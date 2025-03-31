The Boys showrunner offers big update on season 5 while teasing "brilliant scripts" for Soldier Boy spin-off

The Boys season 5 just got a big update from showrunner Eric Kripke, who also teased the upcoming Soldier Boy spin-off Vought Rising.

We got a first look at The Boys' final season back in December, which means filming has been under way for over three months now. When a fan asked for a filming update, Kripke revealed on X that season 5 is "halfway through shooting" now. This could mean that the show could wrap up filming at some point in June.

The showrunner also shared some information about the upcoming prequel Vought Rising, which stars Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Stormfront. "#VoughtRising writers room writing brilliant scripts & new super suits being designed. It's all happening," he wrote.

With Gen V season 2 currently filming and other projects like The Boys: Mexico still on the table, it's clear that Kripke and his team are hard at work to expand the superhero franchise. However, while fans are surely eager to sink their teeth into these new titles, The Boys is still the main attraction in the franchise.

Most details about season 5 are still under wraps, including release date and official synopsis, but we know the final season will feature one last epic battle between rivals Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). The story will pick up after The Boys' season 4 finale, which saw The Boys being separated and captured by Supes, with only Starlight managing to escape, and Homelander taking control of the US office.

Jack Quaid (Hughie), Erin Moriarty (Starlight/Annie), Laz Alonso (MM), Colby Minifie (Ashley), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Valorie Curry (Firecracker), and Susan Heyward (Sage) are all returning for season 5 too, as well as Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

The final season is expected to hit Prime Video sometime in 2026. In the meantime, check out our list of the best Prime Video shows, or keep up with upcoming shows.