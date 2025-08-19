I've been testing this $40 PowerA Advantage Nintendo Switch 2 Controller, here's what you actually lose compared to the Pro

GamesRadar+ Verdict
The PowerA Advantage Nintendo Switch 2 controller is one of the cheapest gamepads for the new system, so sacrifices compared to the $89.99 Pro Controller are understandable. It does everything it needs to, despite an underwhelming build quality, with a few additional extras thrown in.
Pros
- +
Much cheaper than the Pro
- +
Extra audio controls onboard
- +
All the standard Switch 2 controls
- +
Don't need to worry about battery
- +
Hall effect thumbsticks
Cons
- -
Very hollow
- -
Cheaper feel than it should for $40
- -
Middle buttons moved to the bottom
- -
No NFC, rumble, or gyro
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller might actually be one of my favorite things about Ninty's new handheld. The sleek matte finish, excellent weight, and soft landings across both the thumbsticks and face buttons, this is easily one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers ever made.
When PowerA sent over their Advantage Wired controller, then, I was intrigued. Yes, the Switch 2 Pro Controller is excellent, but it's also nearly $100 (well, $89.99 - but we'll see how long that lasts). The bargain brand is well known for producing cheaper third party gamepads with that all-important Nintendo seal of approval and first out the gate this generation we have a $39.99 wired-only Hall effect gamepad.
There's a $50 price difference between these two gamepads, so I set out to explore exactly what that cash buys you in the official model (and whether the cheap alternative is actually worth the downgrades).
Specs
PowerA Advantage Wired
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Price
$39.99 /
$89.99 /
Connection
Wired
Wireless / wired
Thumbsticks
Asymmetric, Hall effect
Asymmetric
Buttons
19
17
Triggers
2
2
Shoulder buttons
2
2
Haptics
No
HD Rumble 2
Motion controls
No
Yes
NFC
No
Yes
Weight
143g
235g
Design
- Hollow, thin plastic with cheap-feeling weight
- Similar layout, though middle buttons are placed at the bottom
- Grippy panels at the back
The PowerA Advantage was never going to beat the Switch 2 Pro Controller from a design standpoint. The cheaper materials used in this construction make themselves very obvious straight from the outset. For $39.99, I was expecting more here. The EasySMX X10 is usually available for under $30 and doesn't suffer from any of these issues.
The Advantage is lightweight, too lightweight, and incredibly hollow. I can feel it across every button press and thumbstick snap, with the shoulder buttons proving particularly troublesome. By contrast, the Switch 2 Pro Controller is soft, quiet, and nicely absorbent of all that impact.
That goes for the actual feel of the device itself. Where the Pro Controller features a smooth, solid build with a matte finish, the slightly grainy plastic of the PowerA Advantage controller is cheap and creaky. I'll give it this, though - I am a fan of the extra grippy panel to the rear. This is a section of raised texture that provides a little extra purchase during longer sessions, a design feature the Pro Controller lacks (and sometimes feels a little clammy as a result).
That win is stripped away pretty quickly by the fact that PowerA has decided to move all the navigation buttons down to the bottom of the Advantage controller. That includes the +/- controls and the home button. It's a move I could never quite get my head around during actual play, constantly hitting the middle of the gamepad before realizing I had to shift my grip entirely to reach them.
Lost / Gained vs Switch 2 Pro Controller
Lost
- Solid, satisfying feel
- Recognizable button placement
- Quiet buttons
Gained
- Extra grippy panels
Features
- Hall effect thumbsticks
- Extra audio controls
- No rumble, wireless, motion controls, or NFC
The PowerA Advantage is light on features, which is surprising considering there are cheaper and slightly more expensive options that pack far more into their feature lists. There's no wireless connection or motion controls here, whereas the Turtle Beach Rematch offers both for $20 more. If you don't need that 'C' button, you can find the same features and rumble on the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C as well - and that's a $29.99 option.
Obviously, the Switch 2 Pro Controller packs all that as well as the brand's HD Rumble 2 and Amiibo NFC reader. With an extra $50 invested, though, you'll want to really need to feel those haptics to make the jump worth it.
Fundamentally, you're getting all the basic features you need here - as well as a few more. You'll still find two programmable back buttons included, for example, though they're manually set on the controller itself rather than through Nintendo's software. Plus, Turtle Beach is bringing a few features of its own to the party.
Plug a wired headset into that 3.5mm audio jack and hit the 'Audio' button on the rear of the device and you'll be able to swap between three different EQ settings (Standard, Bass Boost, and Immersive) and adjust your volume on the fly. That's decent if your headset doesn't support these features by itself, though volume will likely be covered by most cups.
There is, however, one secret weapon here. The PowerA Advantage Nintendo Switch 2 controller uses Hall effect sticks, and for some reason Ninty itself is still resistant to using these more durable options. It also means you'll get a slightly more precise response from PowerA's sticks, even if they don't feel quite as satisfying.
Lost / Gained vs Switch 2 Pro Controller
Lost
- Rumble
- Wireless connection
- Wake
- Motion controls
- On-screen button mapping
- NFC
Gained
- Volume controls
- EQ settings
- Hall effect thumbsticks
Performance
- Looser thumbsticks
- Heavier buttons
- All controls accounted for
For $39.99, the PowerA Advantage Nintendo Switch 2 controller performs nicely. It does everything it's supposed to and I never had any issues with button mapping, thumbstick responsiveness, or latency through the wired connection. You'll be just as slick on Mario Kart World here as you would be with the Pro Controller at the helm, but you'll have a better time with the real thing.
The D-pad is particularly heavy, with a real effort required to clunk its buttons around, and the face buttons suffer with a similar stiffness. By contrast, the Pro Controller has a much softer landing, with larger face buttons offering a slight comfortable curve.
PowerA's triggers feel hollow and the shoulder buttons, again, require a little more force than those of the Pro Controller. Meanwhile, Ninty's premium model has a slightly clickier feel with less force required.
Those Hall effect thumbsticks are easier to maneuver in PowerA's gamepad, but the lack of resistance doesn't feel as polished as the Pro Controller. There's such a satisfying tension behind the official model's sticks, these feel a little too loose by comparison.
Lost / Gained vs Switch 2 Pro Controller
Lost
- Tighter thumbsticks
- Softer button landings
- Lighter D-pad
- Easily mashable shoulder buttons
- Tactile triggers
Gained
- Precise Hall effect thumbsticks
Should you buy the PowerA Advantage Nintendo Switch 2 controller?
Obviously, the PowerA Advantage Nintendo Switch 2 controller isn't going to offer a like-for-like (or even a better) experience compared to the Switch 2 Pro controller. With all these sacrifices you'll need to remember you're saving $50 on this gamepad - and that's no insignificant sum.
However, there are similarly priced Switch 2 controllers that don't take so much away from the full official experience. The GameSir Super Nova is $10 more and maintains a wireless connection, rumble, motion controls, and a sturdier 204g form factor from the Pro Controller.
If you want to spend as little as possible while still picking up all the controls you'll need for the Switch 2, the PowerA Advantage could well be worth your time - especially if you don't need a wireless connection. If you're excited to enjoy Switch 2 games in the best possible way, however, saving just that little extra for a better build quality and more robust feature selection is going to work much better in your favor.
Lost / Gained vs Switch 2 Pro Controller
Lost
- Premium feel
- High-end build quality
- Wireless connection
- Comfortable controls
- Easily accessible nav buttons
- On-screen button mapping
- Rumble
- Motion controls
Gained
- $50
- More durable thumbsticks
- Audio and EQ controls
- Grippy surface texture
- Lighter form factor
