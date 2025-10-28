The best Xbox Series X headset: here's why the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless still reigns supreme in 2025

After all this time, the best Xbox Series X headset is still the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. This is a premium headset that's had its fair share of competition in the three years since it first hit the shelves, with Turtle Beach, Razer, Corsair, and Logitech all taking aim at the top spot.

Its versatile features, powerful audio, and enduring comfort have managed to fend off these attacks, though.

Who's competing with it? Only the rest of the best gaming headsets of the last couple of years. Razer has flagships in the BlackShark V3 range, Corsair wants its Virtuoso Max Wireless to sit next to your console, and Logitech's Astro A50 X actually gets close to the target.

Nothing quite offers the full package of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, though - and now that this beast is seeing discounts more and more frequently it's getting even tougher to recommend anything else.

Of course, this is still a $300 device day to day and it's only going to make sense for those going all out on an investment. Thankfully, SteelSeries has left some (though not all) price brackets up for grabs, with Turtle Beach swooping in to offer the best budget Xbox Series X headset we've tested and Logitech taking a slight lead in the hardcore multiplatform territory.

We're constantly pitting new options against the Nova Pros (and SteelSeries itself has a premium Elite model heading our way at the moment), and you'll find all the fruits of that labor just below.

Best overall 1. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless This is SteelSeries' flagship, and its beaten out every other high-end release we've tested to stand tall as the best Xbox Series X headset on the market right now. We're talking powerful audio, hot-swappable batteries, easy EQ adjustments, and dual wireless connectivity - all for less than some competitors.