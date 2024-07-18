The Boys season 5: release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

The Boys season 5 is officially confirmed and in the works over at Amazon! That means more Supe-related scandals, more Vought conspiracies, and more carnage will be returning to our small screens.



Ever since premiering back in 2019, The Boys has easily established itself as one of the best TV shows out right now. Be it Homelander’s power-hungry one-liners, Butcher's wild gun fights or all the wacky superpowers over at Vought, fans can’t get enough. And, while The Boys season 4 wasn’t our favorite entry in the show (read our The Boys season 4 review for more details on that), we’re still buzzing to see its final season.



Luckily, Amazon is already making like A-Train and racing ahead, with The Boys season 5 scripts being written as we speak. To help you keep up with all the fast-paced news and updates, here is everything you need to know about The Boys season 5 release date, cast, plot, and more!

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Currently, we don’t know when The Boys season 5 release date will be announced. However, based on past season patterns, we expect the series to return sometime in 2026.

Season 5 was announced during The Boys' season 4 run in early June. Since then, Amazon has wasted no time working on the new entry. According to a report from Variety , scripts are currently being written, and filming for the eight-episode season is planning to kick off this November and run through to the middle of 2025.

With that in mind, we are looking at a summer 2026 release at the earliest. It’s a long way off, but hey, one of the best shows on Amazon Prime deserves our patience, right? Stay tuned for more updates!

Is The Boys Season 5 the final season?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Yes, The Boys season 5 will be the final installment of the beloved superhero show. Unfortunately, this decision is unlikely to change since The Boys team has been clear on the series due date for years now.

During an interview with TV Line , showrunner Eric Kripke explained how they had decided that Season 5 would be the last entry all the way back when they were working on The Boys season 3.

Kripke went on to share this season 5 news with his followers on X , posting a screenshot of the final page of The Boys season 4 episode 8’s script. "Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season!" His post read. "Always my plan; I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought."

The good news is that even if The Boys is over next season, The Boys universe is still thriving. In fact, Gen V season 2 has already supposedly started filming . So don’t worry; there's still plenty for us to enjoy!

The Boys season 5 cast

(Image credit: Prime Video)

We are still waiting for The Boys season 5 cast to be confirmed. However, after the events of the last episode of season 4 (read our The Boys season 4 episode 8 recap for more juicy details), we have some strong guesses on who will be returning to the series. Warning: spoilers ahead!

In our The Boys season 4 ending explained guide, we broke down how Claudia Domit's character, Victoria Neuman, won’t be making a comeback since she died for good. We also know that Jeffrey Dean Morgan won’t be returning as Joe Kessler. Joe died off-screen during the 'Dirty Business' episode, and we are pretty sure there won’t be any surprise resurrections for him either.

We will also miss everyone’s favourite Octopus Ambrosius. But at least we can rest easy knowing that the remainder of the main cast will probably return.

Read the full expected The Boys season 5 cast list below:

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

as Hughie Campbell Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

as Billy Butcher Erin Moriart y as Starlight/Annie

y as Starlight/Annie Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk

as Mother's Milk Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko

as Kimiko Tomer Capone as Frenchie

as Frenchie Antony Starr as Homelander

as Homelander Chace Crawford as The Deep

as The Deep Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

as Ashley Barrett Cameron Crovetti as Ryan

as Ryan Jim Beaver as Robert Singer

as Robert Singer Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

as Soldier Boy Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir

as Black Noir Valorie Curry as Firecracker

as Firecracker Rosemarie DeWitt as Daphne Campbell

as Daphne Campbell Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve

as Queen Maeve Susan Heyward as Sister Sage

The Boys season 5 plot

(Image credit: Prime Video)

While we don’t have an official plot synopsis for The Boys season 5 just yet, the season 4 finale gave us lots of clues about the series' direction. During the final episode, we saw Butcher go a bit off the rails, killing multiple people and running off with the Supe-killing virus.

So, needless to say, we expect Butcher to be leading the charge as the villain of season 5 as he stops at nothing to make sure Homelander dies by his hand. Speaking of Homelander, we also know that Sage has some plan for the blonde Supe, as she's moving onto ‘Phase Two’ of her scheme that originally got Homelander close to the president. She already played a hand in getting Martial Law declared, so we're curious to see what her true end goal is in the upcoming season.

If all of that wasn’t enough already, The Boys season 5 will have to address the whereabouts of Homelander’s son Ryan as well s A-Train. There is also the seemingly pesky case of brainwashing that befell Frenchie in the last episode of The Boys season 4 that needs some clarification. Oh yeah, and did we mention that The Boys season 4 post-credit scene also revealed that Soldier Boy had been cryogenically frozen?

Basically, the final entry has a lot to get through. And honestly, it seems like we'll have to rely on spin-offs to help answer some of our questions. During an interview with Variety , Kripke confirmed that Gen V season 2 will take place directly after The Boys season 4, so we should have a clearer view of what plot points will be addressed in season 5 after the spin-off airs.

We expect that there will be cross-overs and some of the above issues addressed in Gen V as well since it doesn’t seem likely that season 5 can tackle everything in just eight episodes. This basically means that we will have to watch Gen V season 2 ahead of The Boys season 5 to get the complete picture. So, you better start renewing those Amazon Prime subscriptions, folks!

While we wait for more The Boys season 5 news, check out our list of all the upcoming TV shows heading our way. If you want more heroes, check out our guide on how to watch all the Marvel movies in order.