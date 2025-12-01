Stranger Things creator explains why there were no deaths in season 5, volume 1: "Vecna taking these children was the low point we needed"

Stranger Things season 5 marks the end of the beloved show, which means fans are expecting some heavy losses as the fight against Vecna gets bloodier than ever before. Thankfully, no major character dies in the first four episodes of the season, which are now available to stream on Netflix – you can also catch up with the story by reading our Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 ending explained.

The Netflix show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently talked to Variety about their decision to not kill off any big characters so early on in the final season. As they explained, they're working with 'high points' (wins) and 'low points' (losses) for the protagonists, and the end of Volume 1 already had one of each.

"Once we decided we knew we wanted to do the Will power stuff this season, we knew that that's how we had to end Volume 1," said Ross Duffer. "So there's the low point of all the kids being taken, but the high point of Will has these powers. That was always the discussion. Vecna taking these children was the low point we needed for the end of Volume 1."

The Duffer brothers also reminded fans that "the show is not Game of Thrones", so they shouldn't be expecting a big bloodbath where we have to say goodbye to beloved characters. "I'm hoping it surprises people. But there's no Red Wedding, if that's what you're asking. That would be depressing," Ross clarified.

That said, last season saw the demise of newly appointed fan-favorite Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) and a very traumatic blow for Max Mayfield (played by Sadie Sink), so we're not fully trusting that the fifth season is not going to break our hearts with some major death at some point. In fact, Volume 1 featured some gruesome moments, particularly the Demogorgon attack on the Wheeler household.

So far, the season has also left us with an unexpected return all the way from season 2 and an unexpected final twist that connects Will and Vecna, and now we can't wait to get all the answers.

Check out our Stranger Things season 5 release schedule to know when the show is coming back. For more, read our Stranger Things volume 1 review, and choose one of the other best Netflix shows for your next watch.