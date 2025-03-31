The Boys showrunner offers big update on season 5 while teasing "brilliant scripts" for Soldier Boy spin-off

News
By published

The final season of the show is "halfway through" filming now

Karl Urban and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in The Boys season 4
(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Boys season 5 just got a big update from showrunner Eric Kripke, who also teased the upcoming Soldier Boy spin-off Vought Rising.

We got a first look at The Boys' final season back in December, which means filming has been under way for over three months now. When a fan asked for a filming update, Kripke revealed on X that season 5 is "halfway through shooting" now. This could mean that the show could wrap up filming at some point in June.

The showrunner also shared some information about the upcoming prequel Vought Rising, which stars Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Stormfront. "#VoughtRising writers room writing brilliant scripts & new super suits being designed. It's all happening," he wrote.

With Gen V season 2 currently filming and other projects like The Boys: Mexico still on the table, it's clear that Kripke and his team are hard at work to expand the superhero franchise. However, while fans are surely eager to sink their teeth into these new titles, The Boys is still the main attraction in the franchise.

Most details about season 5 are still under wraps, including release date and official synopsis, but we know the final season will feature one last epic battle between rivals Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). The story will pick up after The Boys' season 4 finale, which saw The Boys being separated and captured by Supes, with only Starlight managing to escape, and Homelander taking control of the US office.

Jack Quaid (Hughie), Erin Moriarty (Starlight/Annie), Laz Alonso (MM), Colby Minifie (Ashley), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Valorie Curry (Firecracker), and Susan Heyward (Sage) are all returning for season 5 too, as well as Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

The final season is expected to hit Prime Video sometime in 2026. In the meantime, check out our list of the best Prime Video shows, or keep up with upcoming shows.

See more TV Shows News
Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about superhero shows
Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau in Gen V

Gen V creator gives exciting update on second season of The Boys spin-off

Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon in Agatha All Along

A quickly killed off Agatha All Along star thought she'd be a witch: "I get there and no one is really looking me in the eye"
Dante in Netflix&#039;s Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry producer says he wanted the new Netflix anime to feel "like a Hollywood blockbuster" inspired by The Matrix and Christopher Nolan's Batman
See more latest
Most Popular
Dante in Netflix&#039;s Devil May Cry
Devil May Cry producer says he wanted the new Netflix anime to feel "like a Hollywood blockbuster" inspired by The Matrix and Christopher Nolan's Batman
Death Stranding Throat Baby
Death Stranding surpasses 20 million players amid spike of Steam users presumably trying to finish it before the sequel
The Last of Us Part 1 screenshot showing joel and ellie
"Joel was right": The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann defends his character's decision at the end of the first game
Ghost of Yotei protagonist Atsu overlooking Mount Yotei
Ghost of Yotei will let you cut loose with dual katanas, ōdachi, and more new weapons when it launches this year, PlayStation confirms
heat
Heat director Michael Mann says the first draft of his sequel script is finished and handed in to Warner Bros.
Final Fantasy 9
Final Fantasy 9 gets website celebrating 25th anniversary with hints of "various projects," leaving fans of the JRPG hopeful for the long-rumored remake
A trackers alliance agent cocks her head to the side as she tries to entice you to join the organisation
Starfield could release on PS5 with a second expansion this year according to Xbox insiders, but it was reportedly originally meant to launch with Shattered Space
Alan Cummings as Nightcrawler in X2: X-Men United
22 years after playing Nightcrawler, X-Men star Alan Cumming reacts to Avengers: Doomsday casting news in the most iconic way
Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding 2 inches ever closer to completion as Hideo Kojima says sound mixing is finally finished just 3 months before release
StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty box art.
Following whispers of a StarCraft revival at Blizzard, 4 game companies are reportedly in competition to secure publishing rights and develop new games in the series