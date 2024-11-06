How to find Dragon Age Veilguard mementos

Gathering Dragon Age Veilguard mementos unlocks lore entries but also helps you improve the Caretaker’s workshop for upgrading your gear. That means that collecting mementos is actually crucial to reinforcing Rook as much as possible in Dragon Age The Veilguard. However, you’ll need to find a lot of these lore collectibles to satisfy the Caretaker, so here’s everything you need to know about finding mementos in Dragon Age Veilguard and how they work.

How to get mementos in Dragon Age Veilguard

(Image credit: EA)

Mementos are small collectible relics found just about anywhere in Dragon Age Veilguard. There are 182 of them in the game, and many can be found on the critical path during quests and side quests. That means the best way to collect them is to simply complete quests and explore as much of a given region as possible, checking nooks and crannies as you go. Mementos are also made more obvious thanks to their bright spiralling lights and the telltale chalice icon that appears above one when you’re nearby.

(Image credit: EA)

Additionally, some Dragon Age Veilguard mementos can be purchased with gold from merchants around Thedas. Faction merchants usually sell a couple of them, but they’re unlocked at higher shop ranks – you can learn about upgrading shops in our Dragon Age Veilguard factions guide. However, there are also plenty of regular merchants who sell mementos too – I found one merchant in the Treviso market who sells three!

What Dragon Age Veilguard mementos are used for

(Image credit: EA)

The main reason to collect mementos in Dragon Age Veilguard is that each one provides 50 Caretaker Power to the Caretaker’s Workshop back in the Lighthouse, enhancing its ability to upgrade gear in Dragon Age Veilguard.

Just like how Strength works for the all the factions, gathering Caretaker Power to meet thresholds lets you upgrade the workshop and increase its rank. Doing so ups the maximum amount you can upgrade your gear and the base power of any gear you loot. For example, if your Caretaker Workshop is at Rank 3, any gear you find or are awarded will likely be rated at +3, and the maximum level you can upgrade gear to at the workshop is also +3.

(Image credit: EA)

As mentioned, mementos are also lore collectibles, typically related to one of the factions you’ve probably already encountered. Open the Codex section of the Library menu and you can read a little snippet about each memento you’ve collected on your adventures.



