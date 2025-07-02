PS5 architect Mark Cerny is preparing for "the next generation of consoles" but doesn't expect to talk about hardware for a few years

Sorry PlayStation fans, but the PS5's lead architect, Mark Cerny, doesn't expect to have any news on the PS6 for some years yet. We should, however, be getting upgrades to the PS5 Pro next year.

On future hardware, Cerny says in a new interview with Tom's Guide : "What I'm trying to do is prepare for the next generation of consoles, so my time-frame is multi-year here."

Fortunately, the PS5 Pro will be making the gap between itself and the base PS5 even bigger next year due to an improvement coming to the PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) technology.

Computer chip manufacturer AMD partnered with Sony, and the companies are working on Project Amethyst to improve graphical upscaling in games. "This is not for proprietary technology," Cerny clarifies. "This is really trying to move the industry forward. Obviously we want to use these technologies on our consoles, but these technologies are available to any of AMD's customers freely."

Both the Xbox Series consoles and PS5 base and Pro models utilize AMD GPUs and CPUs, so there's no exclusivity deal between the parts maker and one of the console giants. The Nintendo Switch 2 uses Nvidia technology instead.

This process has been fruitful according to Cerny and AMD executive Jack Huynh. "Mark makes us a better company," says Huynh. "We push each other." And while PSSR won't be coming to the PS5 as it doesn't have the hardware to run it, Cerny does have some good news for PS5 owners, too. Sony is "in the process of implementing) FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution), a competitor to Nvidia's DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) on the console.

So, while we don't have any news on the PS6 just yet, at least we know PS5s and PS5 Pros will be getting better thanks to this new software. Hopefully, the results help all future consoles.

