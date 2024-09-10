All confirmed PS5 Pro enhanced games coming to the new Sony console
Every PS5 game that will have PS5 Pro enhancements when the console launches on November 7
It's official: the PS5 Pro is on the way, and with it, a host of PS5 Pro enhanced games. The latest edition of the flagship console offers a stunning graphical overhaul, upgrading how players will experience some of the best PS5 games around. In its recent tech demo, Sony has finally given us a closer glimpse of what its long-awaited PS5 rework will look, feel, and play like come its November 7 launch date. With PS5 Pro pre-orders now live, you might be wondering which of your favorite games are expected to receive a pro glow-up.
The eye-watering $700 price tag might sound steep, but there's a reason why Sony thinks the PS5 Pro is "the most visually impressive way to play games on PlayStation," according to PlayStation Blog. We'll get into the nitty gritty of what exactly PS5 Pro does to make your games look so much better below, but first, here's a quick look at all the PS5 Pro enhanced games we currently know about.
How does the PS5 Pro enhance games?
The PS5 Pro will feature an upgraded GPU with faster memory and rendering, meaning we can expect to see the games we play on the console run a lot smoother than the standard PS5, with higher fidelity and boosted framerates. As the reveal trailer showcases, the new hardware will also support more powerful ray-tracing for "dynamic reflection and refraction" to make the lighting even more realistic and enhanced in game worlds, along with upscaling driven by AI to make the images you can see even sharper. For a more in-depth look at how the enhancements compare between consoles, we have a full rundown of the PS5 vs PS5 specs.
List of PS5 Pro enhanced games
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Demon's Souls
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
- The Crew Motorfest
- The Last of Us 2
- The First Descendant
