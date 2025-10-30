The Witcher season 5 release date speculation, story, and everything we know about the final season so far

Worry not, The Witcher season 5 has been announced and, mercifully, it doesn't seem like we'll be waiting all that long to return to The Continent. It's not all good news for fans of the Netflix series, however, as it's already been confirmed by the streamer to be the show's final season. Toss a tissue to your Witcher writer – we might need a little cry.

To help cut through all the noise and speculation, we've put together a go-to guide on everything we know about The Witcher season 5 so far. That extends to release date speculation, which Witcher books could be adapted next, and the cast members that are likely to return. We even have quotes from showrunner and creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich on just how far filming has progressed on The Witcher season 5, so scroll on down for that.

The Witcher season 5 is currently undated, but we fully expect it to premiere on Netflix in 2026.

Why? The fifth season was essentially filmed back-to-back with the fourth season, ensuring a smoother production for the final season.

Netflix hasn't shouted this from the rooftops, but filming on The Witcher season 5 has already finished, meaning we have a clearer picture of when the final season might drop. As showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed to GamesRadar+, "I'm in post-[production] for a very long time on season five," adding that the season wrapped in October 2025.

Typically, The Witcher takes around 12 months from filming wrapping up through to its Netflix release date. If it's a similar story this time around – and we have no reason to suggest otherwise – then we'd feel pretty confident in predicting an October 2026 release.

The Witcher season 5 story – and what books are being adapted next

The Witcher season 5 will pick up right where the fourth season left off. Namely, the newly-knighted Geralt is in service to Queen Meve of Lyria and Rivia, but seeks a group of druids to help him make contact with Ciri.

Speaking of the Child of Surprise, she's currently in the clutches of bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, who killed all of her Rat friends during The Witcher season 4 ending. Before she reunites with Geralt, she'll have to find her way out of her own perilous predicament.

As for Yennefer, she has now established The Lodge of Sorceresses and entrusted it to Triss. Her next goal? To find Vilgefortz and put an end to his schemes once and for all.

That's where we're at – but what's next? The Witcher season 5 should next adapt the rest of The Tower of Swallows, which sees Ciri fighting for survival and encountering the eponymous tower, which reveals secrets, which should set off the show's endgame. From there, the next season could also cover the events of The Lady of the Lake, especially given Nimue's arrival as part of the future-set part of season 4's storyline.

However, The Witcher has always played fast and loose with book details, so plot points and character fates could well change. Just look at the dearly departed Vesemir for proof of that.

On how filming season 5 back-to-back with season 4 unlocked the final season creatively, Hissrich told us that it made the two seasons feel more conjoined rather than disparate seasons of television.

"What filming them back to back allowed us to do is realize we would be writing season five while we were filming season four, and we had the opportunity to go, 'Oh my God, we've made a decision in season five. We need to now backfill something. We need to start setting this up a little bit better,'" Hissrich said. "It allowed us to sort of make sure that we were ending the show in the place that we wanted to end the show."

The Witcher season 5 cast

Much of The Witcher cast is likely to return for season 5. That means Liam Hemsworth's Geralt, Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Joey Batey's Jaskier will all be back.

Hansa members Regis (Laurence Fishburne), Milva (Meng'er Zhang), and Zoltan (Danny Woodburn) should also return.

On the villainous side of things, Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) and Emhyr (Bart Edwards) should scowl and skulk their way through season 5. As, too, will Sharlto Copley's nasty Leo Bonhart.

Mimi M. Khayisa, Cassie Clare, and Anna Shaffer should magic up a storm in the Lodge as Fringilla, Philippa, and Triss, respectively, though we don't anticipate the likes of Vesemir (Peter Mullan) and Istredd (Royce Pierreson) to be back, given their fates in season 4.

No newcomers have yet been announced for The Witcher season 5, though there are a handful of characters who could factor into Ciri's prophecy storyline or be involved in her intertwining fate with Nimue (Eve Ridley).

When are we getting The Witcher season 5 trailer?

History suggests we still have some way to go before we clap eyes on The Witcher season 5 trailer.

Using the fourth season as guidance, we wouldn't be surprised to see a first look drop later this year or early 2026 as part of Tudum or another Netflix live event. The likes of December's CCXP could also be a realistic port of call.

However, we anticipate a full Witcher season 5 trailer won't be out until around a month before the final season's release date, owing to Netflix's usual promotional tactics. With that in mind, September 2026 is likely.

Is The Witcher season 5 the final season?

As revealed by Netflix in April 2024, The Witcher season 5 is the final season.

Reflecting on the show coming to a close, Lauren Hissrich told GamesRadar+ that she had a "sense of accomplishment" of getting to the end.

"I don't think a lot of shows get to do five seasons of a show," Hissrich said. "I also don't think that a lot of shows get the privilege of knowing when they're going to end."

For some, like Joey Batey, it hasn't quite sunk in yet. As he explained to us, "There's a lot of conflicting emotions. There's a little bit of relief, there's a little bit of loss and sorrow… did I have a little bit of a cry? If I'm honest, yeah."

