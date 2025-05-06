The Boys season 5's Supernatural reunion will indeed be on-screen: "I will confirm that Jared, Jensen, and Misha are all in the same frame together"

Eric Kripke, creator of both The Boys and Supernatural, says fans can expect Sam, Dean, and Cas to all be back on the small screen together.

"It’s a blast. We already shot it. I will confirm that Jared, Jensen, and Misha are all in the same frame together, and in the same storyline, and interacting with each other." Kripke told TV Insider. "Having the five of us back together on set, filming, was just so fun and like a high school reunion, and you immediately fall into all your old patterns," Kripke shared.

It was announced back in February that Padalecki and Collins would join the fifth and final season alongside series regular Ackles. The three previously spent 15 seasons (yep, you read that right) starring in the fantasy-drama series Supernatural, which followed Sam and Dean Winchester, a pair of brothers who, with the help of an angel named Castiel (Collins), hunt and battle a variety of demons, ghosts, werewolves, and vampires, among other paranormal beings.

Ackles is set to return as none other than Soldier Boy in a main role for season 5, though Collins' and Padalecki's characters have yet to be announced. The last time the trio shared the screen together was in 2020, when Supernatural finally ended. The show has since had some failed spinoffs, with Ackles returning as Dean in the cancelled Winchesters series.

Continued Kripke: "It was really heartwarming and nice to like immediately be brought back to these guys that I love and haven’t had them all together, at least in a professional capacity, in years and years. So it was really, really meaningful."

The Boys season 5 is set to hit Prime Video sometime in 2026. For more, check out our lists of the best Prime Video shows and the best Prime Video movies to stream right now.