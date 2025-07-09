Netflix finally reveals Wednesday season 2 plot, which involves a time-bomb mission to save Enid, Addams Family secrets, and Jenna Ortega's hero becoming a Nevermore celeb

Wednesday: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The official trailer for Wednesday season 2 is here, and it gives us our best insight yet into the plot of the hit Netflix show's second chapter.

Set to the thunderous theme of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, it opens with Jenna Ortega's misanthrope returning to Nevermore Academy. "How does it feel?" her mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) asks, to which she solemnly replies: "Like returning to the scene of the crime, I already know where the bodies are buried."

After that, she has uncomfortable run-ins with new principal Barry Dort (Steve Buscemi) and a handful of adoring fans, who have pledged their allegiance to the pig-tailed, po-faced protagonist after she saved the school last year.

"I only sign my name in blood," Wednesday says. "I would expect nothing less," a fellow student smiles. "I never said it was my own blood," the Addams girl snaps back.

"We really wanted to find some new obstacles for Wednesday. She thinks she has it all under control, and discovers that human interaction isn't as easy as she thought," co-creator Miles Millar told Tudum.com.

It's what comes next that is most intriguing, though: doubling down on Wednesday's psychic-like powers in season 1, season 2 sees her suffer from a terrible vision of her unlikely bestie Enid Sinclair's death. And what's worse? She seems to be the one who causes it. With that, Wednesday takes it upon herself to change the future. "The sooner I get answers, the sooner I can save Enid... or die trying," a menacing voiceover teases.

Elsewhere, we get glimpses of Uncle Fester using his powers, a mysterious figure in a creepy mask, and Tyler in Hyde form, suggesting that he won't be held captive in the cell he was seen in in earlier teasers for long. Watch the promo above.

"Season 2 is bigger, bolder, gorier, and a bit darker. It's sillier in the best way possible," Ortega previously told Harper's Bazaar, having already revealed that the new batch of episodes were inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's The Masque of the Red Death.

Wednesday season 2, which will be rolled out in two parts, premieres on August 6. The second installment is set to drop on September 3. While we wait, check out our picks of the best shows on Netflix to help fill out your watchlist.