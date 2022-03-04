Streaming for gamers: everything you need to get started in 2022

Should you want to share your passion with the world, streaming for gamers is the ideal way to broadcast yourself in your favorite titles. Thousands of would-be let's players and live commentators are active and online through platforms such as Twitch and YouTube Gaming. It's a popular pastime, and even a career path, for many people on the internet, so if you're interested in rising through the ranks, we'll arm you with everything you need to get started properly.

With the live streaming space being so competitive, you're going to need to stand out from the crowd. The ideal way to do this is to ensure that you have decent production from the get-go, as very few people are going to want to watch grainy, low-quality footage with poor lighting and even worse sound. Having a streaming setup doesn't need to be expensive, but you do need to consider how you want to come across online, as a little effort goes a long way in this emerging medium. A little effort goes a long way in this emerging medium. Our streaming for gamers will equip you with all you need to get started on a modest budget.

Fortunately, options for the best microphones for streaming and best webcams are far more affordable now than they were in the infancy of the platform. This means you won't have to burn too big a hole in your pocket to look and sound great when putting your personality at the forefront. Going the extra mile certainly doesn't hurt either, and this can be achieved when utilizing one of the best ring lights and best green screens, too. Audiences are coming to your streams to see you and your gameplay in equal measure, so be sure that you look every bit as crystal clear as the footage itself.

Streaming for gamers: find the ideal setup in 2022

Below you'll find an ideal streaming setup that's perfect for broadcasting gameplay from your Xbox Series X and PS5. We've made considerations for the microphone to use, an ideal headset to get started with as well as lighting and capture. All told, this is the best streaming gear that you can get your hands on without breaking the bank, but we've also included more premium options for those wanting to hit the ground running.

The best streaming setup for most people in 2022

(Image credit: Elgato)

Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+ The best capture card for PS5 / Xbox Series X game streaming Specifications Input: HDMI Output: HDMI Passthrough resolutions: up to 2160p60 (4K) HDR Capture resolutions: up to 1080p60 Weight: 115g / 4.06oz Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Captures in 1080p60 + 4K perfect passthrough + Small form factor Reasons to avoid - Limited encoding options

The Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+ is the ideal capture card for most people looking to stream their Xbox Series X or PS5 gameplay. It's simple to use, affordably priced, and supports 1080p60 with HDR and perfect 4K60 passthrough. If you're in the market for a no-nonsense approach to streaming console gameplay for well under the $200 mark, then this unit does it admirably. It's a go-to capture card that's perfect for streaming for gamers.

What elevates the Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+ above some contemporaries is the ease of use when compared to some other capture cards. You've got HDMI in and out, and USB-C to supply both power and connection to your PC or Mac with USB 3.0 out. That means all you really need to do is plug it in and run the capture card through whichever software you're most comfortable with, taking any strain off your computer in the process.

While 4K capture is no doubt preferable to some, it's worth reiterating just how vital it is to keep the bitrate of video files at a reasonable level when running through Twitch, YouTube Gaming, or other sources. While premium memberships, and partner programs, may allow you to push these boundaries, if you're just starting out on the platform, then 1080p60 lossless is ideal for what you'll want to put across.

For a higher-end capture card option:

AverMedia Live Gamer Bolt | $450 at Amazon

Should 4K60 with HDR support be a top priority for you then the AverMedia Live Gamer Bolt can do this very well. Instead of just UHD passthrough, you would be recording at a much higher resolution for superior image quality closer to that of your console. Despite its high MSRP, you can normally find it on sale.



(Image credit: Razer)

Razer Kiyo Pro 1080p60 webcam that's perfect for streamers Specifications Resolution: 1080p, 60fps / HDR, 30fps Microphone: Omnidirectional Field of View: 90° Connectivity: USB 3.0 Mounting: L-shape /Tripod fixture Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Great in low light situations + HDR support + Stellar picture quality Reasons to avoid - Lacks the original's built in ring light

While the Razer Kiyo Pro launched originally at $199.99 / £199.99, nowadays it isn't uncommon to find this webcam for far cheaper, sometimes even around the $120 / £120 mark. What gives the Razer Kiyo Pro the edge over both the original model, and its similarly priced contemporaries, is the 1080p60 footage. This means that your face cam footage can match that of the gameplay, making it an ideal webcam as far as streaming for gamers goes.

Though the Razer Kiyo Pro lacks the built-in ring light of the original model, you're getting far better performance in low light due to a more advanced sensor. We praised this model highly in our Razer Kiyo Pro review, where we said that it's "one of the best premium webcams you can get your hands on right now". That sentiment is still true in 2022. Should you want to be seen at your best for an aggressive price point, the Razer Kiyo Pro is hard to beat for a great streaming setup.

For a higher-end webcam option:

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam | $199.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Logitech Brio 4K Webcam allows you to be seen at four times the native resolution of a standard 1080p (Full HD) unit like listed above. If you're wanting a far sharper production to go with your gameplay, then this model is tough to beat.



(Image credit: Razer)

Razer BlackShark V2 The best headset for streaming on all platforms Specifications Acoustic: Closed back; over ear Cable length: 1.8 m / 5.9 ft Drivers: TriForce Titanium 50mm Weight: 9.2 oz / 262g Compatibility : PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4 View at Amazon View at Razer View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Amazing audio quality + Comfortable over time + Aggressively priced Reasons to avoid - It's not wireless

The Razer BlackShark V2 is our number one pick for the best gaming headset you can buy, and this positions it as a perfect partner to start your streaming venture. For a start, you're benefitting from the tried and true 50mm TriForce Titanium audio drivers, which in our opinion are some of the best in the industry, combined with the stellar build quality Razer sets are known for. You'll sound fantastic when live streaming for gamers online.

While the Razer BlackShark V2 isn't wireless, we believe that staying plugged in is ideal for anyone looking to stream across multiple platforms and keep the costs down. Because of the 3.5mm jack here, you're able to use this gaming headset across PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. What's more, the BlackShark V2 is frequently discounted from its already aggressive $99.99 / £99.99 MSRP, meaning you can get fantastic sound quality for a cheap rate without sacrificing quality.

For a higher-end headset option:

SteelSeries Arctis Pro | $180 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro features higher resolution speaker drivers than what is typically available through most headsets (40,000 Hz) for sound quality befitting of the Esports scene. Should you want something with more grunt, this model has you covered.



(Image credit: Blue)

Blue Yeti Nano The best microphone for streaming at a competitive price Specifications Voltage: 5V Polar patterns: Cardioid, Omnidirectional Frequency response: 20Hz-20,000Hz Features: 48kHz sample rate, zero-latency monitoring, mute & headphone volume controls Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Dell 7 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Small form factor + Affordable price point + Excellent audio quality Reasons to avoid - Lacks some premium features of other Blue microphones

As far as competitively priced microphones for streaming go, Blue has perhaps the best reputation. This Blue Yeti Nano model is the smaller and slightly stripped-down version of the company's fully-fledged flagship. However, what it may lose in size, it more than makes up for in audio quality and that's the most important thing when you want to get your streaming setup the way it should be to launch a potential career without breaking the bank.

The Blue Yeti Nano simply connects to your PC or Mac through USB, meaning you don't need to invest in pricier XLR microphones or a dedicated audio interface to have great sound in your streams. That's a major benefit if you're just starting out, sure, but this model is made all the more appealing by its $99.99 / £99.99 MSRP. While it's far from budget at this price point, the Blue Yeti Nano is also miles cheaper than other streamer-tier premium USB microphones on the market.

For a higher-end microphone option:

Shure MV7 | $336 at Amazon

With Shure being one of the biggest names in premium audio, there's little surprise that the MV7 tops our list as the best microphone for streaming. While still pricey, this USB, tripod-mounted mic often finds itself discounted decently from its original MSRP. Well worth considering should you want XLR sound without the hassle of a dedicated audio interface.



(Image credit: Lume Cube)

Lume Cube Broadcast Lighting Kit The best lighting solution for streaming Specifications Max brightness: 1080 LUX Color temperature controls: 3200K (warm); 5600K (cool) Powered by: Rechargeable battery Battery life: 1 hour (full power); up to 16 hours (1% power) Connection type: USB 2.0; USB-C Mounting options: Suction cup; telescoping stand Stand max height: Up to 30-inches tall Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy View at Adorama View at Amazon 118 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Bright and powerful light + Height of stand is easily adjustable + Multiple mounting options Reasons to avoid - You may need two for optimal coverage

With its respectable asking price, the Lume Cube Broadcast Lighting Kit provides all the illumination that you need to be seen clearly on stream without breaking the bank. It isn't the cheapest light on the market, carrying an MSRP of around $100, however, with its height-adjustable stand and bright light, you're sure to be seen at your best.

The Lume Cube Broadcast Lighting Kit is noticeably more affordable than some higher-end alternatives and means you don't have to break out bigger and bulkier studio floodlights in your setup, either. Perhaps the biggest advantage here is the different ways in which you can set up the light itself. There's the desk stand, suction cup mount, and computer clamp, so you can adjust the lighting easily to suit your current setup. Ideally, it would be best behind your computer monitor in order to keep your face well-lit when broadcasting.

For a higher-end lighting option:

Elgato Key Light | $199.99 at Amazon

Widely considered one of the better studio lights for a professional streaming setup, the Elgato Key Light certainly doesn't come cheap. However, with the 2800 lumens brightness, and smart app capabilities, there is little else that can rival this unit in terms of function.



(Image credit: Neewer)

Neewer Collapsible Backdrop Best affordable green screen for streamers Specifications Dimensions: 59 x 78.7 inches Weight: 9.2lbs Material: Muslin Collapsible: Yes Wrinkle resistant: No Today's Best Deals Low Stock View at Walmart View at Walmart View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Setup is quick and easy + Double-sided for green and blue + Lots of mounting options Reasons to avoid - Bag only fits the screen, not the stand

While not necessarily an essential part of the streamer experience, a good green screen can go a long way to upping your production quality and standing out from the crowd with your streaming setup. That's where the Neewer Collapsible Backdrop comes in, with its affordable price point and portable, pop-up nature. Unlike some other green screens, this model simply unfolds and then can be mounted in multiple ways to the included stand, either horizontally or vertically, to fit your camera setup well.

The best thing is the price here, as depending on size, the Neewer Collapsible Backdrop starts from around the $50 mark. You've also got the option of either green or blue, as it is reversible, meaning that you can choose which color is easier for you to chroma key out in editing, or before your stream goes live.

For a higher-end green screen option:

Elgato Green Screen | $159.99 at Amazon

The Elgato Green Screen is our number one pick as far as best green screens go. This is because of the roller-style pull-down design, making this unit quick and easy to set up while also preventing any creases or wrinkles. Should you be serious about live streaming for gamers, this is the model to consider.



The best budget streaming setup in 2022

Should you want to keep those costs down a little further, however, then there are indeed more wallet-friendly options as far as streaming for gamers goes. Scroll down to find our curated picks for a budget streaming setup that can get you online, looking and sounding good for a very respectable overall sum.

(Image credit: Future / Nvidia)

Nvidia ShadowPlay The best free / included capture card for Nvidia graphics cards Specifications Supported OS: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11 Supported CPUs: Intel Pentium G Series, Intel Core i3, i5, i7, or higher; AMD FX, Ryzen 3, 5, 7, Threadripper or higher Supported GPUs: GeForce GTX 650 or higher Minimum RAM: 4GB Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Minimal impact on hardware + Records and streams to your favorite sites + Supports 4K / 8K at 60 FPS Reasons to avoid - You need a minimum of GTX 650 GPU

Nvidia ShadowPlay has garnered quite a reputation over the years as one of the best ways to capture gameplay footage from a gaming PC. This is because the proprietary software uses minimal hardware rendering in order to stream (and record gameplay) in resolutions up to 8K at 60 FPS. It's a sure-fire way to get your gameplay broadcast quickly and easily on the likes of YouTube Gaming, Twitch, and Facebook with minimal messing around. Ideally, you'll need one of the best gaming PCs armed with one of the best graphics cards to crank out those higher resolutions, though.

We're all too familiar with just how flawless Nvidia Shadowplay really works; simply press one button, we recommend mapping to the Function keys (F8, F9, etc.) and you're online for all the world to see. As far as quality and convenience go, this service really is one of the best for those on a budget. You will, however, need at least a GTX 600-series GPU. We know from experience that Nvidia Shadowplay works wonders on everything from the GTX 900-series and upwards, so if you've got respectable hardware in your machine, there's little slowing you down here.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech C270 A fantastic $30 720p webcam for streaming Specifications Resolution: 720p / 30fps Microphone: Mono Field of view: 60° Connectivity: USB Mounting: Clip Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Lenovo USA 205 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Great value + Good-quality pictures + Trusted Logitech standard Reasons to avoid - It's not Full HD

The Logitech C720 may lack the flashy nature of some other webcams on the market, however, with its humble asking price of only $30 / £30, it's hard to beat at what it can do. What's more, this 720p 30 FPS unit is frequently on sale, meaning that you're likely to find it even cheaper than this, too. As far as budget streaming setups go, this punchy little performer can do it.

While 720p may seem a little on the lower side, realistically, your portrait cam is only going to take up a small portion of the total screen real estate. As long as you have some decent lighting behind you, and don't move around too much, then the Logitech C720 should be able to keep you looking crystal clear with minimal visual artifacts or ghosting to speak of. Also of note, Nvidia Shadowplay supports webcam overlays in the native software, so all you need to do is allow access, where you can choose one of four corners, and the overall size, too.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

SteelSeries Arctis 1 The best headset for a cheap streaming setup Specifications Acoustic design: Closed back; over ear Cable length : 3 m / 9.84 ft Drivers: 40mm neodymium Weight: 9.5oz / 272g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Adorama 29 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Great value for money + Impressive sound quality for the money + Same drivers as pricier models Reasons to avoid - It's a little basic

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is the most affordable of the company's flagship gaming headset line, priced at just $50 / £49.99, though, it features the same audio drivers as the premiere models in the family line. While the build quality is on the basic side, the brand needed to keep the costs down somehow, as far as great-sounding cheap gaming headsets go, the Arctis 1 is a tough act to follow.

Another benefit of the SteelSeries Arctis 1 is that the mic is detachable. Seeing that you're going to need a dedicated microphone for streaming, this means you don't have to worry about it getting in the way during your live streams.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer Seiren X The best microphone for streaming on a budget Specifications Connection: USB Polar pattern: Unidirectional Capsule: Condenser Controls: Mute, volume wheel Construction: Aluminium Weight: 383 grams Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy Low Stock View at Walmart 6 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Aggressively priced + From an established brand + Built in shock mount Reasons to avoid - Lacks the features of other Razer mics

While the Razer Seiren X launched at $99.99 / £99.99, it's usual listing price normally hangs around the $59.99 / £59.99 price range. This substantial price cut means that the Razer Seiren X, while a little basic in comparison to others in the line, is an aggressively priced cardioid USB microphone that's perfect for streaming on a budget, what's more, it's from an established brand, too.

What separates the Razer Seiren X from similarly priced USB models is the built-in shock mount and aluminum construction. You're getting a premium-built, and great-sounding, mic here that's far and away an improvement from what many headset mics can offer.

(Image credit: FancierStudio)

Fancierstudio Green Screen A cheap green screen that does the job Specifications Dimensions: 72 x 108-in Weight: 11.3 lbs Material: Muslin Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Large surface area + Stand included Reasons to avoid - Doesn't go down as easily as others

As far as green screens for a budget streaming setup go, Fancierstudio's offering is hard to argue with around the $40 - $50 price range. While a green screen isn't necessarily an essential part of the streaming experience, it's something that can add higher production values and allow you to be far more visual onscreen. This model comes with an included stand, so while it may lack the portability of pricier options, or be a little more taxing to come down, once it's up, you've got all you need to be seen at your best.

(Image credit: Neewer)

Neewer 2-Pack Dimmable USB LED Video Lights The best ring lights for a budget streaming setup Specifications Max brightness: 1000 lm Color temperature controls: 5600k Powered by: USB Battery life: N/A Mounting options: Tripod stand Stand max height: 45.66-inches / 116cm Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Competitively priced + Two lights + Color filters are included Reasons to avoid - Won't be as bright as pricier options

The Neewer 2-Pack Dimmable USB video lights are fairly basic in design but provide you with enough light to be seen optimally when streaming with face cam on. Priced at $50, though regularly discounted down to around the $40 range, you're getting two light stands that work off of USB power and can be easily positioned in your setup. Should you want to set a different vibe for your live streams, there's also color filters, such as red, blue, and yellow as well.

How to start streaming gameplay

How to live stream with OBS / capture cards

The best way, in our experience, to live stream your gameplay to the likes of YouTube Gaming and Twitch is through OBS Studio (Open Broadcasting Software). This free program gives you full control over the different layers you want to convey on-screen.

It all starts with a "scene" (which acts as a kind of folder for your input methods), for your gameplay that's captured either directly from your PC or from a capture card for your consoles. From there, you can add additional layers for your webcam, your microphone, as well as overlay graphics, Twitch / YouTube chat options on-screen, and anything else you may fancy.

A scene can contain as many sources as you want, and as you gain experience with the software, this can be as straightforward or as complicated as you like. A basic OBS stream will generally consist of the gameplay layer, your webcam, and your microphone audio, as seen below:

(Image credit: Future)

If you intend to stream on Twitch then you will need to input your Twitch stream key into OBS which essentially pairs the website to the program, and acts as an authenticator of sorts. You can find your Twitch streaming key by selecting the Settings tab in your profile menu. From there, open up the creator dashboard and the stream key should be found under "Stream Key and Preferences" in a drop-down menu.

YouTube Gaming works essentially the same way. Generally, you can find your Server URL address and Stream name/key in the Encoder Setup found in the Live Stream Manager dashboard. Simply copy that into OBS Studio, and you're away.

It's worth noting that YouTube has a tendency to change things around, though, you can normally find the options when pressing "go live" on the "create" icon (which looks like a camera with a plus in it) at the top of the page next to the notification bell and channel icon.

(Image credit: Sony / Microsoft)

How to live stream directly from Xbox Series X / PS5

Alternatively, If you're after a quick and easy way to stream gameplay on your console of choice then you can do so natively on both Xbox Series X and PS5.

Live stream on PS5:

On PS5, it really is as simple as pressing the "Share" button found on the Dualsense controller when in-game. This brings up a menu that allows you to screenshot, record, or start streaming footage directly from the console. You'll need to link your Twitch or YouTube gaming account through the drop-down menu which can be done by pressing the respective icon.

An option will come up that says "Link with Twitch" and from there, the easiest way is to follow the prompts on-screen until you've given a QR code and an 8-digit set of letters and numbers. A web address will come up to activate your Twitch account, which you can either punch into the address bar of your phone or computer or scan the QR code. Once you've entered the code, you'll see a prompt that says "Your Accounts are Linked" and confirmation that your Twitch account is now set up on PS5.

Linking YouTube Gaming works exactly the same way, but with fewer steps. Simply press "Link with YouTube" from the drop-down menu, and then you'll be presented with the PS5's web browser version of the YouTube sign-in screen. From there, all you have to do is enter your account details, and everything else is taken care of.

You're ready to live stream!

Live stream on Xbox Series X:

On Xbox Series X, you first need to download the Twitch app from the Microsoft Store. Opening that up will bring up a sign-in screen with a website address you need to follow along with an 8-digit code. Simply follow punch the string of letters/numbers in on either your PC, tablet, or smartphone's web browser and it's all linked up. Once everything's activated, you'll find your account signed into the app.

To live stream gameplay, press the "broadcast" tab from the top menu, you'll then be greeted with a list of options to suit your gameplay streaming preferences, with controls to alter your camera position, broadcast bar position, and then your audio levels. The most important things to consider are your bitrate and the stream resolution, though. You'll need a strong WiFi connection, or to be wired in via Ethernet, to stream 1080p or higher resolutions. After that all looks good to you, press the "start streaming" button and that's it!

You'll need to be comfortable should you want to stream for long periods, that's where the best gaming chairs and best cheap gaming chair deals come in. Additionally, should your space need an overhaul, the best gaming desks should be your next port of call.