Homelander star says The Boys season 5 finale will "surprise or shock" fans, "depending on their nervous system"

The Boys star Antony Starr has teased what to expect from The Boys season 5 after seeing the scripts for the first time – and it seems like we're not ready for the series finale.

"The scripts, I've gotta say, in typical Boys fashion, I did not see… I never see it coming with this show," Starr said in a recent interview with Collider.

"Every time I think I know what's gonna happen, something else happens, so this was no exception, these last scripts. I'm six deep, I haven't seen the penultimate and finale yet, but I know what happens and I think fans are gonna be either surprised or shocked, depending on their nervous system. But very, very entertained."

He added, "It's strange because as much as I love the show, I don't like seeing things outstay their welcome, so I'm kind of glad we're finishing at [season] 5, that's it. I love the show and the characters, so it's a bittersweet moment."

Showrunner Eric Kripke recently revealed that the show's final season is "halfway through shooting". As cameras started rolling back in November, that means we can expect the series to wrap in the next couple of months.

Alongside returning actors like Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Jensen Ackles, season 5 will also see Ackles' Supernatural co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins join the cast.

The Boys season 5 is set to arrive sometime in 2026. While we wait, check out our guide to the other best shows on Amazon Prime Video to add to your watchlist.