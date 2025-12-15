These are the cutest Razer headsets that any cozy gamer would love to see under the tree this Christmas

Razer is a brand synonymous with some of the best gaming headsets, but the brand is also well-known for producing some of the cutest cups around with the Razer Kraken Kitty line. These headsets differ in specs depending on the time of release, but all have some form of adorable ears sitting on the headband, and can be perfect for gifting over the holidays.

With so many Kraken Kitty headsets to choose from, it can be a bit confusing to find the perfect headset gift for gamers this festive season. The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 line-up consists of not just a series of black, quartz pink, and mercury white wired RGB cups, but there's also the updated V2 Pro line, which adds detachable cat, bunny, and bear ears into the mix for some extra cute variety - oh my. Razer also launched the new Kraken Kitty V3 line earlier this year, which provides that same level of cuteness but with Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless into the mix.



To help make finding the perfect Kraken Kitty headset for the holidays easier, I've gathered the main entries in the lineup in one collection down below. I've even included some of the officially licensed Kraken Kitty cups, which feature Pokemon and Sanrio makeovers, in case your loved one happens to be a huge Gengar or Hello Kitty and Friends fan.

Wired

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 line consists of headsets equipped with the brand's iconic TriForce 40mm audio drivers, 7.1 surround sound, and a bendable HyperClear Cardioid microphone. The ears are powered by Razer Chroma and can be customized through the Razer Synapse software, and can sync up with any other Chroma-powered Razer accessories.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Universal Fit Clip-on ears that I've included down below can provide a cute, cat look without the need to buy an entirely new headset.