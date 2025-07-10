Everything in the Helldivers 2 Control Group Warbond

The Helldivers 2 Control Group warbond has been announced, an upcoming new premium battle pass in which players can earn experimental new technology and weapons. From volley guns to bouncing electrical grenades to laser sentry guns and more besides, the theme of this warbond is field testing incredibly dangerous technology that may not have had all the bugs worked out. And by the standards of Helldivers 2's unpredictable arsenal of weapons, that's really saying something.

Still, nobody falls from orbit onto a bunch of killer robots because they feel a strong need to be safe in their career. With that in mind, I'll take you throw all the rewards, weapons and more revealed in the Control Group warbonds for Helldivers 2, scheduled for release on July 17, 2025.

Everything revealed in the Helldivers 2 Control Group Warbond

Right now we've seen at least 16 rewards revealed in the Helldivers 2 Control Group warbond, which includes one regular weapon, multiple strategems, two armor sets and more besides. Here's the full list.

Weapons VG-70 Variable (Volley Gun): This seven-barreled volley gun has multiple firing modes: Automatic, Volley (a single shot from every barrel) and Total (fire all remaining ammo at once). Players are warned that firing too much ammo through Total fire mode risks hurting the user.

Grenades/Throwables G-31 Arc Grenade: A bouncing throwable grenade that leaps around, firing arcs of electricity at all nearby entities, including Helldivers.

Stratagems PLAS-45 Epoch Support Weapon: Charge up a sphere of plasma that you then fire across the battlefield from a shoulder-mounted launcher. Overcharging the plasma will cause it to explode like an unsafe railgun shot. A/LAS-98 Laser Sentry Turret: Exactly what it sounds like, this turret fires lasers infinitely, though if not given enough time to cool down, it may just overheat and explode. LIFT-182 Warp Pack: A backpack that seems to allow for short-term teleportation with no cooldown - though the description makes it sound as though players take increasing damage each time they use it.

Armor Sets AD-49 Apollonian (Heavy Armor): Comes with the Adreno-Defibrillator passive ability: when reduced to zero health, the player automatically is revived and comes back to life. However, this can happen only once, and the player constantly loses health after it's triggered. AD-26 Bleeding Edge (Medium Armor): Also comes with the same Adreno-Defibrillator passive seen above.

Banners Conductor of Brilliance: A black banner with a grid network on one side Over Artifice Triumphant: A grey and gold banner reminscent of a circuit board

Capes Conductor of Brilliance: A black cape with a grid network on one side Over Artifice Triumphant: A grey and gold cape reminscent of a circuit board

Emotes/Victory Poses Protect Eardrums: The player crouches with hands over their ears.

Player Titles "Exemplary Subject"



How to get the Helldivers 2 Control Group Warbond

The Control Group warbond has a release date of July 17, 2025, and while neither Sony or Arrowhead have given an official price for the latest of the Helldivers 2 Warbonds, it seems more than likely that this one will also be 1,000 Credits. Admittedly, we don't know for sure that it won't be, but literally every single other paid premium warbond in the game has cost that much too.

