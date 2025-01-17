Nintendo Switch 2 vs Steam Deck: how do both gaming handhelds compare?

I've been waiting to compare the Nintendo Switch 2 to the Steam Deck for what feels like a millennia. Now that Ninty has made its next console official, it's finally time to pit it against Valve's powerhouse in the best gaming handhelds ring. Naturally, both devices are very different beasts with something unique to offer players, but stacking them up side by side could help you decide on a new portable pal.

In many ways, the Switch 2 is a souped-up version of Nintendo's 2017 console. Next-gen enhancements will narrow the gap between the new handheld and portable PCs like the Steam Deck OLED, but there's more to this fight than raw performance punches. In fact, the new Nvidia chip rumored to sit within the new Switch uses the same tricks as modern graphics cards to achieve higher resolutions and better performance.

With that in mind, let's see how the Switch 2 vs Steam Deck fight starts to unfold now that its existence is official. Both will no doubt continue to swing punches throughout 2025, but I can already talk you through how multiple rounds will play out.

TL;DR Nintendo Switch 2 vs Steam Deck Nintendo Switch 2 Removable Joy-Con

Uses cartridges

Backwards compatibility

Slimmer design

Integrated stand

Included dock Steam Deck Integrated controls

Digital games only

PC compatibility

Chonky body

No stand

No dock included

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Steam Deck: Price

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo sadly hasn't revealed a price for the Switch 2 yet, but there's a strong chance it'll cost under $400. While you'll want to avoid making any final spending plans until that MSRP is finally revealed, having a look at pricing history and trends from past generations can help provide a ballpark figure.

To get a feel for Nintendo's pricing, let's venture way back to the Wii. The seventh gen console launched for $249.99 / £179.99, making it one of the cheapest consoles from that generation. The Wii U eventually took to the stage with a $299.99 / £249.99 price tag in 2013, again, undercutting the likes of the PS4 and Xbox One. Ninty ended up retaining this same MSRP for the 2017 Switch, while the newer OLED model ramped things up to $349.99.

With those figures in mind, I'd predict that the Nintendo Switch 2 will cost at least $350 / £350. The company likes to retain previous gen pricing where possible, but external factors like inflation and increased manufacturing costs mean it may aim for a higher MSRP. Still, the biggest price leap that has happened over the past decade between consoles is around $50, and it makes more sense to target the same pricing as the OLED model than position itself higher in the market.

The one factor that could impact the Switch 2 price is whether Nintendo plans to keep the OG Switch and OLED model alive. If it does that, we could be looking at a handheld family tier system with different models catering to specific player types. I'm leaning towards that not being a thing since the enhanced capabilities and new games mean we are talking about an entirely new generation, unlike the 3DS iterative cycle. Nevertheless, it's still a possibility, one that would lead to higher than ever console pricing from Nintendo.

Of course, there are also rumors surfacing that the Nintendo Switch 2 could cost $449. That's according to Xbox Era co-founder Nick "Shpeshal" Baker, who claims an insider cited the MSRP alongside a Mario Kart bundle price of $499. In that scenario, the new handheld would end up more expensive than the Steam Deck LCD, but $50 cheaper than the OLED model. Is that a win for Ninty? Perhaps it will be by the time the Steam Deck 2 rolls into town, but it does mean the OG portable PC could be technically more affordable.

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Steam Deck: Controllers

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

The Switch 2 feels very much like a sequel handheld rather than something new, meaning it'll rival systems like the Steam Deck with a familiar hybrid setup. For those of you unacquainted, the format includes removable JoyCon controllers and a docking station for gaming TV play, playing into the whole idea of being able to switch from portable to big-screen play.

As you'd expect, Nintendo has revamped its Joy-Con tech for the Switch 2, replacing its old rail system with magnetic connectivity and adding a mysterious new IR sensor on the side. That will no doubt play into some new console features, but we'll have to wait for Ninty to delve into that next month. Other perks I'm expecting to remain are the gyroscope and the ability to use each Joy-Con as a separate gamepad.

The big difference between the Switch 2 and Steam Deck here is that Valve's gamepad isn't removable. For that sort of portable PC functionality, you'd have to look towards the Lenovo Legion Go instead, but it does offer up a solid set of controls with plenty of unique features. Those include a trackpad for enhanced desktop model usability, gyro functions that can be activated via thumbstick touch sensors, and haptic feedback. Nintendo's new handheld will no doubt feature a new version of its "HD rumble," so both devices are offering elevated vibrations compared to traditional controllers.

You could say Ninty's Joy-Con setup wins out against the Deck's traditional take on controls, but if you like full-sized thumbsticks and larger face buttons, you'll prefer the latter.

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Steam Deck: Docking

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Valve's handheld rises to the hybrid challenge with Steam Deck dock compatibility. Rather than sliding the handheld into a cradle like the Switch 2, you'll instead place it down on a hub and attach a USB-C cable on top. The process is slightly less snazzy, but arguably more versatile since you'll have options in terms of dock design. At the same time, we'll no doubt see third-party Switch docking stations enter the fold once the system lands, so both should boast the same level of versatility.

I'm at risk of using the whole "apples and oranges" idiom when talking about Switch 2 and Steam Deck features. But, both handhelds do take an approach that suits their specific libraries, with Valve's system focusing on PC compatibility while Nintendo continues to innovate within the console space. There are arguments to be made for both types of docking station too, so until we learn if the new Switch has more up its sleeve, it's a draw between the two devices.

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Steam Deck: Games

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Comparing Nintendo Switch 2 games to the Steam Deck library is tricky on multiple levels. Not least because Valve's handheld has access to a wealth of PC releases while the new Switch is backwards compatible with eight years worth of console favorites. Plus, there's technically only one place you'll be able to step into Mario's brown boots or make yourself dizzy as Link, meaning the Switch 2 already wins on the exclusive front.

What we're largely talking about here is two platforms that target two different groups of players. Yes, there is a Venn diagram that illustrates some crossover, as both systems can be used to access an abundance of indie games, but there's otherwise a divided interest. If you're looking to play the next Legend of Zelda, Mario Kart, or any number of other iconic Nintendo franchises, focussing on the Switch 2 is a no-brainer. However, if you've been itching to play big blockbusters on the go, you're going to need a portable PC like the Steam Deck.

Could the Switch 2 end up with all those juicy third-party releases that are available to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X players? Potentially, the new handheld could have a better chance at running them using AI upscaling tech. However, I haven't seen those kinds of adventures released on all three systems since the glory days of the GameCube, so I'd still view the Switch 2 as a console for specific games for now.

Could the Switch 2 end up with all those juicy third-party releases that are available to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X players? Potentially, the new handheld could have a better chance at running them using AI upscaling tech. However, I haven't seen those kinds of adventures released on all three systems since the glory days of the GameCube, so I'd still view the Switch 2 as a console for specific games for now.