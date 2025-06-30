Death Stranding 2 is taking its On the Beach subtitle seriously as players think its map screen could be making some PS5s overheat

If you're living in Europe or North America, you've probably noticed it's a bit hot. Well, turns out a lot of PS5s are noticing it too, as Death Stranding 2 : On the Beach is apparently causing some to overheat.

Word is spreading of an issue that seems to be localized entirely to base model PS5s – if you pause Death Stranding 2 and go onto the map, the fan will spin up loudly and you may get an overheating warning appear. Death Stranding 2 is set in Mexico and Australia, so maybe the PS5 is just roleplaying.

"As I pause the game and the map screen comes up, the fan suddenly goes into overdrive and I get an overheat warning," one Redditor notes (as spotted by Push Square ). "It's strange because everything else runs smoothly, even during long gameplay sessions. But the moment I bring up the map and start planning a route, the fan suddenly goes crazy and I get an overheating warning."

They also state that their PS5 has been recently cleaned and is in a well-ventilated spot, so the issue shouldn't be dust or a lack of air for the fan to use as coolant. And they're not alone – GameSpot links to a video showing the effect in real-time, and it certainly seems like it's the map causing the fan to go into overdrive.

Death stranding 2 map menu overheating - YouTube Watch On

This issue is currently believed to be caused by Death Stranding 2 uncapping the frame rate of the map screen. So, next time you're angry you can't get more than 60fps in some game's performance mode, just be grateful your PS5 isn't melting.

So, please be safe and make sure you keep yourself and your precious PS5 as cool as possible while playing Death Stranding 2. We don't really have air conditioning in the UK, so my favorite trick is to put a bowl of ice in front of a fan.

