Every Dragon Age Veilguard guide you'll ever need to master Thedas

Every Dragon Age Veilguard guide you'll need is right here, with info on companions, choices, romances and more besides. Want to know the best options for Rook in character creation? Want to know how to woo Harding, Neve, Lucanis and others? Want to know the consequences of your actions when the time comes to make tough decisions? We've got all the key info for you right here.

With that in mind, we've collated all our guides for Dragon Age 4 (what was once known as Dreadwolf) into a hub for you to peruse here. Whatever you need to know about Veilguard, we've got it waiting just below.

Basics and getting started

If you're yet to start playing Dragon Age Veilguard, or are still early on, here's a smorgasbord of grounding guides to get you started properly with the strong footing.

Looking for all your Dragon Age Veilguard Deluxe Edition and Pre-Order bonuses? Assuming you have them as part of your edition of the game, you can get them from a specific location not long after completing the prologue - and we can show you where.

Wondering how long is Dragon Age Veilguard? Well, that's a pretty elastic question, with so many side quests and optional content, but whether you're in it casually or out for 100% completion, we can lay out how many hours it'll take to beat the game.

Want some Dragon Age Veilguard tips and tricks to help you along? We've played the game and compared notes to find all the things we wish we knew before we started, with secrets, gameplay nuances, and more besides.

Companions and romance

We know that for many of you, Dragon Age Veilguard is more of a complex dating sim than a fantasy game. Well, so be it - let's talk about the other members of the Veilguard, and what you need to understand about them.

Firstly, let's start with all the Dragon Age Veilguard companions - how do you get them, what are their individual strengths and abilities, and what do you need to know? All that info is waiting at the linked page…

The Dragon Age Veilguard romance options and relationships are practically the end goal for many players, so we'll explain how romances work and how you can win the affection of your teammates accordingly.

The Dragon Age Veilguard Hardened condition is one that comes up as a consequence of a certain choice, causing companions to get a little more jaded as a result of what you choose to do. It's a condition with real gameplay effects and worth understanding, hence why we've put together a guide on it.

Character creation and Rook

Creating the perfect Rook? Want to know what makes for the best leader of the Veilguard and counterpart to the Dreadwolf? We've got all the details on character creation below.

With three different Dragon Age Veilguard classes to choose from - or two if you're playing as a Dwarf - what's the best class, and what are the advantages and niches of all three? We've got all the details on what it means to be a Warrior, Rogue or Mage.

There are four Dragon Age Veilguard lineages to pick between, aka Rook's species. Human, Dwarf, Elf or Qunari, there are certain tweaks in the experience that we've laid out.

More important than who you are is who you align yourself with. There's half a dozen Dragon Age Veilguard factions that Rook can be a former member of when the game starts, each of which you'll encounter along your journey. Assassins, treasure hunters, knights, explorers - there are plenty of organizations around Thedas.

You'll get to choose Rook's face and body as part of character creation, but don't worry - you're not locked into that look once you’re done. If you want to know how to change appearance in Dragon Age Veilguard after the fact, we've explained how it works in our guide.

Gameplay guides

Once you're into the world of Dragon Age 4, there's plenty to experience. We'll get into the meatier choices down below, but here are some basics for gameplay you should know once boots are on the ground!

The Dragon Age Veilguard fast travel system is an essential system to understand - with multiple cities, nations and even dimensions for the team to travel around, knowing how to move speedily is fundamental.

The Dragon Age Veilguard lighthouse statue puzzle is a puzzle set up in the team's hub area about rotating statues. While optional, it's a great one to solve to get a little accumulated reward of early resources that can better set you up for the quests to come.

Want to know how to upgrade weapons in Dragon Age Veilguard? Your swords, bows, staves, shields and more besides will need to be constantly swapped out, upgraded and improved to keep pace with the evil forces out there, and we'll explain how you go about doing that.

Choices and consequences

What would a BioWare game be without lingering choices? Veilguard is no different, with plenty of nail-biting moments where Rook will have to deliberate over several options, each of which might come back to haunt you later. It goes without saying that there are spoilers in the guides to follow, so read at your own risk!

Early on at the town of D'Meta's Crossing you'll have the Dragon Age Veilguard save or leave the mayor choice, about choosing whether to relocate a local politician or leave him there for… reasons. We can help explain the whys and wherefores of that.

Not long afterwards when recruiting team members, you have to make the Dragon Age Veilguard Dock Town or Treviso choice, where you pick which of the two towns you want to visit first in your hunt for allies and discussions with their various factions. We can lay out the true lasting impact of that choice for you above.

Maybe the first really big choice of the game, when peril strikes two locations at once, you need to make the major Dragon Age Veilguard Minrathous or Treviso choice - about which of the two locations you'll run to the aid of. Needless to say, this is a big one, and if you want to know what lies on both paths, we wouldn't blame you.

Review

Want to know what we thought of the game itself in our Dragon Age The Veilguard review? With a decade since the last entry in Inquisition, there's a lot riding on Veilguard's shoulders, and you can find our many thoughts of it in the page above!

