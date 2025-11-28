Stranger Things star says Vecna and Will's relationship mirrors that of Harry Potter and Voldemort, and the side-by-side shot is uncanny

Stranger Things season 5 may just be Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 3

There's no doubt that the final scene of Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 had all of our jaws on the floor, but star Noah Schnapp says that the inspiration behind that tense showdown actually came from Harry Potter movies, and we can really see it.

Warning: major spoilers follow for Stranger Things season 5 volume 1, so turn back now if you haven't seen it, and check out our Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 review.

As we know, in the final Harry Potter film, the young wizard is able to use Voldemort's powers against him, finally killing him. We have a feeling that Will may just do the same to Vecna in the Stranger Things season 5 finale.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 is out on Netflix, with volume 2 set to arrive on Christmas Day. See our Stranger Things season release schedule for exact timings. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.

