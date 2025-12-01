Stranger Things creator explains why there were no deaths in season 5, volume 1: "Vecna taking these children was the low point we needed"

There were some bloody moments, though

Stranger Things season 5 marks the end of the beloved show, which means fans are expecting some heavy losses as the fight against Vecna gets bloodier than ever before. Thankfully, no major character dies in the first four episodes of the season, which are now available to stream on Netflix – you can also catch up with the story by reading our Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 ending explained.

The Netflix show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently talked to Variety about their decision to not kill off any big characters so early on in the final season. As they explained, they're working with 'high points' (wins) and 'low points' (losses) for the protagonists, and the end of Volume 1 already had one of each.

