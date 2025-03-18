Everything in the Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond

Helldivers 2 features rootin', tootin' cowboy shootin' thanks to the space western-themed Borderline Justice Warbond

The newly announced Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond lets you live out your space sheriff fantasies with dynamite and a laser revolver. Furthermore, your ability to spread Managed Democracy in Helldivers 2 will be enhanced by the new hoverpack stratagem, letting you deliver justice on the lawless frontier from on high. That's just a small selection of what you can unlock, however, so here's a full look at what you can unlock in the Helldivers Borderline Justice Warbond, launching on March 20.

All Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond rewards

The Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond features 15 unique items to unlock with your hard-earned Medals, including two new weapons and a throwable for your loadouts, a new Stratagem, and the usual duo of armor sets.

  • Weapons:
    • R-6 Deadeye: Long-range lever-action hunting rifle.
    • LAS-58 Talon: Punchy laser revolver that can overheat.
    • TED-63 Dynamite: Throwable explosive with a variable fuse time and powerful blast.
  • Stratagem:
    • Hover Pack: Boosts you into the air and holds you there, letting you aim your weapons and rain down hell on bandits below.
  • Armor sets:
    • GS-66 Lawkmaker armor and helmet: Heavy armor that comes with the new Gunslinger passive perk which improves your secondary weapon with fast reloads, draw and holster speeds, and reduced recoil
    • GS-17 Frontier Marshall armor and helmet: Medium armor that also that comes with the new Gunslinger passive. You even get a prosthetic right arm and right leg, showing your fearless dedication to bringing order to the frontier.
  • Booster:
    • Sample Extricator: Large enemies have a chance to drop a sample when killed.
  • Cosmetics:
    • Reaper of Bounties Cape
    • Covering Fire Cape
    • Reaper of Bounties Banner
    • Covering Fire Banner
    • Tip Hat Emote (M'Helldiver)
    • Super Sheriff Title

How to unlock the Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond

Borderline Justice will ride into the Superstore on March 20, likely around 9am UTC (2am PDT / 5am EDT / 9am GMT), and will set you back 1,000 Helldivers 2 Super Credits, just like all the other premium Helldivers 2 Warbonds.

