The best Nintendo Switch 2 controller 2025: Compatible gamepads road tested with Ninty's new handheld
We're rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers we've tested so far
As we get further into the console's launch, it's time to start thinking about what the best Nintendo Switch 2 controller is. Just like with the original, it's nigh-on impossible to give you a one-size-fits-all answer. It's an incredibly versatile home console / on-the-road multiplayer machine, with a range of different setup options. The issue is that there are controllers for all of those scenarios, so how do you choose just one?
Thankfully, the Switch 2 comes with the most flexible controllers there are: the Joy-Con 2. Sure, they provide all the right buttons for both handheld and docked mode but the best Nintendo Switch 2 controller is actually the Switch 2 Pro gamepad. You've already got a set of Joy-Con 2 in the box and the Pro Controller adds back buttons, a luxury feel, and easy on-screen configuration. It's also $100, but thankfully there's a slew of compatible options from third parties - many of which appear on our overall best PC controller list.
Many of the third-party options from last generation will work on the new device so, while our list of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories starts to grow, we've rounded up a list of the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers we've tested so far.
I've been reviewing and curating GamesRadar+'s controller coverage for over three years now, and in that time I've become embedded in the market. I know which brands offer the best quality, which controllers and features are popular and why, and what gamepads are a good investment. Alongside my teammates Rose and Tabitha, who have tested a myriad of Switch 2 accessories, we've collated the ultimate list of Switch 2 controllers you should consider right now.
The Quick List
Best overall
It might come as no surprise to you that the official Switch 2 Pro Controller is at the top of this list. The first Switch's Pro Controller was an immediate classic, and this is no different.
Best budget
It looks a lot like the official Pro Controller it's trying to undercut, but the PowerA Advantage controller is a good option if you're trying to spend as little as possible on accessories.
Best value
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is one of the most popular controllers on the shelves this year, and it's no wonder. This pad packs in TMR thumbsticks and a lot of great features for a reasonable price. Setup can be a little fiddly, but that charging dock certainly comes in handy.
Best for handheld
The Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 controllers are bigger, more versatile, and as it stands, they're going to be the best handheld mode controllers for the majority of players as we await more alternatives.
Best symmetrical