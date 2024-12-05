Billy Butcher gets a bloody first look in The Boys season 5 as the showrunner pays tribute to the cast for "saving" him

The Boys season 5 has started filming and to tease what they've been cooking up, Karl Urban has shared a typically Billy Butcher look at the leader of the Boys on Instagram, covered in blood and holding up five fingers.

Given this is the final season, we won't lie... we're a bit worried, as anything could happen – and Billy has been in the firing zone since season 1. However, as several commenters pointed out, the Supe killer is often covered in blood in the show for a whole host of reasons.

"Judging from the blood... who blew up Kimiko this time lol," one joked, while another added: "You just started and already covered in blood. YES!". Meanwhile Prime Video simply commented: "Bloody excited".

That's not the only the behind-the-scenes look we've seen of season 5 either as showrunner Eric Kripke also shared a snap of him, Antony Starr as Homelander, Nate Mitchell as Black Noir, and Chase Crawford as The Deep. "They saved me. They saved me in every way a man can be saved. Feast your eyes on the first #Season5 #BTS pic!." Kripke wrote on Twitter.

They saved me. They saved me in every way a man can be saved. Feast your eyes on the first #Season5 #BTS pic!

The Boys season 5 will be the final season of the superhero show, and Kripke has been open about his worries for the Prime Video drama. He said in a recent interview that he "lives in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years." Speaking to Collider, the showrunner said: "The thing about The Boys is that it’s punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard not to sell out."

