store, PC Game Pass, and more. You may have to wrestle with controller settings and other Windows options on occasion to actually get up and running, but that's all par for the course if you're into PC gaming anyway.

Read more: Ayaneo 2S review

The best retro gaming handheld

5. Evercade EXP The best retro gaming handheld Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications CPU: 1.5Ghz Processor GPU: SoC RAM: 512MB Storage: 4GB Display: 7-inch IPS 120Hz 1080p Battery: 40WHrs Operating system: Proprietary OS Size: 192.7mm x 78.5mm x 20.7mm Weight: 270g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Massively improved screen + Fantastic bundled games from Capcom and Irem + Improved UI for game selection and menus Reasons to avoid - HDMI-out still unusable - Horizontal Tate mode isn’t comfortable - Lacks a few modern touches for the price

Miss the glory days of the Game Boy? Well, the Evercade EXP is a modern handheld that runs retro classics using shiny new cartridges. It's a must have for anyone that's looking for a truly plug and play experience, not to mention the fact it's helping preserve physical gaming and access to old favorites.

Buy it if: ✅ You love retro games: It might sound obvious, but if you really love 8 and 16-bit classics, this console will cater to your needs. ✅ You like collecting games: Each Evercade game comes with its own clamshell box and manual, and they're begging to be displayed on a shelf. ✅ You value simplicity: No emulators, no storefronts, no faff. The Evercade EXP is for players who miss the simplicity of old school consoles.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're on a budget: The Evercade EXP isn't overly expensive, but there are cheaper ways to play retro games if budget constraints are a factor. ❌ You like to tinker: Opting for DIY emulation provides more visual and performance options compared to the Evercade EXP. ❌ You already own your favorite games: There are various ways to play your original games in 2023, so keep that in mind before picking up a new handheld with a different ecosystem.

Features: Equipped with a 4.3-inch display 480p display, the Evercade EXP is a retro console through and through. The console's main selling point is its growing library of available cartridges, which come with integrated emulators designed specifically for their included games. Each release features a collection of oldies by publishers like Capcom and iREM, and the experience provided is ultimately pretty authentic.

Design: In spite of its Game Boy cartridge vibes, the Evercade EXP looks pretty modern. That's largely thanks to its clean white colorway and landscape layout, but its D-pad and traditional face buttons feel like consoles from the past. Naturally, that's a good thing when you're revisiting Sega Mega Drive and SNES games on different hardware, and the setup avoids feeling uncanny.

Performance: The Evercade platform is renowned for providing accurate access to classic games, and the EXP is no exception. Sure, methods like FPGA can provide 100% accuracy compared to emulation, but Blaze's built in emulators are the next best thing, especially if you'd rather not mess around with ROMs and settings. Even some official releases come with slow down and slightly off sounding music, so the fact the Evercade delivers almost perfect ports is pretty spectacular.

Games: There are now over 300 games across 35 Evercade cartridges that'll work with the EXP, and the company has even more on the way. Better still, some of the carts actually feature brand new retro releases rather than classics, meaning you'll be able to tap into the indie scene without going near a PC or modern console.

Read more: Evercade EXP review

The best cloud gaming handheld

6. Logitech G Cloud The best cloud gaming handheld Our expert review: Specifications CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G GPU: N/A RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB Display: 7-inch IPS, 1080p Battery: 23.1WHrs Operating system: Android Size: 256.84mm x 117.21mm x 32.95mm Weight: 608g Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Vivid, bright display + Comfortable form factor + Crisp controls + Great for game-hoppers Reasons to avoid - Requires Game Pass Ultimate / GeForce Now to make the most of - Little controller support for other services - Relies on Wi-Fi connection

The realm of cloud streaming has a long way to go, but the Logitech G Cloud serves as a reliable way to access services like GeForce Now and Game Pass Ultimate. Its integrated controls and 1080p screen help win us over in spite of its inherent caveats, and there are benefits to ditching native hardware when gaming on the go.

Buy it if: ✅ You have GeForce Now: The G Cloud excels when acting as an Nvidia streaming portal, as it effetely allows you to play RTX 4080 powered games on a handheld. ✅ You need something lightweight: Weighing about the same as a Nintendo Switch, the G Cloud is featherlight compared to many of its rivals. ✅ You value long battery life: With 12+ hours battery life, you probably won't find yourself reaching for a charger mid session.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You've not got a speedy internet: Logitech's handheld needs flawless internet connectivity at all times to function properly. ❌ You want to game outside the house: Again, a solid internet connection is a must, so you probably won't be able to play on busses, trains, or your favorite cafe. ❌ You don't want subscriptions: Most of the G Cloud's compatible services are subscription based, so you'll have to pay per month to access games.

Features: Armed with a Snapdragon 720G CPU, the Logitech G Cloud uses the power of streaming to bring games to its 1080p 60Hz display. It comes with all the usual bells and whistles you'd expect from a portable, namely Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, USB-C charging, and a microSD card slot, but there's not much else going on under the hood. That's to be expected given it's effectively just a tablet with rather nice buttons and thumb sticks attached, and that's not necessarily a bad thing when it comes to the experience at hand.

Design: At least from the front, you'd be forgiven for thinking the G Cloud was a fully fledged gaming handheld. While it's hard to deny its similarities to a tablet, its white and yellow aesthetic and array of buttons and thumb sticks really look the part, and the device feels just as nice in the hands. Each button is clicky and responsive, not to mention its 1080p touch screen is bright and surprisingly vivid. Weighing in at just 463g, you'll also immediately notice a different compared to hearty handhelds like the Steam Deck, with the lightness ultimately contributing to overall comfort.

Performance: Admittedly, measuring G Cloud performance is a little tricky given it's not really running games by itself. However, while testing the streaming handheld, we found its connectivity to be reliable, and services like GeForce now delivered a high end PC grade experience to our fingers and thumbs. We inevitably had to keep our testing indoors to actually achieve this, but it serves as an excellent way to play games in bed if that's your cup of tea.

Games: The G Cloud itself isn't solely to blame, but games selection is a bit of a sore spot when it comes to streaming. Not only will you need to pay for multiple services depending on the releases you're looking for, but not every title is available on their respective storefronts. Using Steam Link will provide you with everything installed on your gaming PC, and we managed to turn the G Cloud into a makeshift PlayStation Portal. Nevertheless, your selection is going to feel pretty narrow compared to some handhelds out there, at least for the time being.

Read more: Logitech G Cloud review

Best Android gaming handheld

7. Anbernic RG405M The best android handheld Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications CPU: Unisoc Tiger T618 GPU: Mali G52 RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X Storage: 128GB eMMC Display: 4-inch IPS, 480p Battery: 4500mAh Operating system: Android 12 Size: 163mm x 76mm x 159mm Weight: 260g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Newegg Reasons to buy + Great build quality + Can run Android apps + Reliable emulation Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Screen on the small side

The Anbernic RG405M is a powerhouse android handheld that'll run a plethora of emulators, mobile games, and apps. Its pretty dinky, but this pocket rocket can provide you with access to most of your old libraries, including games from the PS2 and Wii back catalogue.

Buy it if: ✅ You're into emulation: The RG405M is an android handheld, but its targeted at players looking to run their games on newer, pocketsize hardware. ✅ You want access to Android apps: Out of many other Android options out there, this handheld strikes a good balance between gaming and OS functionality. ✅ You value build quality: As far as android handhelds go, the RG405M is pretty solid, putting many cheaper emulation devices to shame.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You've no interest in emulation: If you've not into fiddling with settings and files, perhaps check out other handhelds on this list. ❌ You need a bigger screen: This 4-inch handheld is pocket sized, so you'll want to look for something bigger if you're not into that. ❌ You're looking for something cheap: The RG405M is premium as far as android emulation devices go, and there are cheaper alternatives out there.

Features: Normally, smaller handhelds primarily designed for emulation are pretty basic, but the RG405M boasts the same compatibility as other Android devices. Not only does that mean you'll be able to easily install your favorite emulators, but it opens the portable up to other apps. As for specs, it wields an Unisoc Tiger T618 64-bit octa-core processor, MaliG52 GPU, and 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, accompanied by 128GB MMC storage. That doesn't sound like much, but keep in mind you'll largely be storing ROMs on it that take up little room.

Design: Rather than opting for the usual vertical Game Boy approach, the RG405M instead looks like a modern handheld, only tiny. Naturally, it's small stature and lower specs mean its also lighter, weighing in at just 260g. Handy considering its pocket size nature, and a refreshing change from the hulking handhelds designed with performance in mind. Thankfully, its slightness doesn't affect how it feels in the hands, as it's pretty comfy to clutch while reaching its analogue sticks, D-pad, and face buttons.

Performance: Emulation often comes with performance caveats, but the RG405M handles its quest gracefully. To our knowledge, you'll be able to run older games without a hitch, but it's also capable of running Nintendo Wii releases. You'll naturally have to tinker with button mapping to dial things in, but the device seems to have no trouble providing decent frame rates at native resolutions.

Games: Your milage will vary depending on the game, but you should be able to run a good chunk of classics up to and including the Nintendo Wii (providing you have a legally obtained copy of the game). Since the RG405M is running Android 12, the Google Play Store is also an option, which means access to the likes of Genshin Impact.

Best for emulation

7. Miyoo Mini Plus The best handheld for emulation Specifications CPU: ARM Cortex-A7 Dual-core GPU: N/A RAM: 128MB Storage: 64GB Display: 3.5 inch IPS, 480p Battery: 3,000mAh Operating system: Custom firmware Size: 150mm x 100mm x 50mm Weight: 200g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great selection of emulators + Compact + Great price Reasons to avoid - Can suffer slow down in some games - Smaller screen

The Miyoo Mini Plus may look like a Game Boy, but it packs enough power in its compact shell to run a multitude of emulators. Complete with custom firmware designed with retro libraries in mind, this gaming handheld is one of the best value devices on the market right now.

Buy it if: ✅ You want affordable emulation: Emulation capable devices don't have to cost a bomb, and the Miyoo Mini Plus offer decent performance for anyone on a budget. ✅ You love the Game Boy: It looks like a tiny Game Boy. Enough said. ✅ You're looking for custom software: Rather than opting for Android, this handheld uses firmware that caters specifically to retro gaming.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want more than emulation: This handheld is purely designed with emulators in mind, so Android games naturally aren't an option. ❌ You need better performance: Select games won't run at full speed, as specs are on the lighter side.

Features: Kitted out with a ARM Cortex A7 Dual-Core inside, the Miyoo Mini Plus comes loaded with a host of emulators. We're talking NES, SNES, Sega Master System, Genesis (Mega Drive), and even support for even more via RetroArch. Effectively, the portable functions like a Game Boy inspired time machine, and that's exactly what makes it our go to handheld for emulation.

Design: It's easy to simply dub the Miyoo Mini Plus as a Game Boy clone, but the device actually pays homage while adding a lot of handheld functionality. In fact, the device packs the same face buttons, D-pad, and shoulder buttons as many larger handhelds, meaning its adorable looks aren't a compromise. Its screen also isn't dominated by bezels, which helps it mix in a modern vibe with its '90s looks.

Performance: By in large, the Mini Plus can emulate most games with an admirable degree of accuracy. There are a couple of classics that can prove to be a nuance on many other devices (games like Star Fox that came on more complexed SNES cartridges), but that's a gripe reserved for purists who'd potentially be better off picking up an FPGA device like the Analogue Pocket.

Games: The Mini Plus' custom firmware is pretty accommodating, so you'll be able to run most of your favorites games either using the included emulators or RetroArch. You'll also be able to grab additional emulators and pop them on the portable, with extras including niche consoles like the Vectrex and Sega 32X. Simply put, if you've got loads of games up in your loft and fancy giving playing them on modern hardware, this small but mighty handheld will deliver.

The best handheld for indie games

The best handheld for indie games Our expert review: Specifications CPU: 168 MHz Cortex M7 GPU: N/A RAM: 16MB Storage: 4GB Display: 2.7-inch LCD, 240p Battery: 2.74Wh Operating system: Proprietary OS Size: 76mm × 74mm × 9 mm Weight: 86g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Solidly built, great hand feel + Crank + Light enough for prolonged use but still feels premium Reasons to avoid - A backlight would be nice - Accessibility options are limited

The Playdate is one of the weirdest handhelds around, and that's part of what makes it so special. Sure, its monochrome screen doesn't have a backlight, and and its library doesn't include plumbers and blue hedgehogs. However, it's the perfect platform for indie developers looking to make something different, not to mention you can bring your own ideas to life using its development tools.

Buy it if: ✅ You're looking for different: The Playdate isn't conventional by any means, and it'll provide an entirely unique experience. ✅ You love indie games: The PlayDate catalogue is ever growing, and it includes heaps of independently developed games with unique mechanics. ✅ You want something to fidget with: Yes, this console has a crank. Yes, it's super satisfying to use and functions like a fidget toy.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play new releases: If you're looking for compatibility over style, you'd be better off picking up a conventional handheld. ❌ You'd rather play old classics: It might look Game Boyish, but it won't run emulators or apps that support retro games.

Features: Created by Panic (Firewatch, Untitled Goose Game), It's needless to say the Playdate has weird specs for a handheld released this decade, as it uses a 2.7-inch monocrome LCD screen that lacks a backlight. Rather than looking murky like an old Game Boy screen, it's pretty striking, and the limitations are all part of the charm. Of course, it's impossible to ignore the crank on the side accompanying its D-pad and face buttons, as most of handheld's games are designed with cranking in mind.

Design: We think the striking yellow worn by the Playdate is gorgeous, and it compliments the handheld's minimalist design perfectly. Visually, the portable console raises more questions than it answers, especially with that crank sticking out the side. Ultimately, the whole approach screams "experimental," something that's a core part of the package.

Performance: Who needs benchmarks and performance data when you can twirl round a crank to do things on a 1-bit screen? That's the question we should perhaps all ask ourselves from time to time, but if we were to judge the Playdate's performance based on how much fun it provides, it's a entertainment powerhouse.

Games: The Playdate comes with 24 games, and there's over 80 games available to download. Upcoming releases include Mars After Midnight, a new project by Papers Please creator Lucas Pope and Tau, a 'tubular' shooter that uses the crank as a steering wheel. Of course, you can also have a crack at making a game yourself using the Playdate SDK, as Panic provides everything you'll need to give development a try.

Read more: Playdate review

Best gaming handheld - FAQ

Which handheld has the best games? Most gaming handhelds feature support for different storefronts. For example, if you're looking to play the latest Mario and Zelda adventures, you'll have to opt for a Nintendo Switch, while portable PCs like the Steam Deck serve as a portable to your Steam backlog. Whether or not Nintendo games are better than PC is up for debate, and you should pick the handheld that has games appealing to your personal tastes.

What is the most popular gaming handheld? The Nintendo Switch is currently the most popular gaming handheld with 129 Million sold since launch. However, rivals are starting to emerge on the scene, with the Steam Deck sparking a new wave of portable PCs in 2022. Sony is also planning to return to the handheld scene (sort of) with its upcoming PlayStation Portal, but the Nintendo Switch is currently the only traditional portable console on the market.

Are handheld gaming PCs any good? Handheld gaming PCs have come a long way over the past few years, and prices are falling following the release of the Steam Deck. While Valve's portable powerhouse can't run every Steam game at 60fps, premium alternatives like the Asus ROG Ally and Ayaneo 2S provide an extra performance punch.

Is the Steam Deck worth it in 2023? The Steam Deck is a fantastic option for players with an existing Steam library, as lots of games will work with Valve's portable PC. That said, alternatives like the Asus ROG Ally and upcoming Lenovo Legion GO boast full PC compatibility and better specs, so it's worth weighting up your options and budget.

