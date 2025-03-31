The Boys showrunner offers big update on season 5 while teasing "brilliant scripts" for Soldier Boy spin-off
The final season of the show is "halfway through" filming now
The Boys season 5 just got a big update from showrunner Eric Kripke, who also teased the upcoming Soldier Boy spin-off Vought Rising.
We got a first look at The Boys' final season back in December, which means filming has been under way for over three months now. When a fan asked for a filming update, Kripke revealed on X that season 5 is "halfway through shooting" now. This could mean that the show could wrap up filming at some point in June.
The showrunner also shared some information about the upcoming prequel Vought Rising, which stars Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Stormfront. "#VoughtRising writers room writing brilliant scripts & new super suits being designed. It's all happening," he wrote.
With Gen V season 2 currently filming and other projects like The Boys: Mexico still on the table, it's clear that Kripke and his team are hard at work to expand the superhero franchise. However, while fans are surely eager to sink their teeth into these new titles, The Boys is still the main attraction in the franchise.
Most details about season 5 are still under wraps, including release date and official synopsis, but we know the final season will feature one last epic battle between rivals Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). The story will pick up after The Boys' season 4 finale, which saw The Boys being separated and captured by Supes, with only Starlight managing to escape, and Homelander taking control of the US office.
Jack Quaid (Hughie), Erin Moriarty (Starlight/Annie), Laz Alonso (MM), Colby Minifie (Ashley), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Valorie Curry (Firecracker), and Susan Heyward (Sage) are all returning for season 5 too, as well as Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.
The final season is expected to hit Prime Video sometime in 2026. In the meantime, check out our list of the best Prime Video shows, or keep up with upcoming shows.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Gen V creator gives exciting update on second season of The Boys spin-off
A quickly killed off Agatha All Along star thought she'd be a witch: "I get there and no one is really looking me in the eye"