<a id="elk-4eaa3281-58e5-435f-a085-e8c36a02f961"></a><h2 id="memorial-day-sales-have-already-begun">Memorial Day sales have already begun</h2><p id="elk-00695c90-2e15-4de3-abdc-f53b0640f31e">While the actual holiday isn't until Monday May 25, Memorial Day sales are already off to a flying start. This is when I normally see discounts heating up for the main event - hint: this weekend is actually when the vast majority of deals are up for grabs.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>